Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park
(Photo: Phil Allaway)

Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Phil Allaway May 18, 2017 News, Phil Allaway, PWC, Sports Cars Leave a comment

This weekend, all of Pirelli World Challenge’s various classes will descend upon Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) near Clarington, Ont. for a full weekend of racing.  There will be six races (three each on Saturday and Sunday) to whet the appetites of race fans.  As of right now, 102 teams are entered in the various classes.

In the headlining Sprint-X category, there are 33 cars entered.  The GT class sees one major driver change.  TR3 Racing, which won the penalty-plagued Race No. 1 at VIR, has replaced former Formula One racer Andrea Montermini with Niccolò Schirò.  Schirò is a 23-year old racer out of Italy with experience in sports car racing and open-wheeled competition.  He’s currently racing in the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo in their GT3 class.  He races a Ferrari 488 GT3 on a regular basis, so he comes into Pirelli World Challenge already familiar with his equipment for his debut.

Also, R. Ferri Motorsport will field two cars this weekend.  In addition to the full-time No. 61 for Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas, the team has entered their Ferrari 458 GT3 for Terry Borcheller and Marc Muzzo.  Borcheller is a longtime veteran of sports car racing best known as a champion in 2001 (American Le Mans Series, GTS class) and 2003 (Rolex Sports Car Series, Daytona Prototype class).  More recently, as rides have dried up, Borcheller has focused on running Motorsports Ministries, a group that provides religious services at races.  Borcheller’s teammate, Muzzo, has most of his experience in Ferrari Challenge.  He has one previous Pirelli World Challenge start, back in 2015 at CTMP.  He failed to finish.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at CTMP

ClassTeamDriversCar
GTS Pro-Am02 - VOLT RacingAlan Brynjolfsson
Chris Hall		McLaren 570S GT4
GTS Pro-Am09 - The Racers GroupJerry Kaufman
Kyle Tilley		Aston Martin Vantage GT4
GT Am-Am007 - The Racers GroupDrew Regitz
Kris Wilson		Aston Martin Vantage GT3
GT Pro-Am013 - R. Ferri MotorsportTerry Borcheller
Marc Muzzo		Ferrari 458 GT3
GTS Pro-Am017 - Case-It RacingTrent Hindman
Adam Merzon		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am018 - Case-It RacingPhilip Bloom
Cameron Cassels		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am019 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri Balogh
Greg Liefooghe		Aston Martin Vantage GT4
GT Pro-Pro2 - CRP RacingRyan Dalziel
Daniel Morad		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Pro-Pro3 - Cadillac RacingJohnny O'Connell
Jordan Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro4 - Magnus RacingPierre Kaffer
Spencer Pumpelly		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Pro-Pro6 - K-PAX RacingJonny Kane
Bryan Sellers		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Am-Am7 - Scuderia CorsaMartin Fuentes
Stefan Johansson		Ferrari 458 GT3
GT Pro-Pro8 - Cadillac RacingMichael Cooper
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro9 - K-PAX RacingBen Barnicoat
Alvaro Parente		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Pro-Am14 - GMG RacingJames Sofronas
Laurens Vanthoor		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am16 - Wright MotorsportsJan Heylen
Michael Schein		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am23 - M1GT RacingJames Dayson
David Ostella		Audi R8 LMS Ultra
GT Am-Am30 - NGT MotorsportHenrique Cisneros
Tyler McQuarrie		Ferrari 458 GT3
GT Pro-Pro31 - TR3 RacingDaniel Mancinelli
Niccolo Schiro		Ferrari 488 GT3
GTS Pro-Am40 - PF RacingErnie Francis Jr.
James Pesek		Ford Mustang GT4
GT Pro-Pro43 - RealTime RacingTom Dyer
Ryan Eversley		Acura NSX GT3
GT Pro-Am44 - Magnus RacingJohn Potter
Marco Seefried		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Pro-Am54 - Black Swan RacingJeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am55 - Dream Racing MotorsportAlessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata		Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
GT Pro-Pro58 - Wright MotorsportsJörg Bergmeister
Patrick Long		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Pro61 - R. Ferri MotorsportKyle Marcelli
Alex Riberas		Ferrari 488 GT3
GT Pro-Am75 - Always Evolving RacingFrankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez		Nissan NISMO GT-R GT3
GT Pro-Am77 - Calvert DynamicsDr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am78 - Absolute RacingAlexandre Imperatori
Yufeng Luo		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Pro-Pro88 - Absolute RacingVincent Abril
Adderly Fong		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Cup Am-Am90 - Autometrics MotorsportsCory Friedman
Joe Toussaint		Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
GT Pro-Pro93 - RealTime RacingPeter Kox
Mark Wilkins		Acura NSX GT3
GT Pro-Am98 - K-PAX RacingMike Hedlund
Michael Lewis		McLaren 650S GT3

In GTS, there are 20 cars entered for the two standalone sprint races.  There are two notable additions.  First, the Automatic Racing/VOLT Racing team will make their Pirelli World Challenge debut with one McLaren 570S GT4 for Alan Brynjolfsson.  Chris Hall, Brynjolfsson’s teammate in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, will join him for the Sprint-X races as well.  For the sprint races, he will be driving the No. 2 SIN R1 GT4 for Racers Edge Motorsports.  The team did originally enter a second McLaren, No. 077, but that has since been withdrawn.

Secondly, the Ford Mustang GT4 will make its series debut this weekend.  PF Racing will field the No. 40 for Ernie Francis Jr. and James Pesek.  Francis will compete in both GTS and Sprint-X, while Pesek will only compete in the Sprint-X races.

Francis is a veteran of the pre-GT4 GTS class for Breathless Racing before that team left to focus on the Trans-Am Series.  With Breathless Racing, Francis is currently full-time in the top-flite TA class and has won the last two races (Homestead and Road Atlanta).  The Mustang GT4 will run in full GT4-spec this weekend for the first time.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at CTMP

DivisionTeamDriverCar
GTS02 - VOLT RacingAlan BrynjolfssonMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA03 - The Racers GroupCraig LyonsAston Martin Vantage GT4
GTSA04 - GMG RacingGeorge KurtzMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA017 - Case-It RacingAdam MerzonPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA018 - Case-It RacingCameron CasselsPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA019 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri BaloghAston Martin Vantage GT4
GTS077 - VOLT RacingTBAMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA2 - Racers Edge MotorsportsChris HallSIN R1 GT4
GTS3 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsRodrigo BaptistaPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS8 - Mantella AutosportAnthony MantellaKTM X-Bow GT4
GTSA9 - ANSA MotorsportsBill ZieglerKTM X-Bow GT4
GTS10 - Blackdog Speed ShopLawson AschenbachChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTSA11 - Blackdog Speed ShopTony GaplesChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTS14 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsNate StacyPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS40 - PF RacingErnie Francis Jr.Ford Mustang GT4
GTS45 - Racers Edge MotorsportsJade BufordSIN R1 GT4
GTS50 - Team Panoz RacingIan JamesPanoz Avezzano GT
GTSA62 - KPRMark KleninMcLaren 570S GT4
GTS80 - Mantella AutosportMartin BarkeyKTM X-Bow GT4
GTSA89 - JCR MotorsportsFred RobertsMaserati GT4
GTS99 - JCR MotorsportsJeff CourtneyMaserati GT4

Finally, there are 49 cars entered in the combined TC/TCA/TCB races.  It is effectively the same group of teams that raced at VIR a couple of weeks ago, minus a couple of teams that are running part-time.  Also of note, both Nick Wittmer and Jason Fichter are entered this weekend despite rolling their cars at VIR.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge TC/TCA/TCB Classes at CTMP

ClassTeamDriverCar
TC007 - BERG RacingJohn AllenAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TC009 - BERG RacingJT CoupalAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCB01 - Drengler RacingJasper DrenglerHonda Fit
TCB02 - Believeland MotorsportTed SahleyMazda2
TCA07 - Copeland MotorsportsDean CopelandMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC1 - Classic BMWToby GrahovecBMW M235iR
TC2 - ClassicGino CariniBMW M235iR
TC4 - KRUGSPEEDDennis Hanratty Jr.Lotus Exige
TC5 - BERG RacingJohn WeisbergMazda MX-5
TCB6 - Jake Pipal RacingJake PipalHonda Fit
TC7 - Shea RacingJason FichterHonda Accord Coupe
TC8 - Stephen Cameron RacingRodrigo SalesBMW M235iR
TC11 - RacerInk MotorsportsCody EllsworthPorsche Cayman
TC12 - Winding Road Team TFBMason FilippiBMW M235iR
TC17 - Hale MotorsportsRandy HaleMazda MX-5
TC18 - Zima MotorsportsStefan SajicBMW M235iR
TC19 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri BaloghBMW M235iR
TC20 - Stephen Cameron RacingGreg LiefoogheBMW M235iR
TCA22 - Tech Sport RacingKevin AndersonScion FR-S
TCA23 - Tech Sport RacingEric PowellMazda MX-5
TCB25 - Tech Sport RacingP.J. GroenkeChevrolet Sonic
TC28 - AutoTechnic RacingRobert NimkoffBMW M235iR
TC29 - Classic BMWJustin RaphaelBMW M235iR
TCB30 - Indian Summer RacingTravis WashayMINI Cooper
TC34 - Brass Monkey RacingTony RiveraNissan 370Z
TC36 - Zima MotorsportsChetan PuranikBMW M235iR
TCB37 - ISellMiataPartsBlake ThompsonMazda2
TC38 - ST RacingSamantha TanBMW M235iR
TC40 - Parallax RacingSteve KholiHonda Accord Coupe
TCA50 - Lapse MotorsportEric LaporteHonda Civic Si
TCA65 - Shea RacingSarah MontgomeryHonda Civic Si
TCA66 - M&S RacingGary KwokHonda Civic
TC67 - Shea RacingShea HolbrookHonda Accord Coupe
TC69 - S.A.C. RacingAnthony GeraciAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TCA70 - S.A.C. RacingElivan GoulartMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC71 - C360RPaul HoltonAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
TC72 - KRUGSPEEDCameron MagueriLotus Exige
TCA73 - S.A.C. RacingDaniel MoenMazda MX-5
TCA74 - S.A.C. RacingMatthew FassnachtMazda MX-5
TCB77 - Indian Summer RacingTaylor HandwerkMINI Cooper
TC78 - GenRacerJeff RiccaHyundai Genesis Coupe
TCA79 - Patterson RacingSpencer PattersonMazda MX-5
TC80 - Rooster Hall RacingAnthony MagagnoliBMW M235iR
TC87 - Stephen Cameron RacingHenry SchmittBMW M235iR
TCA89 - Winding Road Team TFBJeff SextonMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TC91 - ST RacingNick WittmerBMW M235iR
TC92 - Classic BMWChris OrmachtBMW M235iR
TCA94 - Shea RacingTom O'GormanHonda Civic Si
TC99 - Honda Ste-Rose RacingKarl WittmerHonda Accord Coupe

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Phil Allaway has three primary roles at Frontstretch. He's the Manager of the site's FREE e-mail Newsletter that publishes Monday-Friday and occasionally on weekends. He keeps TV broadcasters honest with weekly editions of Couch Potato Tuesday and serves as the site's Sports Car racing Editor.Outside of Frontstretch, Phil is the Press Officer for Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. He covers all the action on the high-banked dirt track from regular DIRTcar Modified racing to occasional visits from touring series such as Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Check Also

Couch Potato Tuesday: FOX Gives Aric Almirola Wreck Proper Respect

Ah yes, the classic wreckfest.  Ever since Kansas Speedway was reconfigured in 2012, wrecking has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.