Hisense 4K TV 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

After a rare-two week hiatus, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be back in action this weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Hisense 4K TV 300 on Saturday afternoon.
There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning two teams will not make the field.
There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.
Christopher Bell will make his XFINITY Series debut this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Toyota. Ben Kennedy will also make his XFINITY Series debut for GMS Racing in the newly-created No. 96 entry. Kennedy is running a part-time schedule with Richard Childress Racing and GMS this season.
Tyler Reddick will be behind the wheel of the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt Tifft will drive the No. 19 Toyota for JGR and Casey Mears is back in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing, too.
The green flag for the 10th race of the 2017 NXS season is scheduled to fly from the 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval at 1:16 p.m. ET with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|adapt 2k
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Armour Vienna Sausage 150 Years
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|Flex Seal
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Globe Life
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Breyers
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|11
|07
|Ray Black II
|GlobalHBOT.org
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|12
|8
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|13
|9
|William Byron
|AXALTA
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|14
|11
|Blake Koch
|Salute Our Troops LeafFilter
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|15
|12
|Ryan Blaney (i)
|Snap-On
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|16
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Toyota
|Danielle Long
|17
|14
|JJ Yeley
|Superior Essex
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|18
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell (i)
|SiriusXM
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|20
|19
|Matt Tifft
|NNTS BrainTumor.org
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|20
|Denny Hamlin (i)
|Hisense
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|22
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Blue Gate Bank
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|23
|22
|Brad Keselowski (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|24
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|25
|24
|Cale Conley
|Merchant Services, Ltd.
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|26
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|WinField United
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|27
|33
|Brandon Jones
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|28
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|29
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|30
|41
|Kevin Harvick (i)
|Hunt Brothers Pizza
|Ford
|Tony Stewart
|31
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BBR/Jason Aldean
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|32
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|33
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|34
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|35
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|36
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|37
|78
|Jeff Green
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|38
|90
|Alex Labbe
|Can-am/Kappa
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|39
|93
|Jordan Anderson (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Panela Sieg
|40
|96
|Ben Kennedy
|Jacob
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher Jr.
|41
|98
|Casey Mears
|Geico Military
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|Dealer Associates Inc.
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod