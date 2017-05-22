Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

The 10 Days of Thunder from Charlotte Motor Speedway will close with a bang, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, goes green on Sunday evening.

The race will be divided into four 100-lap stages instead of the usual three, meaning this race will carry the most points out of any race throughout the entire NASCAR season.

41 cars are entered for 600-mile, 400-lap event around the 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval, meaning one car will not make the big show. Elliott Sadler, Timmy Hill, Derrick Cope, Corey LaJoie and Carl Long do not have charters and will have to race their way in and can not rely on a provisional spot. This marks Long’s second points-paying race in a row he is entered in after a six-year absence from the MENCS garage.

Kyle Busch will look to go back-to-back after his triumph in the All-Star Race and grab his first career points victory in the Cup Series at Charlotte in the M&M’s Red, White & Blue Toyota Camry, and Chris Buescher will have Kleenex and Cars 3 on the car for a special paint scheme on the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Taking place on Memorial Day Weekend, a few paint schemes always pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Ty Dillon’s No. 13 will have a special GEICO Military paint scheme and Regan Smith’s No. 43 (subbing for Aric Almirola) will have the United States Air Force on the hood. Core LaJoie’s No. 83 will have Hope for the Warriors on board, as well.

The green flag for the 12th race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be on FOX and radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the event, as he led a whopping 392 of 400 laps last season.