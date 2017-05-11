The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Talladega

The high banks of Talladega Superspeedway were the site of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event this past weekend. The GEICO 500 brought much of what we’ve come to expect from the 2.66 mile tri-oval in Alabama. Close action. Different faces at the front of the field. Airborne cars. Enough bent sheet metal to bring a tear to the eye of the most veteran fabricators. Yes, even a new face in victory lane.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has shown massive improvement thus far in the 2017 season, as has his Roush-Fenway Racing team. The cars are competitive, the driver is steering clear of trouble, and the finishes seem to match where the car runs. But no one could have predicted the kind of weekend that Stenhouse experienced at Talladega. It began by earning pole position in qualifying and ended in victory lane for the first time in his Cup career. Not to say there weren’t a few hurdles in between but it’s looking like a corner has been turned in the Roush camp. In addition to the race winner, there were quite a few other storylines throughout the field that made Talladega a must-see once again.

As for the newest Power Rankings, our contributors looked to separate themselves from the pack. You won’t catch any of these folks riding around in the back. It’s full throttle, go for every opening, checkers or wreckers with this bunch. But the Big One could strike at any moment. So read over the list and decide for yourself which of us shoved our way to the front of the draft and which ones got shuffled out of line and hung out to dry.

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 Brad Keselowski You could give Bad Brad a monkey as his crew chief and a bicycle with training wheels as his vehicle and he would still find a way to run well at Talladega. Michael Massie, Frontstretch First Place Votes: 4 49 2 Kyle Larson Surviving early setbacks rewarded Larson with a 12th place finish and a bigger points lead. Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101

First Place Votes: 1 46 3 +2 Jimmie Johnson Kind of a quiet day for the No. 48 team, but sometimes quiet is good at Talladega. Bryan Gable, Frontstretch 39 4 -1 Joey Logano

Encumbered win and a crash at Talladega. You can bet the No. 22 is glad it’s a new race weekend. Brent Jones

27 5 +2 Jamie McMurray

A bold move late paid off with a great finish but he could really use a win. It would go a long way towards shaking the title of “the other Ganassi driver”. Frank Velat, Frontstretch

34 6 -3 Martin Truex Jr

Mark off “get involved in a horrendous accident with flipping vehicles” from the checklist of ways Truex has ruined his shot at winning a race. Michael Massie

22 7 Kyle Busch

“Everything’s great,” “Balls and strikes,” “A real racetrack,” we’re going to have a whole list of Kyle Busch catchphrases by the time the season is over. Bryan Gable

17 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Poor Ricky. He wins a Cup race in thrilling fashion and some news outlets still essentially identify him as Mr. Danica Patrick. What’s a guy gotta do to make a name for himself? Frank Velat

13 9 -3 Chase Elliott

The second of the Hendrick powerhouse efforts was just 20 laps from a solid finish at Talladega. Instead, the No. 24 car looked like the Hooters wings after they’ve been consumed. Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

12 10 -2 Kevin Harvick While he was collected in the lap 169 melee, seems like the kinks in those No. 4 Ford cars have been worked out at last. Rob Tiongson

10

Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (8); Kasey Kahne (2); Denny Hamlin (1); Kurt Busch (1)

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.

