Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / Ernie Cope Moved to Crew Chief for AJ Allmendinger
(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Ernie Cope Moved to Crew Chief for AJ Allmendinger

Dustin Albino May 19, 2017 Cup Series News, Dustin Albino Leave a comment

Veteran NASCAR crew chief Ernie Cope will take over the role for AJ Allmendinger replacing Randall Burnett beginning this weekend during The Open at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as Motorsport.com first reported.

Cope has sat atop the pit box 41 times in the Cup Series, including four times this season, most recently at Martinsville Speedway, replacing a suspended Burnett.He led Allmendinger to a sixth-place finish, only the teams second top-10 finish of 2017. He also led the No. 47 car to a 16th-place finish at Pocono Raceway last June in his only race he sat atop the pit box throughout the season.

Cope joined JTG Daugherty Racing in 2016 as the competition director. Throughout his career he has won 15 career XFINITY Series races, including 12 events with Kevin Harvick. In 2011, he and Elliott Sadler finished runner-up in the point standings to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Through 11 races this season Allmendinger sits 30th in the championship standings, 120 points behind the playoff bubble, currently held by Trevor Bayne. The No. 47 car kicked off the season with a third-place effort at the Daytona 500, but was docked 35 points for failing post-race inspection. During the 500 the team was out front for two laps, the only laps Allmendinger has led this season.

 

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he's known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

Check Also

Aric Almirola Faces Lengthy Recovery; RPM Working on Plans

Aric Almirola faces a long recovery after breaking a vertebra in a fiery crash last …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.