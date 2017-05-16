The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Kansas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series invaded the heartland this weekend for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. For Martin Truex Jr, the visit finally gave him the win that had so mercilessly eluded the driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team the prior two years. Truex tore through the field like a high plains twister en route to his second win of the 2017. There was no final pit stop penalty, no late race caution to swindle Truex of his trophy.
As for the newest Power Rankings, our contributors reviewed the action all the while humming Carry On My Wayward Son. We did manage to withhold tumbleweed jokes. After analyzing all that took place on Saturday night, it wasn’t that such jokes weren’t necessary. We just couldn’t find a good place to work them in. Also, we promise to steer clear of any Wizard of Oz references (You’ve probably heard a few too many of those this weekend).
So read over this week’s list and decide for yourself if we see things as clearly as you do or are we having trouble seeing through the dust in the wind?
How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!
Rank
Change
Name
Total Votes
1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske is now appealing that NASCAR make Paul Wolfe’s suspension longer after Bad Brad netted two second-place finishes and three top 10s without him. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 3
47
2
Kyle Larson
Still very consistent and a tough out. Even wrecking his primary car on Friday couldn’t keep him out of the top 10. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 3
46
3
|+3
Martin Truex Jr
At this rate, I’d almost expect NASCAR to announce restrictor plates will be required at Charlotte, but only on the No. 78 Toyota. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch
40
4
|-1
Jimmie Johnson
34
5
Jamie McMurray
30
6
+1
Kyle Busch
As the sun went down, so did Busch’s chances of winning. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch
29
7
|-4
Joey Logano
20
8
|+2
Kevin Harvick
A lucky fan will win a million dollars if Harvick wins the All-Star Race. Too bad the format for the race is so confusing that said fan won’t know if they won or not – Michael Massie
16
9
Clint Bowyer
15
10
-2
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Even with the misfortune of a loose wheel at Kansas, the No. 17 team still looks to have plenty of momentum. – Bryan Gable
|10
Others Receiving Votes: Chase Elliott (2); Ryan Blaney (2); Trevor Bayne (1); Michael McDowell (1)
Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.