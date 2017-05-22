Hisense 4K TV 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

After a rare-two week hiatus, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be back in action this weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Hisense 4K TV 300 on Saturday afternoon.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning two teams will not make the field.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Christopher Bell will make his XFINITY Series debut this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Toyota. Ben Kennedy will also make his XFINITY Series debut for GMS Racing in the newly-created No. 96 entry. Kennedy is running a part-time schedule with Richard Childress Racing and GMS this season.

Tyler Reddick will be behind the wheel of the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt Tifft will drive the No. 19 Toyota for JGR and Casey Mears is back in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing, too.

The green flag for the 10th race of the 2017 NXS season is scheduled to fly from the 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval at 1:16 p.m. ET with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event.