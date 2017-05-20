Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: Monster Energy All-Star Race Predictions
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Monster Energy All-Star Race Predictions

Frontstretch Staff May 20, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content 1 Comment

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

Note: Of course, this week features the All-Star Race, so we’ve got a few different rules.  No pick counts toward the season total, and nobody will lose points; only bonus points will be awarded.  Writers will get one point for each correct pick, and an additional point if all four picks are correct (which didn’t happen; nobody guessed the pole winner).

This week’s predictions: Monster Energy All-Star Race

WriterAll-Star Pole WinnerOpen WinnerFan Vote WinnerAll-Star Race Winner
Amy HendersonBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Clint BowyerChase ElliottBrad Keselowski
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, JrTrevor BayneClint BowyerKevin Harvick
Mark HowellRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Ryan BlaneyClint BowyerMartin Truex, Jr.
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschRyan BlaneyMatt DiBenedettoBrad Keselowski
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson
Vito PuglieseKyle BuschRyan BlaneyChase ElliottJimmie Johnson
Frank VelatMatt KensethRyan BlaneyDanica PatrickMartin Truex, Jr.
Michael MassieJoey LoganoErik JonesMatt DiBenedettoKyle Busch
Davey SegalDenny HamlinRyan BlaneyMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson
Bryan GableBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson
Jeff WolfeJoey LoganoRyan BlaneyDanica PatrickMartin Truex, Jr.
Michael FinleyDenny HamlinTrevor BayneJeffrey EarnhardtKevin Harvick

Results: Go Bowling 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.1st5
Michael MassieRyan BlaneyKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.1st5
John HaverlinMatt KensethMatt KensethMartin Truex, Jr.1st5
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick3rd3
Amy HendersonKyle BuschBrad KeselowskiRyan Blaney4th4
Mark HowellKyle KarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch5th3
Frank VelatMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch5th3
Joseph WolkinKyle LarsonMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Larson6th1
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickKyle BuschClint Bowyer9th1
Vito PuglieseRyan BlaneyKyle LarsonClint Bowyer9th1
Huston LadnerBrad KeselowskiClint BowyerJimmie Johnson24th-1
Dustin AlbinoKyle LarsonBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson24th-1
Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottChase Elliott29th-1

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer2111147
Mark Howell20-111077
Amy Henderson19-211058
Huston Ladner17-411245
Frank Velat15-611145
Dustin Albino14-711146
John Douglas14-76044
Bryan Gable14-710037
Michael Massie13-811135
Matteo Marcheschi12-94222
Jeff Wolfe11-1010234
Vito Pugliese10-118124
Davey Segal9-1210135
Clayton Caldwell9-1211125
Joseph Wolkin6-158023
John Haverlin5-161111
Dan Greene4-179024
Michael Finley3-183011
Greg Davis3-185023
Phil Allaway0-211000
Tom Bowles0-211000
Zach Catanzareti-1-222000
Danny Peters-3-241000

 

 

Tags

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Kyle Larson Claims Pole Position For Monster Energy All-Star Race

Kyle Larson said he almost changed out of his driver suit once he thought he no …

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    May 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Johnson! Failing post race inspection doesn’t matter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.