(Photo: Russell LaBounty / NKP)

Hisense 4K TV 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

Davey Segal May 22, 2017 News, XFINITY, XFINITY News Leave a comment

After a rare-two week hiatus, the NASCAR XFINITY Series will be back in action this weekend from Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Hisense 4K TV 300 on Saturday afternoon.

There are 42 cars on the preliminary entry list, meaning two teams will not make the field.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Christopher Bell will make his XFINITY Series debut this weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Toyota. Ben Kennedy will also make his XFINITY Series debut for GMS Racing in the newly-created No. 96 entry. Kennedy is running a part-time schedule with Richard Childress Racing and GMS this season.

Tyler Reddick will be behind the wheel of the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing, Matt Tifft will drive the No. 19 Toyota for JGR and Casey Mears is back in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing, too.

The green flag for the 10th race of the 2017 NXS season is scheduled to fly from the 1.5-mile asphalt quad-oval at 1:16 p.m. ET with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1. Hamlin is the defending winner of the event.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyadapt 2kChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerArmour Vienna Sausage 150 YearsChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainFlex SealChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
96Darrell Wallace Jr.Globe LifeFordJack Roush
107Justin AllgaierBreyersChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1107Ray Black IIGlobalHBOT.orgChevroletBobby Dotter
128BJ McLeodTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
139William ByronAXALTAChevroletRick Hendrick
1411Blake KochSalute Our Troops LeafFilterChevroletMatt Kaulig
1512Ryan Blaney (i)Snap-OnFordRoger Penske
1613Carl LongTBDToyotaDanielle Long
1714JJ YeleySuperior EssexToyotaMark Smith
1816Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1918Christopher Bell (i)SiriusXMToyotaJD Gibbs
2019Matt TifftNNTS BrainTumor.orgToyotaJoe Gibbs
2120Denny Hamlin (i)HisenseToyotaJoe Gibbs
2221Daniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevroletRichard Childress
2322Brad Keselowski (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2423Spencer GallagherAllegiant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
2524Cale ConleyMerchant Services, Ltd.ToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2628Dakoda ArmstrongWinField UnitedToyotaJames Whitener
2733Brandon JonesTBDChevroletRichard Childress
2839Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2940Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
3041Kevin Harvick (i)Hunt Brothers PizzaFordTony Stewart
3142Tyler ReddickBBR/Jason AldeanChevroletChip Ganassi
3248Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3351Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3452Joey GaseDonate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3562Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3674Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3778Jeff GreenTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3890Alex LabbeCan-am/KappaChevroletMichelle Gosselin
3993Jordan Anderson (i)RSS RacingChevroletPanela Sieg
4096Ben KennedyJacobChevroletMaurice Gallagher Jr.
4198Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrDealer Associates Inc.ChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a senior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

