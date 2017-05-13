Aric Almirola Hurt, Airlifted After Kansas Wreck

Aric Almirola has been airlifted to a local hospital after a vicious wreck in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway approaching lap 200.

Almirola was the last to pile into a three-car incident which also involved Danica Patrick and Joey Logano. Logano popped either a part or a tire at the end of the frontstretch, his No. 22 Ford at full speed approaching 200 miles an hour. Speculation from sources at the track indicated a right front rotor was warped and then exploded on the car.

Logano’s Ford then turned hard left and went straight into the left rear of Patrick’s No. 10 entering turn 1. That turned Patrick hard on into the outside wall; Logano piled straight into her. Almirola, unable to slow down piled into both cars on the high line.

After the incident, Almirola immediately put his window net down. He was conscious, awake, and alert throughout conversations with safety workers but unable to exit the car under his own power. Over a dozen people were needed to cut back the roof and removed him with a backboard; from there, Almirola was airlifted to the University of Kansas Medical Center via helicopter.

Logano and Patrick were OK after the incident. Logano in particular was shaken up emotionally, mentioning multiple times he was “praying for Aric” in a television interview with FOX Sports 1. The Team Penske driver was shown a live replay of the wreck and maintained there was nothing he could do.

NASCAR asked over the radio for all of the pieces from the wreck that were picked up to be brought back to the hauler. All evidence of the wreck is expected to be collected and sent to the sport’s R&D Center.

Stay with Frontstretch for updates as they become available.