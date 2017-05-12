Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Beth Lunkenheimer / 7 MENCS Drivers Docked Practice Time at Kansas
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

7 MENCS Drivers Docked Practice Time at Kansas

Beth Lunkenheimer May 12, 2017 Beth Lunkenheimer, Cup Series News, News Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who currently sits 25th in points after a rough start to the year, is one of seven drivers who will be docked practice time today at Kansas Speedway. After failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Talladega three times, Earnhardt Jr. will lose his pit stall selection and 15 minutes of practice today.

Other drivers that failed inspection at Talladega include Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray, along with Chris Buescher. Each team will sit out the first 15 minutes of practice today.

Additionally, last week, practice was rained out at Talladega, so Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie will serve their 15-minute penalties that were deferred when practice was cancelled.

Finally, in the half hour leading up to the first practice of the day, Erik Jones was added to the list and will lose 15 minutes of practice after missing the rookie meeting.

The Monster Energy Cup Series will run two practice sessions Friday ahead of qualifying at 3:35 p.m. local time. The first round of practice goes from 10:30 – 11:25 a.m., followed the final round from 12:30 – 1:55 p.m.

About Beth Lunkenheimer

Beth Lunkenheimer
Content Director Beth heads up management of our 30-person staff, acting as Tom’s main assistant with technology and personnel while working as Frontstretch’s Truck Series expert. The author of Truckin’ Thursdays and the coordinator of the site’s pre and post-race coverage, she also runs a periodic charity column that spotlights when NASCAR gives back. A native of Texas, Beth is a 10-year writing veteran who has contributed content to BRANDT and Athlon Sports, among other outlets.

Check Also

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Picks Up Dover, Pocono Sponsorship

Fresh off his first-career win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.