Daily Fantasy NASCAR Forecast: Go Bowling 400 Preview

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Go Bowling 400 this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Cars hit the track on Friday at 11:30 a.m. for first practice, and then at 6:45 p.m. on Friday for Coors Light Pole Qualifying.

Here are nine drivers to look out for during the upcoming race weekend.

ELITE TIER: $9,500 and up

Kevin Harvick ($10,400)

Kansas: 22 starts, two wins, six top-fives (27.3%), 11 top-tens (50%)

Average finish at Kansas: 10.4

Kevin Harvick has an incredible record at Kansas since moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014. In six races, he has four top-fives. Three of those were second places in each of the past three seasons. The other was a win in the fall race of 2016.

In that win, Harvick won from the 11th place starting spot. He also led 74 of 267 laps, second most to Matt Kenseth.

Harvick is second among all active drivers in average finish position at Kansas. He ranks third in laps led. If Harvick starts towards the front, he has high dominator potential.

Jimmie Johnson ($10,100)

Kansas: 21 starts, three wins, nine top-fives (42.9%) , 17 top-tens (81%)

Average finish at Kansas: 8.9

Jimmie Johnson sits atop most categories when it comes to Kansas. He is tied with Jeff Gordon in most all-time wins with three. He is second all-time behind him with nine top-fives, while he has the most top-ten finishes in track history with 17 in 21 starts. He also has the best average finish among all active drivers.

Johnson hasn’t won at Kansas since the spring of 2015, but he does have two top-fives in the three races since. His 17th place finish in the spring race last season is one of only two finishes outside the top-ten since 2006.

Martin Truex Jr. ($9,700)

Kansas: 17 starts, four top-fives (23.5%), five top-tens (29.4%)

Average finish at Kansas: 16.8

Martin Truex Jr. has arguably been the best driver on 1.5 mile tracks over the past year and a half. He led the most laps on intermediate tracks last season, and has already picked up a win at one in 2017.

In the past ten races at Kansas, Truex is averaging a tenth place finish, six positions higher than his career average. He led 172 laps in the spring race last season, over 100 more laps than the eventual race winner, Kyle Busch.

Truex sits second in series points, and has led laps in six of the ten races of 2017.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,400

Kyle Busch ($9,400)

Kansas: 18 starts, one win, four top-fives (22.2%), six top-tens (33.3%)

Average finish at Kansas: 18.4

Busch finally crossed Kansas off on the list of tracks he had yet to win at with a first place finish in the spring race of 2016. He led 69 laps in that race. In fact, Kyle has led at least one lap in four of the last six Kansas races.

His average finish of 18.4 is skewed by a three race stretch from 2012-2013, in which he wrecked out of all three. In the past four races he has run at the track, Kyle’s worst finish is fifth place.

The younger Busch was one lap shy of picking up his first win of the season at Talladega last weekend.

Matt Kenseth ($8,400)

Kansas: 22 starts, two wins, seven top-fives (31.8%), 13 top-tens (59.1%)

Average finish at Kansas: 13.1

Kenseth has the most laps led all-time at Kansas with 774. He has led laps in nine of the past ten races, including the most in the fall race last season. Kenseth won from the pole in 2013 and led 163 laps. That win was the second of two in a row, and his first for Joe Gibbs Racing.

So far, 2017 has not been the season that Kenseth was hoping for. He sits 19th in standing and has three DNFs through 10 races. On the bright side, he sealed the pole at Richmond and led the most laps of the race. He also led four laps at Talladega.

Ryan Blaney ($8,000)

Kansas: Four starts, one top-five, two top-tens

Average finish at Kansas: 13.2

Even though Ryan Blaney only has four career MENCS starts at Kansas, it is one track on the circuit where he has the most experience. While racing part-time in 2015, he made starts in both races at the track. In the first race he finished 27th. When the series returned in the fall, Blaney picked up a seventh place finish. Last season, he set a career high fifth place finish.

Blaney has been all or nothing so far this season. He is aggressive, which has landed him in some trouble over the course of the young season. While he does have three top-ten finishes, he also has two straight DNFs.

If Blaney can manage to race cleanly, he would be a strong candidate for a finish of fifteenth or better.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Kasey Kahne ($7,800)

Kansas: 19 starts, five top-fives (26.3%), nine top-tens (47.4%)

Average finish at Kansas: 13.4

Kasey Kahne picked up his second top-five of the season last weekend at Talladega. 2017 has already been a big improvement over 2016, where he was one of two full-time drivers not to lead a lap all season.

Yet, even with the struggles, Kahne ran well at Kansas in both appearances. In the spring, he started 27th and finished 16th, and then in the fall, he picked up a tenth place finish. In both races, he totaled at least 10 positive position differential points.

Kahne has proven that even if he starts outside the top-twenty, he can fight his way to the front at Kansas.

Ryan Newman ($7,600)

Kansas: 22 starts, one win, three top-fives (13.6%), seven top-tens (31.8%)

Average finish at Kansas: 16.5

Ryan Newman has six straight top 15 finishes at Kansas. He finished seventh in the spring race and 12th in the fall last year. Newman already has one win this season, and three top-tens. He has led laps in four out of the ten races run in 2017.

Newman was one of the three cars involved in the wreck that sent last weekend’s race into overtime. He ran as high as first place and was running fifth at the mid-way point.

He has shown this season that when he runs up front, he is tough to pass. On intermediate tracks, if he starts within the top-ten, he could be a low cost dominator candidate.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,400)

Kansas: eight starts, three top-fifteens

Average finish at Kansas: 18.9

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was as dominant as possible at Talladega. At a track and race that was full of mayhem, he started on the pole, led 14 laps, and picked up his first career MENCS win in thrilling fashion.

Two straight top-fives, and five top-tens in the past seven races for Stenhouse make him incredibly underpriced at $7,400. Roush-Fenway Racing has improved as a team in 2017, but Stenhouse himself has stepped up to another level. He is now locked into the playoffs, and could be an underdog pick for more wins this season.

Pre-Qualifying Optimal Lineup:

