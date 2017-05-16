NASCAR Next Class of 2017-2018 Revealed

The NASCAR Next program is designed to give young drivers with notable reputations a real chance to move up the ranks of the top stock car sanctioning body in the world today.

The newest group of young talent to join the program is one of the most talent-rich crops of wheel men and women to date.

Ty Majeski is widely considered the single best Super Late Model driver in the country today. With ties to Roush Fenway Racing and a very deep resume in the Late Model ranks, the 22-year-old from Wisconsin will make his debut in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this June at Iowa Speedway.

Harrison Burton may have a well-known last name, but his right foot does most of his talking for him. Also a competitor in the Super Late Model ranks, Burton is catching the eye of many race fans. Winning during the World Series of Asphalt Racing at New Smyrna this past February, he also earned victories at Virginia’s South Boston Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Todd Gilliland, like Burton, is also the son of a former NASCAR driver. David Gilliland’s famous win in the XFINITY Series propelled him to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series almost immediately. His son hopes to join his father in the NASCAR ranks with his addition to the program.

His K&N Series exploits are an indication that the goal isn’t unreachable. 12 wins in 30 career starts and a K&N Pro Series West championship at just 16 years of age means the future is wide-open for the North Carolina native.

Cayden Lapcevich is only the third driver to be chosen to the NASCAR Next program from Canada. The second generation NASCAR Pinty’s Series competitor already owns a championship trophy in the highly-competitive series to the north.

Hallie Deegan has a pretty famous father, but not one you’d expect in the world of asphalt stock car racing. Daughter of Brian Deegan, the famous freestyle motocross legend, she became the first woman to podium in a Lucas Oil Off Road Series event. Named Lucas Oil Off Road Driver of the Year, Hallie is quite quickly making a name for herself.

Riley Herbst owns a short but solid resume as a member of the Next program. With 14 starts in his rookie K&N Pro Series season, Herbst amassed 7 top-five finishes and 10 top 10s. This year, he is competing full-time in the ARCA Racing Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Chase Purdy is a rookie in this year’s K&N Pro Series ranks, but his exploits at Greenville-Pickens Speedway in South Carolina with the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series give some insight into a bright future ahead.

Zane Smith, a 25-year-old from California, made waves in 2015 as a relative unknown at the World Series of Asphalt Racing in New Smyrna Beach taking home the Super Late Model championship trophy. His runner-up finish to Cup Series regular Chase Elliott in the Snowball Derby that fall was a springboard to the NASCAR Next program.

The success of the NASCAR Next program is already evident when looking at it’s alumni as 36 0f 46 drivers selected to the program have gone on to one of NASCAR’s top three series. 12 Next program drivers have won a NASCAR National Series event, and the number just keeps growing with every season.