If you were hoping some changes would be made to NASCAR’s national series with regards to its 2018 schedules, you’re in luck.
Today (May 23), the sanctioning body announced the schedules for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as well as the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series for the 2018 season.
One of the biggest changes: the final regular season event in the Cup Series will be held Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by the 10-race playoffs that will include a race on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Additionally, Richmond International Raceway will now host a race within the playoffs on Sept. 22 after traditionally holding the final regular season race before the playoffs began. It replaces New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which scales back to one event in 2018.
Meanwhile, the final regular season race for the XFINITY Series will take place Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while the Truck Series will wrap Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The season will conclude for all three series, as with the past few seasons, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
There are no major track additions for 2018, aside from the shift from Charlotte’s usual speedway to its road course for the September Cup event.
“Fan feedback was a major driver in developing these schedules, and we worked very closely with the industry to set the stage for an exciting 2018 season,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vp and chief racing development officer, said in a release. “This season has delivered more dramatic moments to fans, and with the adjustments to the 2018 schedules we’re in a great position to build upon that success.”
See below for a full rundown of the Cup, XFINITY & Truck schedules for 2018.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Date
|Track
|Feb. 11
|Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)
|Feb. 15
|Daytona International Speedway (Duel)
|Feb. 18
|Daytona International Speedway
|Feb. 25
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|March 4
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 11
|Phoenix Raceway
|March 18
|Auto Club Speedway
|March 25
|Martinsville Speedway
|April 8
|Texas Motor Speedway
|April 15
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|April 21
|Richmond International Raceway
|April 29
|Talladega Superspeedway
|May 6
|Dover International Speedway
|May 12
|Kansas Speedway
|May 19
|Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)
|May 27
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|June 3
|Pocono Raceway
|June 10
|Michigan International Speedway
|June 24
|Sonoma Raceway
|July 1
|Chicagoland Speedway
|July 7
|Daytona International Speedway
|July 14
|Kentucky Speedway
|July 22
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|July 29
|Pocono Raceway
|Aug. 5
|Watkins Glen International
|Aug. 12
|Michigan International Speedway
|Aug. 18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Sept. 2
|Darlington Raceway
|Sept. 9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Sept. 16
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Sept. 22
|Richmond International Raceway
|Sept. 30
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Oct. 7
|Dover International Speedway
|Oct. 14
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Oct. 21
|Kansas Speedway
|Oct. 28
|Martinsville Speedway
|Nov. 4
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Nov. 11
|Phoenix Raceway
|Nov. 18
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
XFINITY Series
|Date
|Track
|Feb. 17
|Daytona International Speedway
|Feb. 24
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|March 3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 10
|Phoenix Raceway
|March 17
|Auto Club Speedway
|April 7
|Texas Motor Speedway
|April 14
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|April 20
|Richmond International Raceway
|April 28
|Talladega Superspeedway
|May 5
|Dover International Speedway
|May 26
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|June 2
|Pocono Raceway
|June 9
|Michigan International Speedway
|June 17
|Iowa Speedway
|June 30
|Chicagoland Speedway
|July 6
|Daytona International Speedway
|JUly 13
|Kentucky Speedway
|July 21
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|July 28
|Iowa Speedway
|Aug. 4
|Watkins Glen International
|Aug. 11
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Aug. 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Aug. 25
|Road America
|Sept. 1
|Darlington Raceway
|Sept. 8
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Sept. 15
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Sept. 21
|Richmond International Raceway
|Sept. 29
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Oct. 6
|Dover International Speedway
|Oct. 20
|Kansas Speedway
|Nov. 3
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Nov. 10
|Phoenix Raceway
|Nov. 17
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
Camping World Truck Series
|Date
|Track
|Feb. 16
|Daytona International Speedway
|Feb. 24
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|March 2
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 24
|Martinsville Speedway
|May 4
|Dover International Speedway
|May 11
|Kansas Speedway
|May 18
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|June 8
|Texas Motor Speedway
|June 16
|Iowa Speedway
|June 23
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|June 29
|Chicagoland Speedway
|July 12
|Kentucky Speedway
|July 18
|Eldora Speedway
|July 28
|Pocono Raceway
|Aug. 11
|Michigan International Speedway
|Aug. 15
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Aug. 26
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Sept. 14
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Oct. 13
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Oct. 27
|Martinsville Speedway
|Nov. 2
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Nov. 9
|Phoenix Raceway
|Nov. 16
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
