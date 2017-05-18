Kyle Busch Motorsports Sweeps Charlotte Truck Practices

Kyle Busch Motorsports continued its hot streak by sweeping the pair of Camping World Truck Series practices at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday night.

KBM’s Christopher Bell won the first practice session with a speed of 182.039 mph, while teammate Noah Gragson (181.941 mph) paced the field in the second practice.

Brett Moffitt took the top spot early on in the first practice. Defending Charlotte winner Matt Crafton came out about midway through the first session and went straight to top of the charts with his first lap.

Moments later, Moffitt returned to the track to reclaim his spot at the top of the speed charts.

At around the 40-minute mark in the practice, Chase Briscoe briefly climbed to the top before Bell put down a lap two-hundredths of a second quicker than Briscoe.

The No. 29 truck (181.916 mph) finished the practice in second place. Ben Rhodes (181.159 mph), Moffitt (180.741 mph) and Grant Enfinger (180.699 mph) rounded out the top five.

Crafton’s best lap (180.204 mph) was good enough to put the two-time champion in sixth.

Bell bookended the top 10, as he also drove seven laps in the No. 51 that last week’s winner Kyle Busch is scheduled to drive Friday night, finishing the practice in 10th.

Briscoe’s 25 laps were the most by any truck during the session. 29 of the 34 entries turned a lap in the first practice. Bell completed 26 laps between the two trucks he piloted.

See the full results for the first CWTS practice at Charlotte.

In the second practice, Gragson turned the fast lap early in the session and never looked back. Austin Cindric (181.610 mph) was the bridesmaid while Johnny Sauter (180.717 mph), Parker Kligerman (180.228 mph) and Bell (180.078 mph) rounded out the top five.

All 34 entries posted a time during the second practice.

The red flag came out briefly towards the end of the session, as Gragson’s fast No. 18 went for a spin in Turn 4. Fortunately for the rookie, he did not hit anything and his Tundra was unharmed.

Full results for practice two.

Qualifying for the NC Education Lottery 200 is May 19 at 4:45 p.m./et. The race is scheduled for Friday night at 8:30 p.m./et. Both will be broadcast on FS1, with the race also being broadcast on MRN.