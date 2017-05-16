The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Kansas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series invaded the heartland this weekend for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. For Martin Truex Jr, the visit finally gave him the win that had so mercilessly eluded the driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team the prior two years. Truex tore through the field like a high plains twister en route to his second win of the 2017. There was no final pit stop penalty, no late race caution to swindle Truex of his trophy.

As for the newest Power Rankings, our contributors reviewed the action all the while humming Carry On My Wayward Son. We did manage to withhold tumbleweed jokes. After analyzing all that took place on Saturday night, it wasn’t that such jokes weren’t necessary. We just couldn’t find a good place to work them in. Also, we promise to steer clear of any Wizard of Oz references (You’ve probably heard a few too many of those this weekend).

So read over this week’s list and decide for yourself if we see things as clearly as you do or are we having trouble seeing through the dust in the wind?

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske is now appealing that NASCAR make Paul Wolfe’s suspension longer after Bad Brad netted two second-place finishes and three top 10s without him. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch First Place Votes: 3 47 2 Kyle Larson Still very consistent and a tough out. Even wrecking his primary car on Friday couldn’t keep him out of the top 10. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch

First Place Votes: 3 46 3 +3 Martin Truex Jr At this rate, I’d almost expect NASCAR to announce restrictor plates will be required at Charlotte, but only on the No. 78 Toyota. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch 40 4 -1 Jimmie Johnson

A team so red hot just a few weeks ago is cooling off in a hurry after a 24th-place finish at Kansas, but these next two weeks should come to Jimmie easily. – Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101

34 5 Jamie McMurray

Sooner or later, the pride of Joplin, MO will find his way to Victory Lane after scoring his seventh top-10 finish in 2017. – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

30 6 +1 Kyle Busch

As the sun went down, so did Busch’s chances of winning. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch

29 7 -4 Joey Logano

Tough to be involved in a crash but at least he’s locked into the playoffs…. wait, what? Oh… well never mind then. – Frank Velat

20 8 +2 Kevin Harvick A lucky fan will win a million dollars if Harvick wins the All-Star Race. Too bad the format for the race is so confusing that said fan won’t know if they won or not – Michael Massie

16 9 Clint Bowyer

The bigger question is when rather than if for the No. 14 team. Already has more top 10s than entire last season combined. – Brent Jones

15 10 -2 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Even with the misfortune of a loose wheel at Kansas, the No. 17 team still looks to have plenty of momentum. – Bryan Gable

10

Others Receiving Votes: Chase Elliott (2); Ryan Blaney (2); Trevor Bayne (1); Michael McDowell (1)

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.

