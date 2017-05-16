Entry List: NC Education Lottery 200

After last week’s surprise ending to the Toyota Tundra 250 from Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

The 134-lap, 201-mile event from the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Concord, NC will go green on Friday evening just past after Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying. Keystone Light pole qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday as well.

33 trucks are on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning one team will be sent home packing and not make the field.

Among the notable entries for this weekend are Kyle Busch, the winner of last weekend’s race. He will pilot his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for the second consecutive weekend. Ben Rhodes, who lost an engine with under 10 laps to go, is also entered in this race in the No. 27 Toyota for ThorSport Racing.

Matt Mills, Cody Ware, Busch, Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown are entered for the race, but can not earn season points as they have declared for points in another series for the 2017 season. Parker Kligerman will also pilot the No. 75 Toyota for the second race of his season.

Matt Crafton is the defending winner of the event. The green flag for the race is scheduled to fly just past 8:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.