2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 12: The Greatest Day in Racing

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 12: The Greatest Day in Racing

Matt Stallknecht May 23, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, IndyCar, Matt Stallknecht Leave a comment

Episode 12: The Greatest Day in Racing

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and Beth Lunkenheimer

In this week’s episode, the gang breaks down the newly announced 2018 NASCAR Schedule ahead of a Memorial Day weekend slate of races that has the whole team excited. The crew also touches on Red Horse Racing’s closure as well as a recap of All-Star Weekend

About Matt Stallknecht

Matt Stallknecht
Promoted to editor in 2014, Matt fights off rogue commas from our writing staff after rounding himself into a “young gun” racing expert. For the past two seasons, he’s penned the popular Four Burning Questions column (Weekends) highlighting the upcoming NASCAR race weekend. As an author for our open-wheel section, Matt also contributes to Open-Wheel Wednesdays and a substantial amount of race coverage and analysis. Matt, a native of Central New York also balances his duites with a full-time college course load. He’s a Senior at Le Moyne college this Fall.

