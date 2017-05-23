The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After The All Star Race

The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series headed home (for most of them) to Charlotte for the first of two consecutive weeks. First up: the All Star Race. Kyle Busch finally brought home a long sought-after Cup win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Whether it was an exciting race is certainly open for interpretation. However, there is little doubt how much the visit to Victory Lane meant to the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
Now, the all star showcase in NASCAR differs from most other major sports. In most team sports, all stars are on teams with other players they normally don’t compete alongside. Additionally, they are facing a group of opponents that normally don’t take on all at once. In NASCAR, the opposition is essentially the same for this event as it is for any other. But dangle that million dollar check in front of everyone and suddenly they all add it to their must-win list.
So what effect did the all star weekend have on the power rankings? Well, we got our own team of all stars together and we all took a shot at glory. It wasn’t easy but nothing comes easy when you compete against the best. While there was no seven figure check to entice our contributors, they certainly put forth a million dollar effort. So take a look at the rundown. Did we prove why our stars are among the best and the brightest? Or have we fallen too far to be considered among the elite?
How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!
Rank
Change
Name
Total Votes
1
|+1
Kyle Larson
Had the speed to win on Saturday night, but just couldn’t quite get the best start in the final stage. That race should have been his. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 4
47
2
|-1
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske vs. the NASCAR officials might just be the best rivalry in the sport right now. It is impressive how well the No. 2 team keeps performing despite rules being made up mid-race to slow Bad Brad down. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 1
41
3
|+3
Kevin Harvick
Does anyone else have the feeling that he’s just laying in the weeds and on the verge of reeling off several wins? – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch
34
4
|+2
Kyle Busch
31
5
Jamie McMurray
28
6
-2
He is one of the best ever at Charlotte. At least it is not called Lowe’s Motor Speedway anymore so it’s not all sketchy when the Lowe’s Chevy wins there. – Michael Massie
26
7
Joey Logano
19
8
|-4
Martin Truex Jr
Do not expect another legendary drubbing by the No. 78 team in this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Another win, though, is a much more likely possibility. – Bryan Gable
18
9
Chase Elliott
14
10
-2
Ryan Blaney
For a driver who’s truly brought the Wood Brothers Racing team back to the front, where they belong, it’s not foolhardy to consider Blaney as a legit contender for this Sunday evening’s 600. – Rob Tiongson
|9
Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (5); Ricky Stenhouse Jr (2); Kurt Busch (1); Daniel Suarez (1)
Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.
I’m trying to figure out how the all-star race should change the rankings at all. Seems to me, given the goofiness of the all-star race and how it isn’t a real race at all, that it should have no affect on the power rankings. It should be ignored as if it were an off weekend.