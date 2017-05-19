Midseason NASCAR DraftKings Daily Fantasy All-Stars

With the NASCAR DrafKings season on break while the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series holds it All-Star weekend, it allows for reflection on the season to date. There have been many memorable moments during the young season, both on and off the track. Yet, when it comes to Daily Fantasy Sports, the best performances aren’t always had by the winners.

Here is a look at some NASCAR DFS All-Stars over the first 11 races.

Top Fantasy Restrictor Plate Performer:

Aric Almirola

Almirola has finished fourth place in both restrictor plate races so far this season. The first in the Daytona 500, and the latest at Talladega. Almirola’s finish at Talladega has an asterisk next to it due to failing post race inspection. The #43 Richard Petty Motorsports team was docked 35 points and Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer was suspended three races.

Nonetheless, when it comes to DFS, the points he picked up on DraftKings were not altered.

At Daytona, Almirola started 13th and over the course of the race accumulated nine positive position differential points, as well as led two laps. At Talladega, he started from the 22nd position, resulting in 18 positive position differential points. Both finishes resulted in the 40 point bonus for position. Needless to say, he was a low risk, high reward play that paid off more than expected.

Going forward, once Almirola is healthy and back in the driver’s seat, he should be the most sought after mid-tier salary driver at plate tracks.

Top Fantasy Intermediate Performer:

Martin Truex Jr.

With the 1.5-mile tracks making up the bulk of the MENCS schedule, finding the right formula for a DraftKings lineup changes with the starting position of every driver. It’s important to keep an eye on those drivers who consistently run up front and lead laps. Truex is that driver.

Martin is the only driver in the cup series that has more than one win on intermediate tracks. In both wins he started inside the top three. He leads the field in overall laps led with 536. 376 of those were on 1.5 mile tracks. In his wins at Las Vegas and Kansas, he led the most laps.

Starting from the second position at Vegas landed him in the perfect spot to take the lead early and run away with the race. He won all three stages, completing the first “perfect race” of the new scoring era. His 150 laps led earned him 37.5 DK points. The win added 46 more points onto the total.

Last week at Kansas, Truex led 104 laps, totaling 26 points.

Heading into the second half of the season, Truex has to be the favorite on 1.5 mile tracks. When he starts up front, he stays up front and leads laps. When picking drivers for your intermediate track DraftKings lineups, he deserves the most consideration.

Top Fantasy Short Track Performer:

Jimmie Johnson

A win at Bristol highlights Johnson’s short track performances on the season, but the seven time champion has run well in all three races. At Richmond, a more unique short track, Johnson finished 11th after starting 17th. At Martinsville, Johnson finished 15th.

In his win, he led 81 laps (20.25 pts), had 41 fastest laps (20.5 pts), and accumulated 10 positive position points. He was the top performer with 96.75 total points.

Johnson had a rocky start to the season, failing to pick up a top five until his win at Texas, one week before Bristol. Since then he has put himself back on pace to fight his way to a record setting eighth championship.

Mr. Consistency:

Jamie McMurray:

McMurray’s salary has been relatively cheap on a weekly basis. He normally settles in around the low $8,000 mark. He has three straight finishes of eighth or better. In all three of those races, he finished higher than his starting position. At Talladega, he started 23rd and finished runner up to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

McMurray has seven top-10 finishes in the eleven races run so far, which ties him for third most behind Truex and Kyle Larson, both of which lead the series standings. His average finish stands at an impressive 12.7.

It’s a wonder as to why Jamie’s salary has not risen more over the past few weeks, but it will be important to take advantage of it while you can. His only bad DraftKings points day was at Martinsville where he blew a tire and finishing at the back of the pack.

Most Likely Second Half All-Star:

Kyle Busch

Busch’s best finish on the season so far was at Martinsville back in April. Kyle won this exact race in 2016, and led 274 laps in the second place effort this season. Kyle moved from 10th place, earning eight positive position points. His 274 laps led added on 68.5 more points. Kyle was the fastest car on 90 laps, which gave him an additional 45 points. Needless to say, he was the best scoring driver on DraftKings.

At arguably the most famous short track on the circuit, Kyle suffered some back luck, which unfortunately resulted in a poor DraftKings performance. He blew two tires during the race, both while running well within the top half of the pack. The initial blow cause minor damage, and Busch was able to work his way back up to seventh before the second blow ended his day.

Kyle has had a stretch of terrible luck on the season, but has sprinkled in four finishes of fifth or better. He also trails only Truex in laps led, and sits at seventh in series standings. There is no doubt Kyle will bounce back.