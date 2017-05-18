Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

This weekend, all of Pirelli World Challenge’s various classes will descend upon Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) near Clarington, Ont. for a full weekend of racing. There will be six races (three each on Saturday and Sunday) to whet the appetites of race fans. As of right now, 102 teams are entered in the various classes.
In the headlining Sprint-X category, there are 33 cars entered. The GT class sees one major driver change. TR3 Racing, which won the penalty-plagued Race No. 1 at VIR, has replaced former Formula One racer Andrea Montermini with Niccolò Schirò. Schirò is a 23-year old racer out of Italy with experience in sports car racing and open-wheeled competition. He’s currently racing in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in their GT3 class. He races a Ferrari 488 GT3 on a regular basis, so he comes into Pirelli World Challenge already familiar with his equipment for his debut.
Also, R. Ferri Motorsport will field two cars this weekend. In addition to the full-time No. 61 for Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas, the team has entered their Ferrari 458 GT3 for Terry Borcheller and Marc Muzzo. Borcheller is a longtime veteran of sports car racing best known as a champion in 2001 (American Le Mans Series, GTS class) and 2003 (Rolex Sports Car Series, Daytona Prototype class). More recently, as rides have dried up, Borcheller has focused on running Motorsports Ministries, a group that provides religious services at races. Borcheller’s teammate, Muzzo, has most of his experience in Ferrari Challenge. He has one previous Pirelli World Challenge start, back in 2015 at CTMP. He failed to finish.
Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at CTMP
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|GTS Pro-Am
|02 - VOLT Racing
|Alan Brynjolfsson
Chris Hall
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTS Pro-Am
|09 - The Racers Group
|Jerry Kaufman
Kyle Tilley
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GT Am-Am
|007 - The Racers Group
|Drew Regitz
Kris Wilson
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|013 - R. Ferri Motorsport
|Terry Borcheller
Marc Muzzo
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|GTS Pro-Am
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Trent Hindman
Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS Am-Am
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Philip Bloom
Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS Am-Am
|019 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
Greg Liefooghe
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GT Pro-Pro
|2 - CRP Racing
|Ryan Dalziel
Daniel Morad
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|3 - Cadillac Racing
|Johnny O'Connell
Jordan Taylor
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|GT Pro-Pro
|4 - Magnus Racing
|Pierre Kaffer
Spencer Pumpelly
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|6 - K-PAX Racing
|Jonny Kane
Bryan Sellers
|McLaren 650S GT3
|GT Am-Am
|7 - Scuderia Corsa
|Martin Fuentes
Stefan Johansson
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|8 - Cadillac Racing
|Michael Cooper
Ricky Taylor
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|GT Pro-Pro
|9 - K-PAX Racing
|Ben Barnicoat
Alvaro Parente
|McLaren 650S GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|14 - GMG Racing
|James Sofronas
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|16 - Wright Motorsports
|Jan Heylen
Michael Schein
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|23 - M1GT Racing
|James Dayson
David Ostella
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|GT Am-Am
|30 - NGT Motorsport
|Henrique Cisneros
Tyler McQuarrie
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|31 - TR3 Racing
|Daniel Mancinelli
Niccolo Schiro
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|GTS Pro-Am
|40 - PF Racing
|Ernie Francis Jr.
James Pesek
|Ford Mustang GT4
|GT Pro-Pro
|43 - RealTime Racing
|Tom Dyer
Ryan Eversley
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|44 - Magnus Racing
|John Potter
Marco Seefried
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|54 - Black Swan Racing
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Cup Pro-Am
|55 - Dream Racing Motorsport
|Alessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata
|Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
|GT Pro-Pro
|58 - Wright Motorsports
|Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Long
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Pro
|61 - R. Ferri Motorsport
|Kyle Marcelli
Alex Riberas
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|75 - Always Evolving Racing
|Frankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez
|Nissan NISMO GT-R GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|77 - Calvert Dynamics
|Dr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|78 - Absolute Racing
|Alexandre Imperatori
Yufeng Luo
|Bentley Continental GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|88 - Absolute Racing
|Vincent Abril
Adderly Fong
|Bentley Continental GT3
|GT Cup Am-Am
|90 - Autometrics Motorsports
|Cory Friedman
Joe Toussaint
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
|GT Pro-Pro
|93 - RealTime Racing
|Peter Kox
Mark Wilkins
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|98 - K-PAX Racing
|Mike Hedlund
Michael Lewis
|McLaren 650S GT3
In GTS, there are 20 cars entered for the two standalone sprint races. There are two notable additions. First, the Automatic Racing/VOLT Racing team will make their Pirelli World Challenge debut with one McLaren 570S GT4 for Alan Brynjolfsson. Chris Hall, Brynjolfsson’s teammate in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, will join him for the Sprint-X races as well. For the sprint races, he will be driving the No. 2 SIN R1 GT4 for Racers Edge Motorsports. The team did originally enter a second McLaren, No. 077, but that has since been withdrawn.
Secondly, the Ford Mustang GT4 will make its series debut this weekend. PF Racing will field the No. 40 for Ernie Francis Jr. and James Pesek. Francis will compete in both GTS and Sprint-X, while Pesek will only compete in the Sprint-X races.
Francis is a veteran of the pre-GT4 GTS class for Breathless Racing before that team left to focus on the Trans-Am Series. With Breathless Racing, Francis is currently full-time in the top-flite TA class and has won the last two races (Homestead and Road Atlanta). The Mustang GT4 will run in full GT4-spec this weekend for the first time.
Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at CTMP
|Division
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|GTS
|02 - VOLT Racing
|Alan Brynjolfsson
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|03 - The Racers Group
|Craig Lyons
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GTSA
|04 - GMG Racing
|George Kurtz
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|019 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GTS
|077 - VOLT Racing
|TBA
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|2 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Chris Hall
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTS
|3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Rodrigo Baptista
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS
|8 - Mantella Autosport
|Anthony Mantella
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTSA
|9 - ANSA Motorsports
|Bill Ziegler
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTS
|10 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Lawson Aschenbach
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTSA
|11 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Tony Gaples
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTS
|14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Nate Stacy
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS
|40 - PF Racing
|Ernie Francis Jr.
|Ford Mustang GT4
|GTS
|45 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Jade Buford
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTS
|50 - Team Panoz Racing
|Ian James
|Panoz Avezzano GT
|GTSA
|62 - KPR
|Mark Klenin
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTS
|80 - Mantella Autosport
|Martin Barkey
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTSA
|89 - JCR Motorsports
|Fred Roberts
|Maserati GT4
|GTS
|99 - JCR Motorsports
|Jeff Courtney
|Maserati GT4
Finally, there are 49 cars entered in the combined TC/TCA/TCB races. It is effectively the same group of teams that raced at VIR a couple of weeks ago, minus a couple of teams that are running part-time. Also of note, both Nick Wittmer and Jason Fichter are entered this weekend despite rolling their cars at VIR.
Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge TC/TCA/TCB Classes at CTMP
|Class
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|TC
|007 - BERG Racing
|John Allen
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|TC
|009 - BERG Racing
|JT Coupal
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|TCB
|01 - Drengler Racing
|Jasper Drengler
|Honda Fit
|TCB
|02 - Believeland Motorsport
|Ted Sahley
|Mazda2
|TCA
|07 - Copeland Motorsports
|Dean Copeland
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|1 - Classic BMW
|Toby Grahovec
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|2 - Classic
|Gino Carini
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|4 - KRUGSPEED
|Dennis Hanratty Jr.
|Lotus Exige
|TC
|5 - BERG Racing
|John Weisberg
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|6 - Jake Pipal Racing
|Jake Pipal
|Honda Fit
|TC
|7 - Shea Racing
|Jason Fichter
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TC
|8 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Rodrigo Sales
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|11 - RacerInk Motorsports
|Cody Ellsworth
|Porsche Cayman
|TC
|12 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Mason Filippi
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|17 - Hale Motorsports
|Randy Hale
|Mazda MX-5
|TC
|18 - Zima Motorsports
|Stefan Sajic
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|19 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|20 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Greg Liefooghe
|BMW M235iR
|TCA
|22 - Tech Sport Racing
|Kevin Anderson
|Scion FR-S
|TCA
|23 - Tech Sport Racing
|Eric Powell
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|25 - Tech Sport Racing
|P.J. Groenke
|Chevrolet Sonic
|TC
|28 - AutoTechnic Racing
|Robert Nimkoff
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|29 - Classic BMW
|Justin Raphael
|BMW M235iR
|TCB
|30 - Indian Summer Racing
|Travis Washay
|MINI Cooper
|TC
|34 - Brass Monkey Racing
|Tony Rivera
|Nissan 370Z
|TC
|36 - Zima Motorsports
|Chetan Puranik
|BMW M235iR
|TCB
|37 - ISellMiataParts
|Blake Thompson
|Mazda2
|TC
|38 - ST Racing
|Samantha Tan
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|40 - Parallax Racing
|Steve Kholi
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TCA
|50 - Lapse Motorsport
|Eric Laporte
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|65 - Shea Racing
|Sarah Montgomery
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|66 - M&S Racing
|Gary Kwok
|Honda Civic
|TC
|67 - Shea Racing
|Shea Holbrook
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TC
|69 - S.A.C. Racing
|Anthony Geraci
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|TCA
|70 - S.A.C. Racing
|Elivan Goulart
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|71 - C360R
|Paul Holton
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|TC
|72 - KRUGSPEED
|Cameron Magueri
|Lotus Exige
|TCA
|73 - S.A.C. Racing
|Daniel Moen
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|74 - S.A.C. Racing
|Matthew Fassnacht
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|77 - Indian Summer Racing
|Taylor Handwerk
|MINI Cooper
|TC
|78 - GenRacer
|Jeff Ricca
|Hyundai Genesis Coupe
|TCA
|79 - Patterson Racing
|Spencer Patterson
|Mazda MX-5
|TC
|80 - Rooster Hall Racing
|Anthony Magagnoli
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|87 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Henry Schmitt
|BMW M235iR
|TCA
|89 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Jeff Sexton
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|91 - ST Racing
|Nick Wittmer
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|92 - Classic BMW
|Chris Ormacht
|BMW M235iR
|TCA
|94 - Shea Racing
|Tom O'Gorman
|Honda Civic Si
|TC
|99 - Honda Ste-Rose Racing
|Karl Wittmer
|Honda Accord Coupe