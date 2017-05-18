Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

This weekend, all of Pirelli World Challenge’s various classes will descend upon Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) near Clarington, Ont. for a full weekend of racing. There will be six races (three each on Saturday and Sunday) to whet the appetites of race fans. As of right now, 102 teams are entered in the various classes.

In the headlining Sprint-X category, there are 33 cars entered. The GT class sees one major driver change. TR3 Racing, which won the penalty-plagued Race No. 1 at VIR, has replaced former Formula One racer Andrea Montermini with Niccolò Schirò. Schirò is a 23-year old racer out of Italy with experience in sports car racing and open-wheeled competition. He’s currently racing in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in their GT3 class. He races a Ferrari 488 GT3 on a regular basis, so he comes into Pirelli World Challenge already familiar with his equipment for his debut.

Also, R. Ferri Motorsport will field two cars this weekend. In addition to the full-time No. 61 for Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas, the team has entered their Ferrari 458 GT3 for Terry Borcheller and Marc Muzzo. Borcheller is a longtime veteran of sports car racing best known as a champion in 2001 (American Le Mans Series, GTS class) and 2003 (Rolex Sports Car Series, Daytona Prototype class). More recently, as rides have dried up, Borcheller has focused on running Motorsports Ministries, a group that provides religious services at races. Borcheller’s teammate, Muzzo, has most of his experience in Ferrari Challenge. He has one previous Pirelli World Challenge start, back in 2015 at CTMP. He failed to finish.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at CTMP

Class Team Drivers Car GTS Pro-Am 02 - VOLT Racing Alan Brynjolfsson

Chris Hall McLaren 570S GT4 GTS Pro-Am 09 - The Racers Group Jerry Kaufman

Kyle Tilley Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GT Am-Am 007 - The Racers Group Drew Regitz

Kris Wilson Aston Martin Vantage GT3 GT Pro-Am 013 - R. Ferri Motorsport Terry Borcheller

Marc Muzzo Ferrari 458 GT3 GTS Pro-Am 017 - Case-It Racing Trent Hindman

Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS Am-Am 018 - Case-It Racing Philip Bloom

Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS Am-Am 019 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh

Greg Liefooghe Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GT Pro-Pro 2 - CRP Racing Ryan Dalziel

Daniel Morad Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT Pro-Pro 3 - Cadillac Racing Johnny O'Connell

Jordan Taylor Cadillac ATS-V.R. GT Pro-Pro 4 - Magnus Racing Pierre Kaffer

Spencer Pumpelly Audi R8 LMS GT3 GT Pro-Pro 6 - K-PAX Racing Jonny Kane

Bryan Sellers McLaren 650S GT3 GT Am-Am 7 - Scuderia Corsa Martin Fuentes

Stefan Johansson Ferrari 458 GT3 GT Pro-Pro 8 - Cadillac Racing Michael Cooper

Ricky Taylor Cadillac ATS-V.R. GT Pro-Pro 9 - K-PAX Racing Ben Barnicoat

Alvaro Parente McLaren 650S GT3 GT Pro-Am 14 - GMG Racing James Sofronas

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 16 - Wright Motorsports Jan Heylen

Michael Schein Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 23 - M1GT Racing James Dayson

David Ostella Audi R8 LMS Ultra GT Am-Am 30 - NGT Motorsport Henrique Cisneros

Tyler McQuarrie Ferrari 458 GT3 GT Pro-Pro 31 - TR3 Racing Daniel Mancinelli

Niccolo Schiro Ferrari 488 GT3 GTS Pro-Am 40 - PF Racing Ernie Francis Jr.

James Pesek Ford Mustang GT4 GT Pro-Pro 43 - RealTime Racing Tom Dyer

Ryan Eversley Acura NSX GT3 GT Pro-Am 44 - Magnus Racing John Potter

Marco Seefried Audi R8 LMS GT3 GT Pro-Am 54 - Black Swan Racing Jeroen Bleekemolen

Tim Pappas Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT Cup Pro-Am 55 - Dream Racing Motorsport Alessandro Bressan

Yuki Harata Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo GT Pro-Pro 58 - Wright Motorsports Jörg Bergmeister

Patrick Long Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Pro 61 - R. Ferri Motorsport Kyle Marcelli

Alex Riberas Ferrari 488 GT3 GT Pro-Am 75 - Always Evolving Racing Frankie Montecalvo

Ricardo Sanchez Nissan NISMO GT-R GT3 GT Pro-Am 77 - Calvert Dynamics Dr. Preston Calvert

Alec Udell Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 78 - Absolute Racing Alexandre Imperatori

Yufeng Luo Bentley Continental GT3 GT Pro-Pro 88 - Absolute Racing Vincent Abril

Adderly Fong Bentley Continental GT3 GT Cup Am-Am 90 - Autometrics Motorsports Cory Friedman

Joe Toussaint Porsche 911 GT3 Cup GT Pro-Pro 93 - RealTime Racing Peter Kox

Mark Wilkins Acura NSX GT3 GT Pro-Am 98 - K-PAX Racing Mike Hedlund

Michael Lewis McLaren 650S GT3

In GTS, there are 20 cars entered for the two standalone sprint races. There are two notable additions. First, the Automatic Racing/VOLT Racing team will make their Pirelli World Challenge debut with one McLaren 570S GT4 for Alan Brynjolfsson. Chris Hall, Brynjolfsson’s teammate in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, will join him for the Sprint-X races as well. For the sprint races, he will be driving the No. 2 SIN R1 GT4 for Racers Edge Motorsports. The team did originally enter a second McLaren, No. 077, but that has since been withdrawn.

Secondly, the Ford Mustang GT4 will make its series debut this weekend. PF Racing will field the No. 40 for Ernie Francis Jr. and James Pesek. Francis will compete in both GTS and Sprint-X, while Pesek will only compete in the Sprint-X races.

Francis is a veteran of the pre-GT4 GTS class for Breathless Racing before that team left to focus on the Trans-Am Series. With Breathless Racing, Francis is currently full-time in the top-flite TA class and has won the last two races (Homestead and Road Atlanta). The Mustang GT4 will run in full GT4-spec this weekend for the first time.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at CTMP

Division Team Driver Car GTS 02 - VOLT Racing Alan Brynjolfsson McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 03 - The Racers Group Craig Lyons Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GTSA 04 - GMG Racing George Kurtz McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 017 - Case-It Racing Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 018 - Case-It Racing Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 019 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GTS 077 - VOLT Racing TBA McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 2 - Racers Edge Motorsports Chris Hall SIN R1 GT4 GTS 3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Rodrigo Baptista Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS 8 - Mantella Autosport Anthony Mantella KTM X-Bow GT4 GTSA 9 - ANSA Motorsports Bill Ziegler KTM X-Bow GT4 GTS 10 - Blackdog Speed Shop Lawson Aschenbach Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTSA 11 - Blackdog Speed Shop Tony Gaples Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTS 14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Nate Stacy Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS 40 - PF Racing Ernie Francis Jr. Ford Mustang GT4 GTS 45 - Racers Edge Motorsports Jade Buford SIN R1 GT4 GTS 50 - Team Panoz Racing Ian James Panoz Avezzano GT GTSA 62 - KPR Mark Klenin McLaren 570S GT4 GTS 80 - Mantella Autosport Martin Barkey KTM X-Bow GT4 GTSA 89 - JCR Motorsports Fred Roberts Maserati GT4 GTS 99 - JCR Motorsports Jeff Courtney Maserati GT4

Finally, there are 49 cars entered in the combined TC/TCA/TCB races. It is effectively the same group of teams that raced at VIR a couple of weeks ago, minus a couple of teams that are running part-time. Also of note, both Nick Wittmer and Jason Fichter are entered this weekend despite rolling their cars at VIR.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge TC/TCA/TCB Classes at CTMP