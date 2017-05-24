Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park

The entry lists are out for this weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park, and it is quite massive. As of the last update, 109 entries have been submitted. As is the norm for Sprint-X weekends, some of the teams are competing in both Sprint-X races and the GTS sprint races.
The list originally had the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas on it. However, Riberas crashed heavily in qualifying last Friday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP). The crash ended their home race weekend and required a thrash back at the shop. Unfortunately, the team is not in the position to race this weekend.
Unfortunately our team will not be at Lime Rock due to the qualifying crash at CTMP. Good luck to all @WCRacing teams this weekend.
The GT class has had a number of driver changes for this weekend. The race weekend runs up against the Zurich 24 Hours Nürburgring in Germany, so a number of the top drivers will not be present. Magnus Racing signed Pierre Kaffer to drive the No. 4 Audi for the full season with advance knowledge that he could not race at Lime Rock. As announced Tuesday, Dane Cameron will replace Kaffer alongside Spencer Pumpelly. Andrew Davis will replace Marco Seefried for Lime Rock only in the No. 44.
Jörg Bergmeister will also in Germany this weekend. As a result, Wright Motorsports has tapped defending FIA World Endurance Drivers’ co-champion Marc Lieb to share the No. 58 Porsche with Patrick Long. Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor is also at the Nürburgring and has been replaced by Matthew Halliday. Finally, SuperGT veteran André Couto has replaced Alexandre Imperatori in the No. 78 Bentley alongside Yufeng Luo.
Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at Lime Rock
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|GT Pro-Am
|07 - Dream Racing Motorsport
|Lawrence DeGeorge
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Am-Am
|007 - The Racers Group
|Drew Regitz
Kris Wilson
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|GTS Pro-Am
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Trent Hindman
Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS Am-Am
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Philip Bloom
Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS Am-Am
|019 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
Greg Liefooghe
|BMW M3
|GTS Am-Am
|077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing
|Alan Brynjolfsson
Chris Hall
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GT Pro-Pro
|2 - CRP Racing
|Ryan Dalziel
Daniel Morad
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|3 - Cadillac Racing
|Johnny O'Connell
Ricky Taylor
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|GT Pro-Pro
|4 - Magnus Racing
|Dane Cameron
Spencer Pumpelly
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|6 - K-PAX Racing
|Jonny Kane
Bryan Sellers
|McLaren 650S GT3
|GT Am-Am
|7 - Scuderia Corsa
|Martin Fuentes
Stefan Johansson
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|8 - Cadillac Racing
|Michael Cooper
Jordan Taylor
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|GT Pro-Pro
|9 - K-PAX Racing
|Ben Barnicoat
Àlvaro Parente
|McLaren 650S GT3
|GT Cup Pro-Am
|11 - Precision Driving
|Dani Clos
Marko Radisic
|Ferrari Challenge Evo
|GT Pro-Am
|14 - GMG Racing
|Matthew Halliday
James Sofronas
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|16 - Wright Motorsports
|Jan Heylen
Michael Schein
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|23 - M1GT Racing
|James Dayson
David Ostella
|Audi R8 LMS Ultra
|GT Am-Am
|30 - NGT Motorsport
|Henrique Cisneros
Tyler McQuarrie
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|31 - TR3 Racing
|Daniel Mancinelli
Niccolo Schirò
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|43 - RealTime Racing
|Tom Dyer
Ryan Eversley
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|44 - Magnus Racing
|Andrew Davis
John Potter
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GTS Am-Am
|47 - NOLAsport
|Jason Hart
Matt Travis
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GT Pro-Am
|54 - Black Swan Racing
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Cup Pro-Am
|55 - Dream Racing Motorsport
|Alessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata
|Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
|GT Pro-Pro
|58 - Wright Motorsports
|Marc Lieb
Patrick Long
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|75 - Always Evolving Racing/AIM Autosport
|Frankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|GT Pro-Am
|77 - Calvert Dynamics
|Dr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Pro-Am
|78 - Absolute Racing
|Andre Couto
Yufeng Luo
|Bentley Continental GT3
|GT Pro-Pro
|88 - Absolute Racing
|Vincent Abril
Adderly Fong
|Bentley Continental GT3
|GT Cup Am-Am
|90 - Autometrics Motorsports
|Cory Friedman
Joe Toussaint
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
|GT Pro-Pro
|93 - RealTime Racing
|Peter Kox
Mark Wilkins
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Cup Pro-Am
|95 - Tool Racing
|Erich Joiner
Andy Lee
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
|GT Pro-Am
|98 - K-PAX Racing
|Mike Hedlund
Michael Lewis
|McLaren 650S GT3
In GTS, the only change of note is that the PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4 that finished second in the first race in Canada is not entered. In its place, VOLT Racing has entered their second McLaren 570S GT4. Chris Hall will drive the black No. 02 while Alan Brynjolfsson will drive the chartreuse No. 077.
Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at Lime Rock
|Class
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|GTSA
|02 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing
|Chris Hall
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|03 - The Racers Group
|Craig Lyons
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|04 - GMG Racing
|George Kurtz
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|019 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|BMW M3
|GTSA
|077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing
|Alan Brynjolfsson
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTS
|3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Rodrigo Baptista
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS
|8 - Mantella Autosport
|Anthony Mantella
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTS
|10 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Lawson Aschenbach
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTS
|14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Nate Stacy
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS
|50 - Team Panoz Racing
|Ian James
|Panoz Avezzano GT
|GTS
|80 - Mantella Autosport
|Martin Barkey
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTS
|99 - JCR Motorsports
|Jeff Courtney
|Maserati GT4
|GTSA
|2 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Jason Bell
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTSA
|9 - ANSA Motorsports
|Bill Ziegler
|KTM X-Bow GT4
|GTSA
|11 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Tony Gaples
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTSA
|45 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Chris Beaufait
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTSA
|62 - KPR
|Mark Klenin
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|89 - JCR Motorsports
|Fred Roberts
|Maserati GT4
Due to Lime Rock Park’s short pit lane, the TC class will run their own races this weekend, separate from the TCA and TCB classes. Having said that, a full compliment of teams (34) are entered. Of note, 18 of the 34 cars entered are BMW M235iRs. That includes a new team returning to the class after years away.
Lime Rock Park is Turner Motorsport’s home track and has been a place in which the team has seen a good amount of success in the past. The Amesbury, Mass.-based team is using this weekend to debut their new BMW entries in the class. Team owner Will Turner will drive the No. 95, while the aforementioned Cameron returns to the team for the first time since 2015 to drive the No. 96.
There are a couple of other changes of note. 2012 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Street Tuner co-champion Jayson Clunie will drive the No. 2 BMW M235iR for Classic BMW, replacing Gino Carini. In addition, Randy Pobst will replace Chetan Puranik in Zima Motorsports’ No. 36 BMW.
Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TC Class at Lime Rock
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|007 - BERG Racing
|John Allen
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|009 - BERG Racing
|JT Coupal
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|1 - Classic BMW
|Toby Grahovec
|BMW M235iR
|2 - Classic BMW
|Jayson Clunie
|BMW M235iR
|4 - KRUGSPEED
|Dennis Hanratty Jr.
|Lotus Exige
|5 - BERG Racing
|John Weisberg
|Mazda MX-5
|7 - Shea Racing
|Jason Fichter
|Honda Accord Coupe
|8 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Rodrigo Sales
|BMW M235iR
|11 - RacerInk Motorsports
|Cody Ellsworth
|Porsche Cayman
|12 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Mason Filippi
|BMW M235iR
|17 - Hale Motorsports
|Randy Hale
|Mazda MX-5
|18 - Zima Motorsports
|Stefan Sajic
|BMW M235iR
|19 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|BMW M235iR
|20 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Greg Liefooghe
|BMW M235iR
|28 - AutoTechnic Racing
|Robert Nimkoff
|BMW M235iR
|29 - Classic BMW
|Justin Raphael
|BMW M235iR
|36 - Zima Motorsports
|Randy Pobst
|BMW M235iR
|38 - ST Racing
|Samantha Tan
|BMW M235iR
|40 - Parallax Racing
|Steve Kholi
|Honda Accord Coupe
|54 - Hooverspeed
|Patrick Gallagher
|Mazda MX-5
|67 - Shea Racing
|Shea Holbrook
|Honda Accord Coupe
|69 - S.A.C. Racing
|Anthony Geraci
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|71 - C360R
|Paul Holton
|Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport
|72 - KRUGSPEED
|Cameron Magueri
|Lotus Exige
|78 - GenRacer
|Jeff Ricca
|Hyundai Genesis Coupe
|80 - Rooster Hall Racing
|Anthony Magagnoli
|BMW M235iR
|81 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Jacob Ruud
|BMW M235iR
|87 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Henry Schmitt
|BMW M235iR
|91 - ST Racing
|Nick Wittmer
|BMW M235iR
|92 - Classic BMW
|Chris Ohmacht
|BMW M235iR
|93 - Team HMA
|Joshua Foran
|Honda Accord Coupe
|95 - Turner Motorsport
|Will Turner
|BMW M235iR
|96 - Turner Motorsport
|Dane Cameron
|BMW M235iR
|99 - Honda Ste-Rose Racing
|Karl Wittmer
|Honda Accord Coupe
Finally, there are not a lot of changes in the TCA and TCB classes. S.A.C. Racing has entered a fourth TCA car for Richard Astacio that will carry the No. 080. Also, Copeland Motorsports has two Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Cars entered this week. The No. 97 of Brian Henderson returns after missing Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. The TCB entries are effectively the same group that was at CTMP last weekend, minus the Believeland Motorsport No. 02 Mazda of Ted Sahley.
Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TCA/TCB Classes at Lime Rock
|Class
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|TCB
|01 - Drengler Racing
|Jasper Drengler
|Honda Fit
|TCA
|07 - Copeland Motorsports
|Dean Copeland
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TCA
|080 - S.A.C. Racing
|Richard Astacio
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|6 - Jake Pipal Racing
|Jake Pipal
|Honda Fit
|TCA
|21 - Tech Sport Racing
|Steven Streimer
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|22 - Tech Sport Racing
|Kevin Anderson
|Scion FR-S
|TCA
|23 - Tech Sport Racing
|Eric Powell
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|24 - Tech Sport Racing
|Canaan O'Connell
|Chevrolet Sonic
|TCB
|25 - Tech Sport Racing
|P.J. Groenke
|Chevrolet Sonic
|TCB
|30 - Indian Summer Racing
|Travis Washay
|MINI Cooper
|TCB
|37 - ISellMiataParts
|Blake Thompson
|Mazda2
|TCA
|50 - Lapse Motorsport
|Eric Laporte
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|51 - PWR
|Paul Whiting
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|70 - S.A.C. Racing
|Elivan Goulart
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TCA
|73 - S.A.C. Racing
|Daniel Moen
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|74 - S.A.C. Racing
|Matthew Fassnacht
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|77 - Indian Summer Racing
|Taylor Handwerk
|MINI Cooper
|TCA
|79 - Patterson Racing
|Spencer Patterson
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|89 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Jeff Sexton
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TCA
|94 - Shea Racing
|Tom O'Gorman
|Honda Civic Si Turbo
|TCA
|97 - Copeland Motorsports
|Brian Henderson
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car