(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

Entry List: NC Education Lottery 200

Davey Segal May 16, 2017 News, Truck Series News Leave a comment

After last week’s surprise ending to the Toyota Tundra 250 from Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

The 134-lap, 201-mile event from the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Concord, NC will go green on Friday evening just past after Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying. Keystone Light pole qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday as well.

33 trucks are on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning one team will be sent home packing and not make the field.

Among the notable entries for this weekend are Kyle Busch, the winner of last weekend’s race. He will pilot his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for the second consecutive weekend. Ben Rhodes, who lost an engine with under 10 laps to go, is also entered in this race in the No. 27 Toyota for ThorSport Racing.

Matt Mills, Cody Ware, Busch, Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown are entered for the race, but can not earn season points as they have declared for points in another series for the 2017 season. Parker Kligerman will also pilot the No. 75 Toyota for the second race of his season.

Matt Crafton is the defending winner of the event. The green flag for the race is scheduled to fly just past 8:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
11TBATBDChevroletTracy Lowe
202Austin HillWhitetail Heave OutfittersFordRandy Young
34Christopher BellSiriusXMToyotaKyle Busch
46Norm BenningTBDChevroletNorm Benning
57Brett MoffittTBDToyotaTom Deloach
68John Hunter NemechekTBDChevroletJoe Nemechek
710Jennifer Jo CobbMark One ElectricChevroletJennifer Jo Cobb
812Spencer BoydGruntStyle.comChevroletRick Ware
913Cody CoughlinRide TV/JegsToyotaDuke Thorson
1016Ryan TruexTBDToyotaShigeaki Hattori
1117Timothy PetersRed Horse RacingToyotaTom Deloach
1218Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch
1319Austin CindricLti PrintingFordBrad Keselowski
1421Johnny SauterAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1522Austin SelfAccu-Tech/Snap Track/Don't Mess With TexasToyotaTim Self
1624Justin HaleyFraternal Order of EaglesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
1727Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaDuke Thorson
1829Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski
1933Kaz GralaTBDChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2044Matt Mills (i)SparrowRanch.orgChevroletShane Lamb
2145TJ BellBlack Riffle Coffee CoChevroletAl Niece
2249Wendell ChavousDown South Restoration & RemodelingChevroletJay Robinson
2350Cody Ware (i)Motorsport Safety GroupChevroletMark Beaver
2451Kyle Busch (i)CessnaToyotaKyle Busch
2552Stewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevroletChris Larsen
2663Camden MurphyTBDChevroletMike Mittler
2766Ross Chastain (i)University of South Caroina/GamecockDiecast.comChevroletJeff Bolen
2875Parker KligermanFood Country USA/Lopez Wealth ManagementToyotaCharles Henderson
2983Todd PeckTDS WrapsChevroletDJ Copp
3086Brandon Brown (i)Coastal Carolina UniversityChevroletJerry Brown
3188Matt CraftonFisher Nuts/MenardsToyotaRhonda Thorson
3298Grant EnfingerChampion Power EquipmentToyotaMike Curb
3399Brandon Jones (i)RolandChevroletMatthew Miller

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

