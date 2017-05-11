Cale Conley Plots XFINITY Series Return

After a season away, Cale Conley is returning to the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Conley, who has 41 races under his belt in the second-tier NASCAR series over two seasons, will pilot the No. 24 for JGL Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in two weekends (May 27) as the newest addition to the team’s Young Guns program.

The 25-year-old did not compete in the series in 2016 after running 30 of 33 races in 2015 for TriStar Motorsports. He also ran 11 events for Richard Childress Racing in 2014, along the way earning his best series finish of sixth at Kentucky Speedway.

“The time I have spent out of a car has helped me appreciate this opportunity more than ever,” Conley said in a team release. “I am glad to be partnered with JGL Racing as our goals of speed and performance are the same. I have had to learn patience and how to trust the process while I have been away from NASCAR. I am very happy to make my return with JGL Racing and (team owner) James Whitener.”

JGL Racing, which fields the No. 28 for Dakoda Armstrong full-time in the series, also runs the No. 24 for a variety of drivers as part of its Young Guns collective. In 2017 alone, Jeb Burton, Corey LaJoie, Drew Herring and more have taken the wheel.

“The addition of Cale to our Young Guns program makes for a great complement to the drivers we already have,” said Whitener. “I watched Cale closely when he competed in the XFINITY Series a few years ago and he has proven he is a very talented driver when given the right equipment. We aim to give him just that and let him shine in this No. 24 Toyota.”

The No. 24 team currently sits 20th in the owner standings entering Charlotte and is 19th among those that have attempted every race.