(Photo: Rick Lunkenheimer)

Christopher Bell, Matt Crafton Top CWTS Qualifying

Beth Lunkenheimer May 12, 2017 Beth Lunkenheimer, News, Truck Series News Leave a comment

Christopher Bell will lead the Camping World Truck Series to green for tonight’s Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway.

With a blistering lap at 177.848 mph, Bell scored his second pole of the season. Matt Crafton, who went out last in the final round of qualifying, flirted with the top spot but missed the pole in the end. Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson, Ryan Truex, who had a brand new truck the team built during the long break, round out the top five.

Daytona winner Kaz Grala qualified sixth, followed by Brett Moffitt. Ben Rhodes will start seventh. Justin Haley, Timothy Peters and Kyle Busch round out the top 10 starters.

Todd Peck blew a right front tire, spun and wrecked hard during his run in the first round before posting a lap. He’s set to start 31st.

Meanwhile, following a practice accident on Thursday, Cody Shane Ware’s No. 50 team failed to get his truck repaired in time to make a qualifying lap. He’ll start 32nd.

The Toyota Tundra 250 will run tonight at 7:30 p.m.local time. Coverage can be found on FOX Sports 1.

