2017 Frontstretch Cup: Monster Energy All-Star Race Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

Note: Of course, this week features the All-Star Race, so we’ve got a few different rules. No pick counts toward the season total, and nobody will lose points; only bonus points will be awarded. Writers will get one point for each correct pick, and an additional point if all four picks are correct (which didn’t happen; nobody guessed the pole winner).

This week’s predictions: Monster Energy All-Star Race

Writer All-Star Pole Winner Open Winner Fan Vote Winner All-Star Race Winner Amy Henderson Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Clint Bowyer Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski Dan Greene Martin Truex, Jr Trevor Bayne Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick Mark Howell Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer Martin Truex, Jr. Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Matt DiBenedetto Brad Keselowski Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson Vito Pugliese Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Jimmie Johnson Frank Velat Matt Kenseth Ryan Blaney Danica Patrick Martin Truex, Jr. Michael Massie Joey Logano Erik Jones Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Busch Davey Segal Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson Bryan Gable Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson Jeff Wolfe Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Danica Patrick Martin Truex, Jr. Michael Finley Denny Hamlin Trevor Bayne Jeffrey Earnhardt Kevin Harvick

Results: Go Bowling 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. 1st 5 Michael Massie Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. 1st 5 John Haverlin Matt Kenseth Matt Kenseth Martin Truex, Jr. 1st 5 Bryan Gable Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 3rd 3 Amy Henderson Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney 4th 4 Mark Howell Kyle Karson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 5th 3 Frank Velat Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 5th 3 Joseph Wolkin Kyle Larson Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson 6th 1 Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Clint Bowyer 9th 1 Vito Pugliese Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Clint Bowyer 9th 1 Huston Ladner Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Jimmie Johnson 24th -1 Dustin Albino Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson 24th -1 Clayton Caldwell Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Chase Elliott 29th -1

