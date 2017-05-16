Entry List: NC Education Lottery 200

After last week’s surprise ending to the Toyota Tundra 250 from Kansas Speedway, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is back in action for the second consecutive week from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.
The 134-lap, 201-mile event from the 1.5-mile quad-oval in Concord, NC will go green on Friday evening just past after Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race qualifying. Keystone Light pole qualifying for the race is scheduled to take place at 4:45 p.m. ET on Friday as well.
33 trucks are on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning one team will be sent home packing and not make the field.
Among the notable entries for this weekend are Kyle Busch, the winner of last weekend’s race. He will pilot his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for the second consecutive weekend. Ben Rhodes, who lost an engine with under 10 laps to go, is also entered in this race in the No. 27 Toyota for ThorSport Racing.
Matt Mills, Cody Ware, Busch, Ross Chastain and Brandon Brown are entered for the race, but can not earn season points as they have declared for points in another series for the 2017 season. Parker Kligerman will also pilot the No. 75 Toyota for the second race of his season.
Matt Crafton is the defending winner of the event. The green flag for the race is scheduled to fly just past 8:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|1
|TBA
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Tracy Lowe
|2
|02
|Austin Hill
|Whitetail Heave Outfitters
|Ford
|Randy Young
|3
|4
|Christopher Bell
|SiriusXM
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|4
|6
|Norm Benning
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Norm Benning
|5
|7
|Brett Moffitt
|TBD
|Toyota
|Tom Deloach
|6
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Joe Nemechek
|7
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Mark One Electric
|Chevrolet
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|8
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|GruntStyle.com
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware
|9
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Ride TV/Jegs
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|10
|16
|Ryan Truex
|TBD
|Toyota
|Shigeaki Hattori
|11
|17
|Timothy Peters
|Red Horse Racing
|Toyota
|Tom Deloach
|12
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Switch
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|13
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Lti Printing
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|14
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|15
|22
|Austin Self
|Accu-Tech/Snap Track/Don't Mess With Texas
|Toyota
|Tim Self
|16
|24
|Justin Haley
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|17
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Safelite Auto Glass
|Toyota
|Duke Thorson
|18
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Cooper Standard
|Ford
|Brad Keselowski
|19
|33
|Kaz Grala
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|20
|44
|Matt Mills (i)
|SparrowRanch.org
|Chevrolet
|Shane Lamb
|21
|45
|TJ Bell
|Black Riffle Coffee Co
|Chevrolet
|Al Niece
|22
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|Down South Restoration & Remodeling
|Chevrolet
|Jay Robinson
|23
|50
|Cody Ware (i)
|Motorsport Safety Group
|Chevrolet
|Mark Beaver
|24
|51
|Kyle Busch (i)
|Cessna
|Toyota
|Kyle Busch
|25
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar International
|Chevrolet
|Chris Larsen
|26
|63
|Camden Murphy
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Mike Mittler
|27
|66
|Ross Chastain (i)
|University of South Caroina/GamecockDiecast.com
|Chevrolet
|Jeff Bolen
|28
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Food Country USA/Lopez Wealth Management
|Toyota
|Charles Henderson
|29
|83
|Todd Peck
|TDS Wraps
|Chevrolet
|DJ Copp
|30
|86
|Brandon Brown (i)
|Coastal Carolina University
|Chevrolet
|Jerry Brown
|31
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Fisher Nuts/Menards
|Toyota
|Rhonda Thorson
|32
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Champion Power Equipment
|Toyota
|Mike Curb
|33
|99
|Brandon Jones (i)
|Roland
|Chevrolet
|Matthew Miller