Entry Lists: Monster Energy All-Star Race and Monster Energy Open

When $1 million bucks are on the line, you can bet your bottom dollar (no pun intended) that sparks are going to fly, feathers are going to be ruffled and it’s going to be “One Hot Night.”

This Saturday evening from NASCAR’s backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race will take place. The race will play homage to the 25th anniversary of “One Hot Night”, mirroring the format when Davey Allison was victorious over Kyle Petty. Four segments of 20, 20, 20 and 10 laps respectively, with a few twists and turns along the way.

The final 10-lap shootout will only consist of 10 drivers and a new “option” and softer tire will be available to teams to use whenever they want. The tire will provide more grip, but will wear more rapidly.

The Monster Energy Open will have 21 drivers, barring any entry list changes, and will have three segments of 20, 20 and 10 laps, respectively. The winner of each stage will automatically earn a spot in the All-Star Race, with another spot going to the winner of the fan vote.

Some notable competitors in the open include Danica Patrick, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones. In 2016, Kyle Larson and Elliott had a battle for the ages to transfer into the big show, beating and banging to the start/finish line. The race is scheduled to begin just after 6 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

Entry Car Number Driver Sponsor Manu Organization 1 3 Austin Dillon Dow Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 2 6 Trevor Bayne AdvoCare Ford Roush Fenway Racing 3 10 Danica Patrick Wonder Woman/One Cure Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 4 13 Ty Dillon GEICO Military Chevrolet Germain Racing 5 14 Clint Bowyer Haas-Automation Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 6 15 Reed Sorenson Internetwork Engineering Chevrolet Premium Motorsports 7 19 Daniel Suarez ARRIS Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 8 21 Ryan Blaney Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford Wood Brothers Racing 9 24 Chase Elliott Mountain Dew Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 10 27 Paul Menard Knauf.Menards Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 11 32 Matt DiBenedetto Reddit Ford GO FAS Racing 12 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt Towne Bank Chevrolet Circle Sport/TMG 13 34 Landon Cassill MDS/#CheckIt4Andretti Ford Front Row Motorsports 14 38 David Ragan Dockside Logistics Ford Front Row Motorsports 15 43 Aric Almirola Smithfield Ford Richard Petty Motorsports 16 47 AJ Allmendinger Kroger ClickList Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 17 51 Cody Ware TBD Chevrolet Rick Ware Racing 18 55 Derrike Cope Ckezipis Law PLLC Toyota Premium Motorsports 19 66 Carl Long (i) TBD Chevrolet Motorsports Business Management 20 77 Erik Jones SiriusXM Toyota Furniture Row Racing 21 95 Michael McDowell WRL General Contractors Chevrolet Leavine Family Racing

The All-Star Race itself will take place after the Open concludes, and will have 21 drivers competing. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event. There are a plethora of former winners of the race in the field, as well as a handful of 2016/2017 race and pole winners. The All-Star race is scheduled to go green just past 8 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.