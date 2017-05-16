Entry Lists: Monster Energy All-Star Race and Monster Energy Open

When $1 million bucks are on the line, you can bet your bottom dollar (no pun intended) that sparks are going to fly, feathers are going to be ruffled and it’s going to be “One Hot Night.”
This Saturday evening from NASCAR’s backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race will take place. The race will play homage to the 25th anniversary of “One Hot Night”, mirroring the format when Davey Allison was victorious over Kyle Petty. Four segments of 20, 20, 20 and 10 laps respectively, with a few twists and turns along the way.
The final 10-lap shootout will only consist of 10 drivers and a new “option” and softer tire will be available to teams to use whenever they want. The tire will provide more grip, but will wear more rapidly.
The Monster Energy Open will have 21 drivers, barring any entry list changes, and will have three segments of 20, 20 and 10 laps, respectively. The winner of each stage will automatically earn a spot in the All-Star Race, with another spot going to the winner of the fan vote.
Some notable competitors in the open include Danica Patrick, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones. In 2016, Kyle Larson and Elliott had a battle for the ages to transfer into the big show, beating and banging to the start/finish line. The race is scheduled to begin just after 6 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Dow
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|2
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|3
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Wonder Woman/One Cure
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO Military
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|5
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas-Automation
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|Internetwork Engineering
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|7
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|9
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Mountain Dew
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|10
|27
|Paul Menard
|Knauf.Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|11
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|12
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Towne Bank
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|13
|34
|Landon Cassill
|MDS/#CheckIt4Andretti
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|14
|38
|David Ragan
|Dockside Logistics
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|15
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|16
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|17
|51
|Cody Ware
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|18
|55
|Derrike Cope
|Ckezipis Law PLLC
|Toyota
|Premium Motorsports
|19
|66
|Carl Long (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|20
|77
|Erik Jones
|SiriusXM
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|21
|95
|Michael McDowell
|WRL General Contractors
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing
The All-Star Race itself will take place after the Open concludes, and will have 21 drivers competing. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event. There are a plethora of former winners of the race in the field, as well as a handful of 2016/2017 race and pole winners. The All-Star race is scheduled to go green just past 8 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|4
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|6
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|8
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|Team Penske
|10
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|11
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|12
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|14
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|16
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|17
|TBD
|Open Segment One Winner
|TBD
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|Open Segment Two Winner
|TBD
|TBD
|19
|TBD
|Open Race Winner
|TBD
|TBD
|20
|TBD
|Fan Vote Winner
|TBD
|TBD