Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / Coca-Cola 600 Entry List
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker/NKP)

Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

Davey Segal May 22, 2017 Cup Series, Cup Series News, News Leave a comment

The 10 Days of Thunder from Charlotte Motor Speedway will close with a bang, as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, goes green on Sunday evening.

The race will be divided into four 100-lap stages instead of the usual three, meaning this race will carry the most points out of any race throughout the entire NASCAR season.

41 cars are entered for 600-mile, 400-lap event around the 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval, meaning one car will not make the big show. Elliott Sadler, Timmy Hill, Derrick Cope, Corey LaJoie and Carl Long do not have charters and will have to race their way in and can not rely on a provisional spot. This marks Long’s second points-paying race in a row he is entered in after a six-year absence from the MENCS garage.

Kyle Busch will look to go back-to-back after his triumph in the All-Star Race and grab his first career points victory in the Cup Series at Charlotte in the M&M’s Red, White & Blue Toyota Camry, and Chris Buescher will have Kleenex and Cars 3 on the car for a special paint scheme on the No. 37 Chevrolet.

Taking place on Memorial Day Weekend, a few paint schemes always pay homage to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Ty Dillon’s No. 13 will have a special GEICO Military paint scheme and Regan Smith’s No. 43 (subbing for Aric Almirola) will have the United States Air Force on the hood. Core LaJoie’s No. 83 will have Hope for the Warriors on board, as well.

The green flag for the 12th race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600, is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be on FOX and radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network. Martin Truex Jr. is the defending winner of the event, as he led a whopping 392 of 400 laps last season.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayGearWrenchChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickMobil 1FordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneLiftmasterChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneFord EcoBoostFordRoush Fenway Racing
77Elliott Sadler (i)Accell Construction, Inc./Hope For The WarriorsChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
810Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx OfficeToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICO MilitaryChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerHaas-AutomationFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Joey Gase (i)TBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.FastenalFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschM&M's Red, White & BlueToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezSubwayToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethCircle KToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1923Gray GauldingBubba BurgerToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottNAPAChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardTBDChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanGraingerChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoCosmo MotorsFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardtTowne BankChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillCSX Play It SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherKleenex - Cars3ChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganJacob CompaniesFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschHaas-Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaUnited States Air ForceFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerHarris Teeter Express LaneChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351Timmy Hill (i)TBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3455Reed SorensonTBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
3566Carl Long (i)TBDChevroletMotorsports Business Management
3672Cole WhittRTIC CoolersChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3777Erik Jones5-hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3878Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3983Corey LajoieHope for the WarriorsToyotaBK Racing
4088Dale Earnhardt Jr.Nationwide PatrioticChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4195Michael McDowellWRL General ContractorsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

Check Also

Crew Chief Patrick Donahue Confident with Growth of Gray Gaulding, BK Racing

When you’re a crew chief in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, you must gather …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.