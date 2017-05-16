The Frontstretch 5: Thoughts Leaving Kansas Speedway

1. Kudos to the AMR medical team that extricated Almirola.

First and foremost, I want to send well-wishes to Aric Almirola for a speedy recovery. A compression fracture is no joke, and he’ll need some time to get better, even if it’s revealed through follow-up doctor visits that there is no further damage to his back.

With that said, we should all stand up and recognize the AMR medical team that extricated him from the No. 43 Ford on Saturday night. When his car came to a rest and he immediately dropped the window net, no one imagined Almirola was severely injured. But then reality set in as a nearly half-hour red flag was required to give safety workers time to cut back the roof and get him set up on a backboard before transporting him to the infield care center.

The thing that struck me the most while re-watching on the DVR when I got home was how methodical the extrication was. You could see a sense of urgency in their moves, however there was never a point when anyone looked chaotic or like they weren’t sure what to do next. Every person present around Almirola’s car appeared to have a role and executed it beautifully.

While we still don’t know the full extent of Almirola’s injuries or just how long he may be out of the race car, you can rest assured that the safety crews responsible for removing him from the car didn’t compound the problems he’ll face in the coming weeks.

Bravo.

2. NASCAR needs stiffer penalties for LIS inspection failures before qualifying.

Friday afternoon’s qualifying inspection presented yet another large group of cars that failed to make it through the LIS inspection station prior to qualifying, leaving them to start in the rear of the field. The first visit to a mile-and-a-half track since nine drivers didn’t make it through at Texas Motor Speedway last month highlighted the very real problem NASCAR is facing with these failures.

There are no winners when drivers don’t get to qualify. It’s a black eye to the sport when you have a quarter of the field sitting in the garage instead of out on track, and fans get cheated out of seeing their favorite drivers out there trying to score the pole.

But the real problem lies with the teams. After all, NASCAR has specific rules in place for the proper specifications, and there’s even a tolerance amount given. Yet you have cars that still can’t make the proper measurements.

Many have pointed the finger at the sanctioning body and its equipment, claiming that if so many cars aren’t making it through, it has to be a problem on NASCAR’s end. But the fact of the matter is that teams have always pushed the envelope as far as they possibly can, and clearly 11 of those teams pushed it too far in Kansas. Otherwise, how did the other 28 cars get out on the track?

What NASCAR really needs to do is revisit its procedures when it comes to how it handles failures ahead of qualifying. Sure, losing practice time or pit selection can hurt, but starting in the back of the field is usually countered by the sticker tires those who don’t qualify get to start the race on.

Instead, maybe what the sanctioning body needs to do to convince crew chiefs to stop pushing their luck so close to the edge is to issue a penalty that would hit them where it hurts. I don’t claim to have the perfect answer, but I’d imagine docking points would get them to pay attention. Or if points aren’t where the answer is, perhaps taking away a set of tires for the race is the answer.

The bottom line is that something needs to be done to deter these teams from pushing their cars so close to the edge of the tolerance line each week. Because having 25 percent of the field in the garage instead of on track for qualifying is unacceptable.

3. Ryan Blaney will win soon

Ryan Blaney nearly snagged his first career win on Saturday night, and he may have had a better shot if his car wasn’t so loose in the closing laps. After running top five in both practice sessions on Friday, Blaney put his No. 21 Ford on the pole for Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400. And if that wasn’t enough, he led eight times for 83 laps en route to a fourth-place finish.

“The last three races have been really, really bad, and it’s just an extra kind of slap to the face that we’ve had really fast cars in all those races we had troubles in, and we shouldn’t have finished 35th,” Blaney said during his post-race media availability. “It was nice to show our muscle this weekend and prove that, like I said, this is where the 21 team deserves to be, so it’s just nice to get back on track.

“Yeah, of course we wanted to win, but at the same time, you look at the gains we made all weekend and really being fast all weekend, that puts us back to where we need to be for sure.”

The good news for Blaney is that he was finally able to show what the No. 21 has been capable of this season. After three straight finishes outside the top 30, it’s got to be gratifying for him and the entire Wood Brothers organization to know that they’re able to run with the best of the best, rather than trailing behind.

I figure it’s only a matter of time before Blaney gets that first career win monkey off of his back. And when he does… watch out!

4. Danica Patrick doesn’t deserve the criticism she’s getting.

By now, everyone has seen or heard Danica Patrick’s post-wreck interview outside the infield care center following the horrific crash that saw Aric Almirola airlifted to a local hospital with a compression fracture. And many have come out criticizing the driver of the No. 10 Ford for her reactions, stating she should have mentioned Almirola a lot sooner and shouldn’t have been so focused on her poor luck.

But she shouldn’t be facing near the criticism she is about it. It’s likely Patrick had already been told that Almirola had immediately dropped his window net and was awake and alert, communicating with the safety workers that were extricating him from the car.

For just a moment, put yourself in her shoes. Patrick had just crashed, nearly head-on into the wall at over 200 mph, causing her car to burst into flames. I don’t know about you, but I imagine that alone is enough to get the adrenaline pumping at a pretty high rate, something that’s going to take more than a few minutes in the care center to come back down.

Add that to the way her season has gone thus far, and you can see where the frustration comes in. After all, the DNF marks her fifth of the season and the fourth from a crash, all of which weren’t her fault, with perhaps the exception of Bristol. And for this one in particular, Patrick was likely on her way to her first top 10 since Bristol in early 2015. She has exactly two top-20 finishes all year and sits a dismal 33rd in points. In fact, there was a point during her interview where it seemed like she wanted to just throw her hands up in the air and walk away from the sport, which would likely make many fans quite happy.

Was there a better time for expressing that frustration? Given the ongoing situation at the track, absolutely. But I guarantee if you put those same words into a different driver’s mouth, there wouldn’t be nearly the backlash that Patrick has seen.

5. Brad Keselowski proved how important stage points are.

Lacking speed to make it to the final round of qualifying on Friday, Keselowski started 17th but wasted little time moving into the top 10. And after getting caught mid-pack through varying pit strategies throughout the field, the driver of the No. 2 Ford suffered a loose wheel that forced him down pit road for an unscheduled pit stop. To add insult to injury, Keselowski was busted for driving through too many pit stalls and had to make a pass-through penalty – also under green – that put him two laps down.

While many counted him out and were ready to move on to the Charlotte, Keselowski kept his head down and worked hard, taking two wave-arounds to rejoin the lead lap. He then wheeled his way to second and may have had a shot at the win if he had more time. But when all was said and done, Keselowski still lost points to leader Kyle Larson in the championship standings.

“We finished second here two or three weeks, and last week we finished seventh and lost points all three weeks because of the stages,” Keselowski said after the race. “You have to run up front. You have to get through the early and middle part of the race without having issues or you lose points, so that’s one of the beauties of this format is you can’t just kind of buzzard‑pick at the end.

“So we still lost points today, which is a bummer, considering that we finished second, and I think fifth or sixth in one of those stages. But that just shows how tough the competition is and how important the stages are.”

Keselowski’s second-place finish is the perfect example to show that the stages implemented this season are incredibly important. While it used to work for a driver to lay back and come on strong at the end, the bottom line is that you have to run well the whole day to truly get the most out of a solid finish.