Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park

The entry lists are out for this weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park, and it is quite massive. As of the last update, 109 entries have been submitted. As is the norm for Sprint-X weekends, some of the teams are competing in both Sprint-X races and the GTS sprint races.

The list originally had the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas on it. However, Riberas crashed heavily in qualifying last Friday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP). The crash ended their home race weekend and required a thrash back at the shop. Unfortunately, the team is not in the position to race this weekend.

Unfortunately our team will not be at Lime Rock due to the qualifying crash at CTMP. Good luck to all @WCRacing teams this weekend. — R.Ferri Motorsport (@RFMotorsport61) May 24, 2017

The GT class has had a number of driver changes for this weekend. The race weekend runs up against the Zurich 24 Hours Nürburgring in Germany, so a number of the top drivers will not be present. Magnus Racing signed Pierre Kaffer to drive the No. 4 Audi for the full season with advance knowledge that he could not race at Lime Rock. As announced Tuesday, Dane Cameron will replace Kaffer alongside Spencer Pumpelly. Andrew Davis will replace Marco Seefried for Lime Rock only in the No. 44.

Jörg Bergmeister will also in Germany this weekend. As a result, Wright Motorsports has tapped defending FIA World Endurance Drivers’ co-champion Marc Lieb to share the No. 58 Porsche with Patrick Long. Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor is also at the Nürburgring and has been replaced by Matthew Halliday. Finally, SuperGT veteran André Couto has replaced Alexandre Imperatori in the No. 78 Bentley alongside Yufeng Luo.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at Lime Rock

Class Team Drivers Car GT Pro-Am 07 - Dream Racing Motorsport Lawrence DeGeorge

Cedric Sbirrazzuoli Lamborghini Huracan GT3 GT Am-Am 007 - The Racers Group Drew Regitz

Kris Wilson Aston Martin Vantage GT3 GTS Pro-Am 017 - Case-It Racing Trent Hindman

Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS Am-Am 018 - Case-It Racing Philip Bloom

Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS Am-Am 019 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh

Greg Liefooghe BMW M3 GTS Am-Am 077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing Alan Brynjolfsson

Chris Hall McLaren 570S GT4 GT Pro-Pro 2 - CRP Racing Ryan Dalziel

Daniel Morad Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT Pro-Pro 3 - Cadillac Racing Johnny O'Connell

Ricky Taylor Cadillac ATS-V.R. GT Pro-Pro 4 - Magnus Racing Dane Cameron

Spencer Pumpelly Audi R8 LMS GT3 GT Pro-Pro 6 - K-PAX Racing Jonny Kane

Bryan Sellers McLaren 650S GT3 GT Am-Am 7 - Scuderia Corsa Martin Fuentes

Stefan Johansson Ferrari 458 GT3 GT Pro-Pro 8 - Cadillac Racing Michael Cooper

Jordan Taylor Cadillac ATS-V.R. GT Pro-Pro 9 - K-PAX Racing Ben Barnicoat

Àlvaro Parente McLaren 650S GT3 GT Cup Pro-Am 11 - Precision Driving Dani Clos

Marko Radisic Ferrari Challenge Evo GT Pro-Am 14 - GMG Racing Matthew Halliday

James Sofronas Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 16 - Wright Motorsports Jan Heylen

Michael Schein Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 23 - M1GT Racing James Dayson

David Ostella Audi R8 LMS Ultra GT Am-Am 30 - NGT Motorsport Henrique Cisneros

Tyler McQuarrie Ferrari 458 GT3 GT Pro-Pro 31 - TR3 Racing Daniel Mancinelli

Niccolo Schirò Ferrari 488 GT3 GT Pro-Pro 43 - RealTime Racing Tom Dyer

Ryan Eversley Acura NSX GT3 GT Pro-Am 44 - Magnus Racing Andrew Davis

John Potter Audi R8 LMS GT3 GTS Am-Am 47 - NOLAsport Jason Hart

Matt Travis Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GT Pro-Am 54 - Black Swan Racing Jeroen Bleekemolen

Tim Pappas Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT Cup Pro-Am 55 - Dream Racing Motorsport Alessandro Bressan

Yuki Harata Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo GT Pro-Pro 58 - Wright Motorsports Marc Lieb

Patrick Long Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 75 - Always Evolving Racing/AIM Autosport Frankie Montecalvo

Ricardo Sanchez Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 GT Pro-Am 77 - Calvert Dynamics Dr. Preston Calvert

Alec Udell Porsche 911 GT3 R GT Pro-Am 78 - Absolute Racing Andre Couto

Yufeng Luo Bentley Continental GT3 GT Pro-Pro 88 - Absolute Racing Vincent Abril

Adderly Fong Bentley Continental GT3 GT Cup Am-Am 90 - Autometrics Motorsports Cory Friedman

Joe Toussaint Porsche 911 GT3 Cup GT Pro-Pro 93 - RealTime Racing Peter Kox

Mark Wilkins Acura NSX GT3 GT Cup Pro-Am 95 - Tool Racing Erich Joiner

Andy Lee Porsche 911 GT3 Cup GT Pro-Am 98 - K-PAX Racing Mike Hedlund

Michael Lewis McLaren 650S GT3

In GTS, the only change of note is that the PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4 that finished second in the first race in Canada is not entered. In its place, VOLT Racing has entered their second McLaren 570S GT4. Chris Hall will drive the black No. 02 while Alan Brynjolfsson will drive the chartreuse No. 077.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at Lime Rock

Class Team Driver Car GTSA 02 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing Chris Hall McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 03 - The Racers Group Craig Lyons Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 04 - GMG Racing George Kurtz McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 017 - Case-It Racing Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 018 - Case-It Racing Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 019 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh BMW M3 GTSA 077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic Racing Alan Brynjolfsson McLaren 570S GT4 GTS 3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Rodrigo Baptista Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS 8 - Mantella Autosport Anthony Mantella KTM X-Bow GT4 GTS 10 - Blackdog Speed Shop Lawson Aschenbach Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTS 14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Nate Stacy Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS 50 - Team Panoz Racing Ian James Panoz Avezzano GT GTS 80 - Mantella Autosport Martin Barkey KTM X-Bow GT4 GTS 99 - JCR Motorsports Jeff Courtney Maserati GT4 GTSA 2 - Racers Edge Motorsports Jason Bell SIN R1 GT4 GTSA 9 - ANSA Motorsports Bill Ziegler KTM X-Bow GT4 GTSA 11 - Blackdog Speed Shop Tony Gaples Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTSA 45 - Racers Edge Motorsports Chris Beaufait SIN R1 GT4 GTSA 62 - KPR Mark Klenin McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 89 - JCR Motorsports Fred Roberts Maserati GT4

Due to Lime Rock Park’s short pit lane, the TC class will run their own races this weekend, separate from the TCA and TCB classes. Having said that, a full compliment of teams (34) are entered. Of note, 18 of the 34 cars entered are BMW M235iRs. That includes a new team returning to the class after years away.

Lime Rock Park is Turner Motorsport’s home track and has been a place in which the team has seen a good amount of success in the past. The Amesbury, Mass.-based team is using this weekend to debut their new BMW entries in the class. Team owner Will Turner will drive the No. 95, while the aforementioned Cameron returns to the team for the first time since 2015 to drive the No. 96.

There are a couple of other changes of note. 2012 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Street Tuner co-champion Jayson Clunie will drive the No. 2 BMW M235iR for Classic BMW, replacing Gino Carini. In addition, Randy Pobst will replace Chetan Puranik in Zima Motorsports’ No. 36 BMW.

Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TC Class at Lime Rock

Team Driver Car 007 - BERG Racing John Allen Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport 009 - BERG Racing JT Coupal Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport 1 - Classic BMW Toby Grahovec BMW M235iR 2 - Classic BMW Jayson Clunie BMW M235iR 4 - KRUGSPEED Dennis Hanratty Jr. Lotus Exige 5 - BERG Racing John Weisberg Mazda MX-5 7 - Shea Racing Jason Fichter Honda Accord Coupe 8 - Stephen Cameron Racing Rodrigo Sales BMW M235iR 11 - RacerInk Motorsports Cody Ellsworth Porsche Cayman 12 - Winding Road Team TFB Mason Filippi BMW M235iR 17 - Hale Motorsports Randy Hale Mazda MX-5 18 - Zima Motorsports Stefan Sajic BMW M235iR 19 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh BMW M235iR 20 - Stephen Cameron Racing Greg Liefooghe BMW M235iR 28 - AutoTechnic Racing Robert Nimkoff BMW M235iR 29 - Classic BMW Justin Raphael BMW M235iR 36 - Zima Motorsports Randy Pobst BMW M235iR 38 - ST Racing Samantha Tan BMW M235iR 40 - Parallax Racing Steve Kholi Honda Accord Coupe 54 - Hooverspeed Patrick Gallagher Mazda MX-5 67 - Shea Racing Shea Holbrook Honda Accord Coupe 69 - S.A.C. Racing Anthony Geraci Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport 71 - C360R Paul Holton Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport 72 - KRUGSPEED Cameron Magueri Lotus Exige 78 - GenRacer Jeff Ricca Hyundai Genesis Coupe 80 - Rooster Hall Racing Anthony Magagnoli BMW M235iR 81 - Winding Road Team TFB Jacob Ruud BMW M235iR 87 - Stephen Cameron Racing Henry Schmitt BMW M235iR 91 - ST Racing Nick Wittmer BMW M235iR 92 - Classic BMW Chris Ohmacht BMW M235iR 93 - Team HMA Joshua Foran Honda Accord Coupe 95 - Turner Motorsport Will Turner BMW M235iR 96 - Turner Motorsport Dane Cameron BMW M235iR 99 - Honda Ste-Rose Racing Karl Wittmer Honda Accord Coupe

Finally, there are not a lot of changes in the TCA and TCB classes. S.A.C. Racing has entered a fourth TCA car for Richard Astacio that will carry the No. 080. Also, Copeland Motorsports has two Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Cars entered this week. The No. 97 of Brian Henderson returns after missing Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. The TCB entries are effectively the same group that was at CTMP last weekend, minus the Believeland Motorsport No. 02 Mazda of Ted Sahley.

Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TCA/TCB Classes at Lime Rock