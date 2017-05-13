Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Amy Henderson / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: Go Bowling 400 Predictions
(Photo: Russell LaBounty / NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Go Bowling 400 Predictions

Amy Henderson May 13, 2017 Amy Henderson, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of our NASCAR Frontstretch Cup staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Go Bowling 400

WriterStage 1 WinnerStage 2 WinnerRace Winner
Amy HendersonKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiRyan Blaney
Corey BrewerMartin Truex Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickKyle BuschClint Bowyer
Mark HowellKyle LarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch
Dustin AlbinoKyle LarsonBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson

 

Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottChase Elliott

Vito PuglieseRyan BlaneyKyle LarsonClint Bowyer
Frank VelatMartin Truex Jr,Kyle BuschKyle Busch 

Michael MassieRyan BlaneyKyle BuschMartin Truex Jr.
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerJimmie Johnson

Bryan GableMartin Truex Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick
Joseph WolkinKyle LarsonMartin Truex Jr.Kyle Larson

John HaverlinMatt KensethMatt KensethMartin Truex Jr.

 

 


Results: GEICO 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyRicky Stenhouse, Jr.1st6
Matteo MarcheschiDale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.1st5
Amy HendersonDale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.Brad Keselowski7th1
Davey SegalBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerDenny Hamlin11th1
Frank VelatMartin Truex, Jr.Clint BowyerKyle Larson12th0
Corey BrewerBrad KeselowskiRyan BlaneyClint Bowyer14th1
Joseph WolkinBrad KeselowskiJoey LoganoClint Bowyer14th1
Mark HowellJamie McMurrayMartin Truex, Jr.Clint Bowyer14th0
Jeff WolfeDale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.22nd-1
Dan GreeneClint BowyerMartin Truex, Jr.Dale Earnhardt, Jr.22nd-1
Michael MassieBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschChase Elliott30th0
Zach CatanzaretiBrad KeselowskiBrad KeselowskiChase Elliott30th0
Bryan GableKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiChase Elliott30th-1
Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerTrevor Bayne37th-2
Dustin AlbinoTrevor BayneRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Ryan Blaney39th-3

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Huston Ladner1810245
Mark Howell17-110066
Corey Brewer16-210036
Dustin Albino15-310146
Amy Henderson15-310047
John Douglas14-46044
Frank Velat12-610134
Matteo Marcheschi12-64222
Jeff Wolfe11-710234
Bryan Gable11-79026
Clayton Caldwell10-810125
Vito Pugliese9-98123
Davey Segal9-910135
Michael Massie8-1010024
Joseph Wolkin5-137022
Dan Greene3-158023
Michael Finley3-153011
Greg Davis3-155023
Phil Allaway0-181000
Tom Bowles0-181000
Zach Catanzareti-1-192000
Danny Peters-3-211000

 

 

Tags

About Amy Henderson

Amy Henderson
Amy oversees the photography and social media for Frontstretch. A 10-year veteran writer and three-time National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) writing award winner, Amy pens The Big Six (Mondays), Frontstretch 5 (Wednesdays) and Holding A Pretty Wheel (Fridays). A New Hampshire native living in North Carolina, Amy’s work credits extend everywhere from driver Kenny Wallace’s website to Athlon Sports.

Check Also

Tearing Apart the Trucks: 4 Drivers to Watch in Kansas

This weekend, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series finally gets back on track for what …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.