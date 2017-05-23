The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After The All Star Race

The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series headed home (for most of them) to Charlotte for the first of two consecutive weeks. First up: the All Star Race. Kyle Busch finally brought home a long sought-after Cup win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Whether it was an exciting race is certainly open for interpretation. However, there is little doubt how much the visit to Victory Lane meant to the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Now, the all star showcase in NASCAR differs from most other major sports. In most team sports, all stars are on teams with other players they normally don’t compete alongside. Additionally, they are facing a group of opponents that normally don’t take on all at once. In NASCAR, the opposition is essentially the same for this event as it is for any other. But dangle that million dollar check in front of everyone and suddenly they all add it to their must-win list.

So what effect did the all star weekend have on the power rankings? Well, we got our own team of all stars together and we all took a shot at glory. It wasn’t easy but nothing comes easy when you compete against the best. While there was no seven figure check to entice our contributors, they certainly put forth a million dollar effort. So take a look at the rundown. Did we prove why our stars are among the best and the brightest? Or have we fallen too far to be considered among the elite?

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 +1 Kyle Larson Had the speed to win on Saturday night, but just couldn’t quite get the best start in the final stage. That race should have been his. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch First Place Votes: 4 47 2 -1 Brad Keselowski Team Penske vs. the NASCAR officials might just be the best rivalry in the sport right now. It is impressive how well the No. 2 team keeps performing despite rules being made up mid-race to slow Bad Brad down. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch

First Place Votes: 1 41 3 +3 Kevin Harvick Does anyone else have the feeling that he’s just laying in the weeds and on the verge of reeling off several wins? – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch 34 4 +2 Kyle Busch

Simply put, in Chris Traeger terms, Kyle Busch literally put Joe Gibbs Racing back on the map of relevancy with his win last Saturday night. –Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

31 5 Jamie McMurray

As quiet as a church mouse but still gets it done- Phil Allaway

28 6 -2 Jimmie Johnson

He is one of the best ever at Charlotte. At least it is not called Lowe’s Motor Speedway anymore so it’s not all sketchy when the Lowe’s Chevy wins there. – Michael Massie

26 7 Joey Logano

The last time there was an exciting pass during the All Star Race, Logano took the lead. Shame that it was in last year’s race. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch

19 8 -4 Martin Truex Jr Do not expect another legendary drubbing by the No. 78 team in this year’s Coca-Cola 600. Another win, though, is a much more likely possibility. – Bryan Gable

18 9 Chase Elliott

So it was an All Star Race, there was an Elliott, and the driver he was racing against drove through the grass? I feel like I’ve heard that before. – Frank Velat

14 10 -2 Ryan Blaney For a driver who’s truly brought the Wood Brothers Racing team back to the front, where they belong, it’s not foolhardy to consider Blaney as a legit contender for this Sunday evening’s 600. – Rob Tiongson

9

Others Receiving Votes: Clint Bowyer (5); Ricky Stenhouse Jr (2); Kurt Busch (1); Daniel Suarez (1)

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.

