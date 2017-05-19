Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 11: All-Star Blues

Matt Stallknecht May 19, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, Matt Stallknecht Leave a comment

Episode 11: All-Star Blues

with Matt Stallknecht and Tom Bowles

In this week’s episode, Matt and Tom break down the rise and fall of NASCAR’s All-Star Race, offering insight into how the event could make a greater impact in the coming years. The team also breaks down rumored schedule changes for 2018 as well as the controversial move by NASCAR to add a 4th stage to the Coca-Cola 600.

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at the Coke 600 by signing up here for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started! 

