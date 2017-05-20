2017 Frontstretch Cup: Monster Energy All-Star Race Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
Note: Of course, this week features the All-Star Race, so we’ve got a few different rules. No pick counts toward the season total, and nobody will lose points; only bonus points will be awarded. Writers will get one point for each correct pick, and an additional point if all four picks are correct (which didn’t happen; nobody guessed the pole winner).
This week’s predictions: Monster Energy All-Star Race
|Writer
|All-Star Pole Winner
|Open Winner
|Fan Vote Winner
|All-Star Race Winner
|Amy Henderson
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Kyle Larson
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Clint Bowyer
|Chase Elliott
|Brad Keselowski
|Dan Greene
|Martin Truex, Jr
|Trevor Bayne
|Clint Bowyer
|Kevin Harvick
|Mark Howell
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|Ryan Blaney
|Clint Bowyer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Brad Keselowski
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kyle Busch
|Chase Elliott
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Kyle Larson
|Vito Pugliese
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|Chase Elliott
|Jimmie Johnson
|Frank Velat
|Matt Kenseth
|Ryan Blaney
|Danica Patrick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Michael Massie
|Joey Logano
|Erik Jones
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Kyle Busch
|Davey Segal
|Denny Hamlin
|Ryan Blaney
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Kyle Larson
|Bryan Gable
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Kyle Larson
|Jeff Wolfe
|Joey Logano
|Ryan Blaney
|Danica Patrick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Michael Finley
|Denny Hamlin
|Trevor Bayne
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Kevin Harvick
Results: Go Bowling 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Points
|Corey Brewer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|1st
|5
|Michael Massie
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|1st
|5
|John Haverlin
|Matt Kenseth
|Matt Kenseth
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|1st
|5
|Bryan Gable
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|3rd
|3
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Busch
|Brad Keselowski
|Ryan Blaney
|4th
|4
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Karson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Frank Velat
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|5th
|3
|Joseph Wolkin
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|6th
|1
|Dan Greene
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|Clint Bowyer
|9th
|1
|Vito Pugliese
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Larson
|Clint Bowyer
|9th
|1
|Huston Ladner
|Brad Keselowski
|Clint Bowyer
|Jimmie Johnson
|24th
|-1
|Dustin Albino
|Kyle Larson
|Brad Keselowski
|Jimmie Johnson
|24th
|-1
|Clayton Caldwell
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Chase Elliott
|29th
|-1
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Corey Brewer
|21
|—
|11
|1
|4
|7
|Mark Howell
|20
|-1
|11
|0
|7
|7
|Amy Henderson
|19
|-2
|11
|0
|5
|8
|Huston Ladner
|17
|-4
|11
|2
|4
|5
|Frank Velat
|15
|-6
|11
|1
|4
|5
|Dustin Albino
|14
|-7
|11
|1
|4
|6
|John Douglas
|14
|-7
|6
|0
|4
|4
|Bryan Gable
|14
|-7
|10
|0
|3
|7
|Michael Massie
|13
|-8
|11
|1
|3
|5
|Matteo Marcheschi
|12
|-9
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Jeff Wolfe
|11
|-10
|10
|2
|3
|4
|Vito Pugliese
|10
|-11
|8
|1
|2
|4
|Davey Segal
|9
|-12
|10
|1
|3
|5
|Clayton Caldwell
|9
|-12
|11
|1
|2
|5
|Joseph Wolkin
|6
|-15
|8
|0
|2
|3
|John Haverlin
|5
|-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Greene
|4
|-17
|9
|0
|2
|4
|Michael Finley
|3
|-18
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|3
|-18
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|0
|-21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
