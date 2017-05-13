2017 Frontstretch Cup: Go Bowling 400 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of our NASCAR Frontstretch Cup staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Go Bowling 400

Writer Stage 1 Winner Stage 2 Winner Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Corey Brewer Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer Mark Howell Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Dustin Albino Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson

Clayton Caldwell Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Chase Elliott Vito Pugliese Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Clint Bowyer Frank Velat Martin Truex Jr, Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Michael Massie Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Martin Truex Jr. Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Jimmie Johnson Bryan Gable Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Joseph Wolkin Kyle Larson Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Larson John Haverlin Matt Kenseth Matt Kenseth Martin Truex Jr.



Results: GEICO 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 1st 6 Matteo Marcheschi Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 1st 5 Amy Henderson Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Brad Keselowski 7th 1 Davey Segal Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin 11th 1 Frank Velat Martin Truex, Jr. Clint Bowyer Kyle Larson 12th 0 Corey Brewer Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer 14th 1 Joseph Wolkin Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Clint Bowyer 14th 1 Mark Howell Jamie McMurray Martin Truex, Jr. Clint Bowyer 14th 0 Jeff Wolfe Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 22nd -1 Dan Greene Clint Bowyer Martin Truex, Jr. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. 22nd -1 Michael Massie Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Chase Elliott 30th 0 Zach Catanzareti Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott 30th 0 Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott 30th -1 Clayton Caldwell Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Trevor Bayne 37th -2 Dustin Albino Trevor Bayne Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ryan Blaney 39th -3

