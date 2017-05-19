2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 11: All-Star Blues

Episode 11: All-Star Blues

with Matt Stallknecht and Tom Bowles

In this week’s episode, Matt and Tom break down the rise and fall of NASCAR’s All-Star Race, offering insight into how the event could make a greater impact in the coming years. The team also breaks down rumored schedule changes for 2018 as well as the controversial move by NASCAR to add a 4th stage to the Coca-Cola 600.

