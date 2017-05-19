Patrick Long Wins Pole for CTMP Sprint-X Race No. 1

On Friday afternoon, Patrick Long was not the fastest man on track at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. However, he was the fastest man to keep his car straight.

Long turned in a lap of 75.221 seconds (117.685 mph) around the 2.459-mile road course to qualify second fastest. Only R. Ferri Motorsports’ Alex Riberas was faster. However, Riberas crashed his Ferrari 488 GT3 in turn 3 and brought out the red flag. In accordance with Pirelli World Challenge rules, Riberas lost his fastest lap. As a result, Long will start Saturday’s first Sprint-X race of the weekend from the overall pole.

Long’s lap was only five-thousandths of a second faster than the DeVilBiss-sponsored Mercedes driven by Daniel Morad. Riberas’ second fastest lap was good enough for third on the grid. However, the No. 61 Ferrari suffered a lot of damage in the crash. Whether or not the team makes it to the grid depends on how the repairs go.

Cadillac Racing’s Johnny O’Connell qualified his Cadillac ATS-V.R. fourth in class, roughly a quarter of a second off of Long. Absolute Racing’s Adderly Fong was fifth quickest. Cadillac Racing’s No. 8 ATS-V.R. for Michael Cooper did not set a time in the session

In the Pro-Am/Am-Am session, Always Evolving Racing’s Frankie Montecalvo was quickest with a lap of 75.779 seconds (116.819 mph) in the lone Nissan GT-R. Montecalvo’s lap was good enough for sixth overall of all Sprint-X teams.

Montecalvo was nearly three-tenths of a second faster than Wright Motorsports’ Michael Schein, who will start eighth. GMG Racing owner/driver James Sofronas was third in class, followed by Absolute Racing’s Yufeng Luo. K-PAX Racing’s Mike Hedlund was fifth in Pro-Am

In Am-Am, NGT Motorsport’s Tyler McQuarrie was quickest with a lap of 77.042 seconds (114.904 mph) in his Ferrari 458 GT3. This lap was fifth quickest in the Pro-Am/Am-Am session and 15th overall. The lap was 28-thousandths of a second faster than The Racers Group’s Kris Wilson.

In GT Cup, Dream Racing Motorsport’s Yuki Harata was quickest with a lap of 81.338 seconds (108.835 mph), beating out Autometrics Motorsports’ Cory Friedman by a half-second. GTS saw Stephen Cameron Racing’s Ari Balogh fastest with a lap of 85.131 seconds (103.986 mph), roughly three-sevenths of a second faster than GMG Racing’s George Kurtz.

Sprint-X Race No. 1 is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. It will be streamed live at world-challenge.com for free. It will also be streamed on Motor Trend OnDemand.