2-Headed Monster: Is Downsizing The Way To Go For NASCAR Success?

This week’s Fronstretch debate question: a number of race teams have been downsizing their organizations in terms of teams in the past few years. Most recently, Roush Fenway Racing wound up in victory lane with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. this past weekend after downsizing from three full-time teams in 2016 to two full-time teams in 2017.

Do teams downsizing have positive or negative impact on the overall performance of the organization?

Bigger Isn’t Always Better

We get caught up so much in today’s society about making things bigger and assumedly better whenever possible. But in some cases, including race teams, the more control you can have, the better.

That’s one of the reasons I believe downsizing race teams can be an overwhelming positive in NASCAR (and other forms of motorsports). There are a few recent examples that illustrate my point to a tee. Let’s start by looking no further than to this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush-Fenway Racing.

In 2005, “The Cat in the Hat,” Jack Roush, ran a five-car operation that was hitting on all cylinders. One year removed from a Cup championship with Kurt Busch in the No. 97, Roush had all five cars qualify for the Chase, occupying almost half the spots. But one thing led to another, and everyone else caught up. Fast forward over a decade to last season, and RFR couldn’t place a single driver in the top 20 in points. But now, 10 races into 2017, they have both drivers qualifying for the playoffs (if the season ended today) and a driver in victory lane for the first time since 2014. It has taken a considerable amount of time, but RFR seems to have their sea legs back. And this may only be the beginning.

Richard Petty Motorsports has also seen an upward trend in performance this season after scuttling one of their cars. The Brian Scott experiment last season in the No. 44 didn’t go well … at all. So “The King” and company decided to go in a direction that had never been done at RPM before: run a one-car operation. Aric Almirola has been performing much better in 2017, compared to his dismal 2016 campaign. Richard Petty is synonymous with greatness and winning, but his team has been doing none of that recently. With this downsizing move, RPM’s climb back to the top of the mountain is being accelerated, and looking more likely.

Team Penske also won their first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title one year after their No. 77 team, driven by Sam Hornish Jr., was scrapped. Coincidence? I think not. These three teams, along with a handful of others, have seen an uptick in their on-track results and shop morale. But why?

Resources can be shared, drivers are able to come into their own and become leaders of the team on-track and the teams are able to work closer together. Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have done it right, don’t get me wrong. But the leadership in place, coupled with the caliber of drivers, top-tier equipment as well as circumstances surrounding the team have dictated their success as well. RPM, RFR, Penske, etc. have had differing circumstances that have resulted in subpar performance.

Brad Keselowski has come into his own as a leader and a superstar in NASCAR, much in part due to the small sized team he is a part of. His championship didn’t hurt any, that’s for sure, but I truly believe that he wouldn’t be a Cup champion (as soon as he was) if Penske had more teams within. Plus, sponsorship can be more attracted to a team if they know they will be on a race car for “x” amount of races. With a three or four car operation, sponsorship can get tricky.

Once a team has cemented themselves in the NASCAR world as a solid team that can win races and contend for championships, then they can think about expanding. But in my opinion, teams need to hold off on adding teams just because they’re having short-term success. Because in the long run, they can and will get bit by the bug. They’ll be non-contenders, seeking for sponsorship, struggling to stay on the lead lap and negativity will be flooding the hallways. It’s a long process, but a worthwhile one.

– Davey Segal

The Downsides of Downsizing

Downsizing a race team is not the way to go for long-term success.

I realize that Roush Fenway Racing and Richard Petty Motorsports are looking much better this season, but there are other factors at play that are hidden underneath of the colossal news that both teams downsized during the offseason.

The most important factor is that Ford realized during the offseason that it was starting to trail behind the other manufacturers, so it tremendously improved its support for this season. Ford is now giving all of its teams funds to develop future talent, meaning those teams have less to worry about in the lower divisions and can shift more focus to their veterans in the Cup Series.

Another key factor to RFR’s and RPM’s upswing is Ford’s addition of Stewart-Haas Racing. That means that both teams have the opportunity to share information with a team capable of winning the championship every year. I realize that SHR is not going to share as much information as an extra car in your stable, but the information the team does share will be helpful. What good is sharing information when the cars exchanging it both run from 20th on back each week?

RFR was improving prior to downsizing. Greg Biffle was the only RFR driver that did not improve his point standing last year compared to 2015, and that likely had more to do with the fact that he was 46 years old. I believe that had RFR placed a younger driver in the No. 16 instead of shutting it down, then the team would be doing even better now than they are.

The reason for RPM’s struggles last season is that they switched from buying chassis from RFR to building their own. That led to an atrocious start to last season and saw Aric Almirola drop nine spots from his 2015 place in the point standings. I believe that, with a year under its belts, the team is now starting to figure out how to make solid chassis. If the team still had its No. 44 out there (with a driver better than Brian Scott, as he tore up too many of the new chassis), then it would be doing even better.

All of the above are the real reasons that those teams have improved this season. Downsizing has little to do with it. If you look at the history of the sport, downsizing a team is essentially like putting a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound, it hardly stops the bleeding.

This is not the first time that Jack Roush has had to downsize his team. In fact, it is the third time that the team has eliminated a car since the 2009-2010 offseason.

At the start of the 2009 season, RFR had five successful full time teams before it was forced to downsize because of NASCAR’s new four-team limit. One would think that the team would then have more resources to use for less cars and it would yield greater results. However, it resulted in Roush losing another car just two seasons later. Fast-forward, and now the once great dynasty is down to two cars, as the initial downsize resulted in a freefall for the organization.

Petty is another team that is in a downsizing frenzy. In 2010, RPM had four full time teams. It downsized to two cars after that season with the expectation that it would eventually field more cars again. However, the opposite has happened, as the team is now down to only having its No. 43.

Essentially, it pays off to keep multiple cars on the track, even if all of the cars are struggling. The multiple opportunities for information that the cars can bounce off of each other can get the team facing in the right direction a whole lot quicker than downsizing.

Is Downsizing The Key To Success For Struggling NASCAR Teams? Yes! Sometimes less is more.

No! In this day and age you need people and teams. Fix what you got. View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Just look at the success of Joe Gibbs Racing, that team has won a championship every single time it has added a team. JGR added a second car in 1999 for Tony Stewart and won a championship in 2000 with Bobby Labonte. It added a third car in 2005 for Jason Leffler and Stewart won the title that same season. Carl Edwards came on board in a fourth car for 2015 and it resulted in Kyle Busch taking home the championship trophy that season. That speaks volumes to how valuable it is for teams to keep expanding.

While RFR and RPM have shown improvements in their performance this season, I have to believe that the downsize will hurt them long-term. If both teams do not add back their missing cars after this season, then I only see a continuing freefall of downsizing.

– Michael Massie