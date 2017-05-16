Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Entry Lists: Monster Energy All-Star Race and Monster Energy Open

Davey Segal May 16, 2017 Cup Series News, News Leave a comment

When $1 million bucks are on the line, you can bet your bottom dollar (no pun intended) that sparks are going to fly, feathers are going to be ruffled and it’s going to be “One Hot Night.”

This Saturday evening from NASCAR’s backyard at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race will take place. The race will play homage to the 25th anniversary of “One Hot Night”, mirroring the format when Davey Allison was victorious over Kyle Petty. Four segments of 20, 20, 20 and 10 laps respectively, with a few twists and turns along the way.

The final 10-lap shootout will only consist of 10 drivers and a new “option” and softer tire will be available to teams to use whenever they want. The tire will provide more grip, but will wear more rapidly.

The Monster Energy Open will have 21 drivers, barring any entry list changes, and will have three segments of 20, 20 and 10 laps, respectively. The winner of each stage will automatically earn a spot in the All-Star Race, with another spot going to the winner of the fan vote.

Some notable competitors in the open include Danica Patrick, Daniel Suarez, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones. In 2016, Kyle Larson and Elliott had a battle for the ages to transfer into the big show, beating and banging to the start/finish line. The race is scheduled to begin just after 6 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
13Austin DillonDowChevroletRichard Childress Racing
26Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
310Danica PatrickWonder Woman/One CureFordStewart-Haas Racing
413Ty DillonGEICO MilitaryChevroletGermain Racing
514Clint BowyerHaas-AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
615Reed SorensonInternetwork EngineeringChevroletPremium Motorsports
719Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
821Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
924Chase ElliottMountain DewChevroletHendrick Motorsports
1027Paul MenardKnauf.MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
1132Matt DiBenedettoRedditFordGO FAS Racing
1233Jeffrey EarnhardtTowne BankChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
1334Landon CassillMDS/#CheckIt4AndrettiFordFront Row Motorsports
1438David RaganDockside LogisticsFordFront Row Motorsports
1543Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
1647AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
1751Cody WareTBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
1855Derrike CopeCkezipis Law PLLCToyotaPremium Motorsports
1966Carl Long (i)TBDChevroletMotorsports Business Management
2077Erik JonesSiriusXMToyotaFurniture Row Racing
2195Michael McDowellWRL General ContractorsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

The All-Star Race itself will take place after the Open concludes, and will have 21 drivers competing. Joey Logano is the defending winner of the event. There are a plethora of former winners of the race in the field, as well as a handful of 2016/2017 race and pole winners. The All-Star race is scheduled to go green just past 8 p.m. ET with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

EntryCar NumberDriverManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiFordTeam Penske
34Kevin HarvickFordStewart-Haas Racing
45Kasey KahneChevroletHendrick Motorsports
511Denny HamlinToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
617Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FordRoush Fenway Racing
718Kyle BuschToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
820Matt KensethToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
922Joey LoganoFordTeam Penske
1031Ryan NewmanChevroletRichard Childress Racing
1137Chris BuescherChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
1241Kurt BuschFordStewart-Haas Racing
1342Kyle LarsonChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
1448Jimmie JohnsonChevroletHendrick Motorsports
1578Martin Truex Jr.ToyotaFurniture Row Racing
1688Dale Earnhardt Jr.ChevroletHendrick Motorsports
17TBDOpen Segment One WinnerTBDTBD
18TBDOpen Segment Two WinnerTBDTBD
19TBDOpen Race WinnerTBDTBD
20TBDFan Vote WinnerTBDTBD

