GRAFF Racing’s Enzo Guibbert Wins Pole for ELMS 4 Hours of Monza

(Photo: ©JEP - www.jakobebrey.com)

On Saturday, GRAFF Racing’s Enzo Guibbert won the pole for Sunday’s European Le Mans Series 4 Hours of Monza in his ORECA 07-Gibson.  Guibbert’s lap of 96.526 seconds (134.264 mph) around the 3.6-mile Autodromo Nazionale Monza was a little more than a tenth of a second faster than DragonSpeed’s Nicolas Lapierre in a similar ORECA 07.

Another tenth of a second further back was G-Drive Racing’s Ryo Hirakawa.  United Autosports’ No. 32 Ligier JS P217- Gibson of Filipe Albuquerque will start fourth overall, while Algarve Pro Racing’s Antonio Pizzitola will start fifth.  Cetilar Villorba Corse’s Andrea Belicchi was the fastest Dallara in sixth.  The top seven cars in qualifying were within one second of pole.

In LMP3, it was the United Autosports No. 3 Ligier JS P3-Nissan of Wayne Boyd that won the class pole.  Boyd’s lap of 105.725 seconds (122.582 mph) was just under half a tenth faster than M. Racing – YMR’s Ricky Capo in the fastest of the Norma M30’s.  Boyd will start 13th overall.

Ultimate’s Mathieu Lahaye qualified third in LMP3, followed by Silverstone winner Sean Rayhall in United Autosports’ No. 2.  Alexandre Cougnard in the No. 18 entry for M. Racing – YMR rounds out the top five.

In GTE, Matt Griffin took Spirit of Race’s Ferrari 488 GTE to the class pole with a lap of 108.027 seconds (119.970 mph), good enough for 29th overall.  The lap was faster than one of the LMP3 entries and only 2.3 seconds off of the LMP3 pole.

Griffin’s lap was a quarter of a second faster than Fernando Rees in the secondhand Chevrolet Corvette C7.R from Larbre Competition.  Nicki Thiim in the Silverstone-winning TF Sport Aston Martin was third fastest.

The ELMS 4 Hours of Monza is scheduled for a 7:30 a.m. EDT start on Sunday morning.  The whole race will be streamed live at europeanlemansseries.com.

Results of Qualifying for the ELMS 4 Hours of Monza

