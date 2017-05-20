The Kyle Busch Show Takes Two In A Row In The Truck Series

Kyle Busch won his second straight race in dominant fashion in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, leading 90 laps and winning all three stages in the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night.

Busch was able to drive away from the competition on a late race restart with three laps to go. Johnny Sauter was able to maintain his points lead over Christopher Bell, who finished right behind Sauter in third. Sauter now leads Bell by 15 points.

The late race restart was set up by a spin by Matt Mills with six laps to go. The battle was for second in the final laps between Sauter and Bell as Busch sailed away, but Sauter was able to get around Bell with two laps to go and stay in second at the finish.

It was a good comeback performance for Bell; the polesitter lost a lap in the opening laps due to a flat tire, but was able to avoid damage and eventually get his lap back through the free pass.

This follows Busch’s other win of the season at Kansas last weekend. It’s the 2015 Cup Series champion’s 48th Truck win and his 173rd national series win in NASCAR competition. Busch only needs three more wins to tie with Ron Hornaday’s all-time mark of 51 Truck wins and 27 more national series wins to tie Richard Petty’s 200 win record.

Ryan Truex finished fourth and Timothy Peters finished fifth. Matt Crafton, who finished sixth, ended the night third in points, 51 points out from the lead. There were nine cautions on the night, seven for wrecks and two for stage breaks. There were no issues in post race inspection.