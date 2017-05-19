Bell Captures Truck Series Pole At Charlotte

Christopher Bell won his third pole of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Friday evening, with a lap of 180.892 MPH around Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bell, in his second full-time season at the Truck series level, will be entering Friday night’s race just two points out of the points lead. He has never won a truck race at Charlotte; however, he won the Truck race at Atlanta earlier in the season on a track somewhat similar to Charlotte.

Chase Briscoe will be starting second and points leader Johnny Sauter will be starting third. Kyle Busch will be chasing his eighth win at Charlotte in this series in fourth, while Ben Rhodes rounds out the top 5.

There were no incidents of note in the two rounds of qualifying. Briscoe was the fastest in round one, while Cody Ware and Brandon Brown did not make it into the field.