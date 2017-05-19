Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Jones Paces Monster Energy Open Practice

Amy Henderson May 19, 2017 Amy Henderson, Cup Series News Leave a comment

Furniture Row Racing certainly knows how to bring fast cars to Charlotte Motor Speedway, and it was rookie Erik Jones who took full advantage Friday in the lone practice session before Saturday’s Monster Energy Open, the last chance race for drivers to transfer into the headlining All-Star Race later that night. Jones ran a fast lap of 189.056 mph to beat Clint Bowyer for the top spot. Only two All-Star drivers, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick, turned faster laps than Jones’ in their practice session.

Completing the top five in the session were Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and AJ Allmendinger.

Regan Smith, filling in for the injured Aric Almirola, was sixth on the scoreboard.

Unlike the qualified All-Star entrants, the Open teams do not have a tire option for their race, though they were allowed one set for practice in case they do transfer into the main event.

Qualifying for the Monster Energy Open will be Saturday at 5:00 PM.  The race is scheduled for 6:20 Saturday night.  The winners of the first two stages and the overall winner will transfer into the All-Star Race along with the winner of the fan vote, who will be announced after the Open.

