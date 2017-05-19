Kyle Larson Claims Pole Position For Monster Energy All-Star Race

Kyle Larson said he almost changed out of his driver suit when he thought he no longer had a shot in qualifying on Friday. Good thing he didn’t. Larson wound up advancing and wound up on the pole after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All Star Race.

Larson had to win a segment of the Open last year to qualify. He needed no such option this year. His time of 112.626 was fast enough to edge Kyle Busch for the number one spot.

Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, and Kurt Busch rounded out the top five starting positions.

The unique format features two rounds. Both consisted of three laps with a four tire pit stop in the middle, sans pit road speed limits. The total time from the start of the first lap until the completion of the third lap serves as the qualifying time. The top five advanced to the second round.

As is usually the case in All Star Race qualifying, a few drivers ran into trouble on their trip down pit road. Joey Logano, Matt Kenseth, Kasey Kahne, and Jamie McMurray all overshot their pit stall and had to back up. Ryan Newman slid sideways in turn four but held on for his entry into the pits.

During the final round, Jimmie Johnson powered down pit road and slid completely past his box, having to back up for his crew to service the car. Kurt Busch would have earned the pole but he was penalized 10 seconds for having two loose lugnuts after his stop.

