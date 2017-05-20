Clint Bowyer Earns Pole in Monster Energy Open Qualifying

Clint Bowyer (189.474 MPH) won the pole for the Monster Energy Open. Bowyer, who was the fastest in the first round as well, will lead the field to green. He was followed in the final round by Ryan Blaney (188.009 MPH), Chase Elliott (187.859 MPH), Austin Dillon (187.487 MPH), and AJ Allmendinger (187.285 MPH). Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, and Ty Dillon rounded out the eight-car second round. Danica Patrick and Paul Menard complete the top ten. 24 cars are in the race. Michael McDowell and Reed Sorenson did not make laps, but will still make the Open field.

Three stages make up the Monster Energy Open: two 20-lap stages followed by a 10-lap shootout. The winner of each stage transfers to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner, and will not continue in the Open. The winner of the fan vote will be announced at the conclusion of the race. The fan to winner does not need to finish on the lead lap, but his or her car must be in reachable condition.

The Monster Energy Open takes place on Saturday, May 20 at 6:15 PM ET. The All-Star Race takes place at 8:15 PM ET. Both events can be viewed on FS1.

Results