If you were hoping some changes would be made to NASCAR’s national series with regards to its 2018 schedules, you’re in luck.

Today (May 23), the sanctioning body announced the schedules for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as well as the XFINITY and Camping World Truck series for the 2018 season.

One of the biggest changes: the final regular season event in the Cup Series will be held Sept. 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, followed by the 10-race playoffs that will include a race on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Additionally, Richmond International Raceway will now host a race within the playoffs on Sept. 22 after traditionally holding the final regular season race before the playoffs began. It replaces New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which scales back to one event in 2018.

Meanwhile, the final regular season race for the XFINITY Series will take place Sept. 15 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, while the Truck Series will wrap Aug. 15 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The season will conclude for all three series, as with the past few seasons, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

There are no major track additions for 2018, aside from the shift from Charlotte’s usual speedway to its road course for the September Cup event.

“Fan feedback was a major driver in developing these schedules, and we worked very closely with the industry to set the stage for an exciting 2018 season,” Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vp and chief racing development officer, said in a release. “This season has delivered more dramatic moments to fans, and with the adjustments to the 2018 schedules we’re in a great position to build upon that success.”

See below for a full rundown of the Cup, XFINITY & Truck schedules for 2018.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Date Track Feb. 11 Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying) Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway (Duel) Feb. 18 Daytona International Speedway Feb. 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway March 4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 11 Phoenix Raceway March 18 Auto Club Speedway March 25 Martinsville Speedway April 8 Texas Motor Speedway April 15 Bristol Motor Speedway April 21 Richmond International Raceway April 29 Talladega Superspeedway May 6 Dover International Speedway May 12 Kansas Speedway May 19 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race) May 27 Charlotte Motor Speedway June 3 Pocono Raceway June 10 Michigan International Speedway June 24 Sonoma Raceway July 1 Chicagoland Speedway July 7 Daytona International Speedway July 14 Kentucky Speedway July 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 29 Pocono Raceway Aug. 5 Watkins Glen International Aug. 12 Michigan International Speedway Aug. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway Sept. 2 Darlington Raceway Sept. 9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 22 Richmond International Raceway Sept. 30 Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 7 Dover International Speedway Oct. 14 Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 21 Kansas Speedway Oct. 28 Martinsville Speedway Nov. 4 Texas Motor Speedway Nov. 11 Phoenix Raceway Nov. 18 Homestead-Miami Speedway

XFINITY Series

Date Track Feb. 17 Daytona International Speedway Feb. 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 10 Phoenix Raceway March 17 Auto Club Speedway April 7 Texas Motor Speedway April 14 Bristol Motor Speedway April 20 Richmond International Raceway April 28 Talladega Superspeedway May 5 Dover International Speedway May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway June 2 Pocono Raceway June 9 Michigan International Speedway June 17 Iowa Speedway June 30 Chicagoland Speedway July 6 Daytona International Speedway JUly 13 Kentucky Speedway July 21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 28 Iowa Speedway Aug. 4 Watkins Glen International Aug. 11 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Aug. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Aug. 25 Road America Sept. 1 Darlington Raceway Sept. 8 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 21 Richmond International Raceway Sept. 29 Charlotte Motor Speedway Oct. 6 Dover International Speedway Oct. 20 Kansas Speedway Nov. 3 Texas Motor Speedway Nov. 10 Phoenix Raceway Nov. 17 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Camping World Truck Series