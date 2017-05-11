Nitro Shots: Superpowers and Underdogs

In Pro Stock last year it was KB Racing. In Pro Stock Motorcycle it’s been the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson team since the earth cooled — or so it seems. In Nitro it’s been mostly Don Schumacher Racing with a little John Force Racing thrown in for good measure. It’s called domination.

It’s not peculiar to NHRA drag racing. You could build a similar list for NASCAR or IndyCar or Formula 1. One team hits on the right combination. Or maybe one team just has so much more funding than everyone else that they can afford better equipment and more personnel. Maybe a team just happens to find that one driver, that special driver, who is just magical behind the wheel. Maybe it’s a combination of a couple of those things.

Sometimes it lasts a year or two and sometimes it goes on seemingly forever. Sometimes fans feel like there is no way out, that no one else can ever hope to win, that the deck is so stacked against everyone else and nothing will ever fix it.

At least they feel that way up until the day the chink in the armor shows up. That day always comes around, sooner or later. Sometimes everyone recognizes it, sometimes no one sees it until they look back later. Sometimes it seems that day has arrived but it was just a momentary anomaly.

After a season in which KB utterly decimated the Pro Stock field, mostly because they figured out the new EFI before everyone else, it seemed it would just be that way forever in the class. This year has been a different story. This year has seen the opposite of domination. Parity. Six winners in seven races so far. Yeah, OK, three of those six drivers drive for KB, but it still has not been total domination this year. The chinks started showing there late last season when other teams appeared to be catching up.

As for the bikes, it’s a little early to call it yet, but one does have to think about this. The champion last year was not a Harley rider, but instead Jerry Savoie. Three races in to this season and it’s Harley one, Suzuki two as Eddie Krawiec opened the Pro Stock Motorcycle year with a win, but LE Tonglet, teammate to reigning champion Savoie, won the next two. Last weekend in Atlanta, Tonglet found himself lining up next to Savoie in the final with not a Harley in sight.

The big question about domination, though, is whether it’s good or bad for the sport in the end. Fan reaction to domination can be finicky. It’s a bit more finite when it’s shorter term like the KB thing. I suspect even KB fans grew a bit tired of it by the midway point of last year. Fans don’t react well, particularly when the domination is so strong. You’d have to argue based on that assessment that it’s bad for the sport.

Yet that doesn’t always seem to be true the longer someone dominates. In the long run, there will be fans who will flock to that dominant organization. It doesn’t take long to find someone who will complain about Don Schumacher Racing having a stranglehold on the Nitro categories but it would take even less time to find a flock of Ron Capps or Matt Hagan fans. Even for those who are not fans of the dominant organization there is still an effect as it strengthens their support of the perceived giant killers like Steve Torrence or Tim Wilkerson.

Whichever side of the debate you fall on, it would seem there was something for you over the last two races. Like to be on the dominant side? Ron Capps and Bo Butner brought it home for you. Prefer the underdogs? Steve Torrence, Chris McGaha and LE Tonglet should have made you happy.

Hey Y'All, Watch This:

So how important is reaction time? It’s the difference between hero and zero most days in NHRA drag racing. Just ask Tim Wilkerson. He ran faster than Ron Capps last week in Atlanta and yet Capps beat him by more than a car because Wilkerson got left at the starting line. That race was over as soon as it began.

