(Photo: Nigel Kinrade NKP)

NASCAR Reveals 2018 Cup, XFINITY & Truck Schedules

Kevin Rutherford May 23, 2017 Cup Series News, Kevin Rutherford, Truck Series News, XFINITY News 1 Comment

If you were hoping some changes would be made to NASCAR’s national series with regards to its 2018 schedules, you’re in luck.

Today (May 23), the sanctioning body announced the schedules for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as well as the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series for the 2018 season.

One of the biggest changes: the final regular season event in the Cup Series will be held Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by the 10-race playoffs that will include a race on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Additionally, Richmond International Raceway will now host a race within the playoffs on Sept. 22 after traditionally holding the final regular season race before the playoffs began. It replaces New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which scales back to one event in 2018.

Meanwhile, the final regular season race for the XFINITY Series will take place Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while the Truck Series will wrap Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The season will conclude for all three series, as with the past few seasons, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are no major track additions for 2018, aside from the shift from Charlotte’s usual speedway to its road course for the September Cup event.

“Fan feedback was a major driver in developing these schedules, and we worked very closely with the industry to set the stage for an exciting 2018 season,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vp and chief racing development officer, said in a release. “This season has delivered more dramatic moments to fans, and with the adjustments to the 2018 schedules we’re in a great position to build upon that success.”

See below for a full rundown of the Cup, XFINITY & Truck schedules for 2018.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

DateTrack
Feb. 11Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)
Feb. 15Daytona International Speedway (Duel)
Feb. 18Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 25Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 4Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 11Phoenix Raceway
March 18Auto Club Speedway
March 25Martinsville Speedway
April 8Texas Motor Speedway
April 15Bristol Motor Speedway
April 21Richmond International Raceway
April 29Talladega Superspeedway
May 6Dover International Speedway
May 12Kansas Speedway
May 19Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)
May 27Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 3Pocono Raceway
June 10Michigan International Speedway
June 24Sonoma Raceway
July 1Chicagoland Speedway
July 7Daytona International Speedway
July 14Kentucky Speedway
July 22New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 29Pocono Raceway
Aug. 5Watkins Glen International
Aug. 12Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 18Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 2Darlington Raceway
Sept. 9Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sept. 16Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sept. 22Richmond International Raceway
Sept. 30Charlotte Motor Speedway
Oct. 7Dover International Speedway
Oct. 14Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 21Kansas Speedway
Oct. 28Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 4Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 11Phoenix Raceway
Nov. 18Homestead-Miami Speedway

XFINITY Series

DateTrack
Feb. 17Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 24Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 3Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 10Phoenix Raceway
March 17Auto Club Speedway
April 7Texas Motor Speedway
April 14Bristol Motor Speedway
April 20Richmond International Raceway
April 28Talladega Superspeedway
May 5Dover International Speedway
May 26Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 2Pocono Raceway
June 9Michigan International Speedway
June 17Iowa Speedway
June 30Chicagoland Speedway
July 6Daytona International Speedway
JUly 13Kentucky Speedway
July 21New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 28Iowa Speedway
Aug. 4Watkins Glen International
Aug. 11Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Aug. 17Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug. 25Road America
Sept. 1Darlington Raceway
Sept. 8Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Sept. 15Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Sept. 21Richmond International Raceway
Sept. 29Charlotte Motor Speedway
Oct. 6Dover International Speedway
Oct. 20Kansas Speedway
Nov. 3Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 10Phoenix Raceway
Nov. 17Homestead-Miami Speedway

Camping World Truck Series

DateTrack
Feb. 16Daytona International Speedway
Feb. 24Atlanta Motor Speedway
March 2Las Vegas Motor Speedway
March 24Martinsville Speedway
May 4Dover International Speedway
May 11Kansas Speedway
May 18Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 8Texas Motor Speedway
June 16Iowa Speedway
June 23Gateway Motorsports Park
June 29Chicagoland Speedway
July 12Kentucky Speedway
July 18Eldora Speedway
July 28Pocono Raceway
Aug. 11Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 15Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug. 26Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Sept. 14Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 13Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 27Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 2Texas Motor Speedway
Nov. 9Phoenix Raceway
Nov. 16Homestead-Miami Speedway

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    May 23, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Take the “race” at Kentucky before Mother’s Day and move it to a second real race at Darlington!

    Reply

