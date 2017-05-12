7 MENCS Drivers Docked Practice Time at Kansas

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who currently sits 25th in points after a rough start to the year, is one of seven drivers who will be docked practice time today at Kansas Speedway. After failing pre-race inspection last weekend at Talladega three times, Earnhardt Jr. will lose his pit stall selection and 15 minutes of practice today.

Other drivers that failed inspection at Talladega include Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray, along with Chris Buescher. Each team will sit out the first 15 minutes of practice today.

Additionally, last week, practice was rained out at Talladega, so Kyle Busch and Corey LaJoie will serve their 15-minute penalties that were deferred when practice was cancelled.

Finally, in the half hour leading up to the first practice of the day, Erik Jones was added to the list and will lose 15 minutes of practice after missing the rookie meeting.

The Monster Energy Cup Series will run two practice sessions Friday ahead of qualifying at 3:35 p.m. local time. The first round of practice goes from 10:30 – 11:25 a.m., followed the final round from 12:30 – 1:55 p.m.