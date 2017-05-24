Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Credit: Phil Allaway)

Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park

Phil Allaway May 24, 2017 News, Phil Allaway, PWC Leave a comment

The entry lists are out for this weekend’s Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Lime Rock Park, and it is quite massive.  As of the last update, 109 entries have been submitted.  As is the norm for Sprint-X weekends, some of the teams are competing in both Sprint-X races and the GTS sprint races.

The list originally had the No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 of Kyle Marcelli and Alex Riberas on it.  However, Riberas crashed heavily in qualifying last Friday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP).  The crash ended their home race weekend and required a thrash back at the shop.  Unfortunately, the team is not in the position to race this weekend.

The GT class has had a number of driver changes for this weekend.  The race weekend runs up against the Zurich 24 Hours Nürburgring in Germany, so a number of the top drivers will not be present.  Magnus Racing signed Pierre Kaffer to drive the No. 4 Audi for the full season with advance knowledge that he could not race at Lime Rock.  As announced Tuesday, Dane Cameron will replace Kaffer alongside Spencer Pumpelly.  Andrew Davis will replace Marco Seefried for Lime Rock only in the No. 44.

Jörg Bergmeister will also in Germany this weekend.  As a result, Wright Motorsports has tapped defending FIA World Endurance Drivers’ co-champion Marc Lieb to share the No. 58 Porsche with Patrick Long.  Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor is also at the Nürburgring and has been replaced by Matthew Halliday.  Finally, SuperGT veteran André Couto has replaced Alexandre Imperatori in the No. 78 Bentley alongside Yufeng Luo.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at Lime Rock

ClassTeamDriversCar
GT Pro-Am07 - Dream Racing MotorsportLawrence DeGeorge
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Am-Am007 - The Racers GroupDrew Regitz
Kris Wilson		Aston Martin Vantage GT3
GTS Pro-Am017 - Case-It RacingTrent Hindman
Adam Merzon		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am018 - Case-It RacingPhilip Bloom
Cameron Cassels		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS Am-Am019 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri Balogh
Greg Liefooghe		BMW M3
GTS Am-Am077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic RacingAlan Brynjolfsson
Chris Hall		McLaren 570S GT4
GT Pro-Pro2 - CRP RacingRyan Dalziel
Daniel Morad		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Pro-Pro3 - Cadillac RacingJohnny O'Connell
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro4 - Magnus RacingDane Cameron
Spencer Pumpelly		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Pro-Pro6 - K-PAX RacingJonny Kane
Bryan Sellers		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Am-Am7 - Scuderia CorsaMartin Fuentes
Stefan Johansson		Ferrari 458 GT3
GT Pro-Pro8 - Cadillac RacingMichael Cooper
Jordan Taylor		Cadillac ATS-V.R.
GT Pro-Pro9 - K-PAX RacingBen Barnicoat
Àlvaro Parente		McLaren 650S GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am11 - Precision DrivingDani Clos
Marko Radisic		Ferrari Challenge Evo
GT Pro-Am14 - GMG RacingMatthew Halliday
James Sofronas		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am16 - Wright MotorsportsJan Heylen
Michael Schein		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am23 - M1GT RacingJames Dayson
David Ostella		Audi R8 LMS Ultra
GT Am-Am30 - NGT MotorsportHenrique Cisneros
Tyler McQuarrie		Ferrari 458 GT3
GT Pro-Pro31 - TR3 RacingDaniel Mancinelli
Niccolo Schirò		Ferrari 488 GT3
GT Pro-Pro43 - RealTime RacingTom Dyer
Ryan Eversley		Acura NSX GT3
GT Pro-Am44 - Magnus RacingAndrew Davis
John Potter		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GTS Am-Am47 - NOLAsportJason Hart
Matt Travis		Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GT Pro-Am54 - Black Swan RacingJeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am55 - Dream Racing MotorsportAlessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata		Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
GT Pro-Pro58 - Wright MotorsportsMarc Lieb
Patrick Long		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am75 - Always Evolving Racing/AIM AutosportFrankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez		Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
GT Pro-Am77 - Calvert DynamicsDr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Pro-Am78 - Absolute RacingAndre Couto
Yufeng Luo		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Pro-Pro88 - Absolute RacingVincent Abril
Adderly Fong		Bentley Continental GT3
GT Cup Am-Am90 - Autometrics MotorsportsCory Friedman
Joe Toussaint		Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
GT Pro-Pro93 - RealTime RacingPeter Kox
Mark Wilkins		Acura NSX GT3
GT Cup Pro-Am95 - Tool RacingErich Joiner
Andy Lee		Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
GT Pro-Am98 - K-PAX RacingMike Hedlund
Michael Lewis		McLaren 650S GT3

In GTS, the only change of note is that the PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4 that finished second in the first race in Canada is not entered.  In its place, VOLT Racing has entered their second McLaren 570S GT4.  Chris Hall will drive the black No. 02 while Alan Brynjolfsson will drive the chartreuse No. 077.

Entry List: Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at Lime Rock

ClassTeamDriverCar
GTSA02 - VOLT Racing/Automatic RacingChris HallMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA03 - The Racers GroupCraig LyonsPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA04 - GMG RacingGeorge KurtzMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA017 - Case-It RacingAdam MerzonPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA018 - Case-It RacingCameron CasselsPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTSA019 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri BaloghBMW M3
GTSA077 - VOLT Racing/Automatic RacingAlan BrynjolfssonMcLaren 570S GT4
GTS3 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsRodrigo BaptistaPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS8 - Mantella AutosportAnthony MantellaKTM X-Bow GT4
GTS10 - Blackdog Speed ShopLawson AschenbachChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTS14 - Flying Lizard MotorsportsNate StacyPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
GTS50 - Team Panoz RacingIan JamesPanoz Avezzano GT
GTS80 - Mantella AutosportMartin BarkeyKTM X-Bow GT4
GTS99 - JCR MotorsportsJeff CourtneyMaserati GT4
GTSA2 - Racers Edge MotorsportsJason BellSIN R1 GT4
GTSA9 - ANSA MotorsportsBill ZieglerKTM X-Bow GT4
GTSA11 - Blackdog Speed ShopTony GaplesChevrolet Camaro GT4.R
GTSA45 - Racers Edge MotorsportsChris BeaufaitSIN R1 GT4
GTSA62 - KPRMark KleninMcLaren 570S GT4
GTSA89 - JCR MotorsportsFred RobertsMaserati GT4

Due to Lime Rock Park’s short pit lane, the TC class will run their own races this weekend, separate from the TCA and TCB classes.  Having said that, a full compliment of teams (34) are entered.  Of note, 18 of the 34 cars entered are BMW M235iRs.  That includes a new team returning to the class after years away.

Lime Rock Park is Turner Motorsport’s home track and has been a place in which the team has seen a good amount of success in the past.  The Amesbury, Mass.-based team is using this weekend to debut their new BMW entries in the class.  Team owner Will Turner will drive the No. 95, while the aforementioned Cameron returns to the team for the first time since 2015 to drive the No. 96.

There are a couple of other changes of note.  2012 Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Street Tuner co-champion Jayson Clunie will drive the No. 2 BMW M235iR for Classic BMW, replacing Gino Carini.  In addition, Randy Pobst will replace Chetan Puranik in Zima Motorsports’ No. 36 BMW.

Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TC Class at Lime Rock

TeamDriverCar
007 - BERG RacingJohn AllenAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
009 - BERG RacingJT CoupalAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
1 - Classic BMWToby GrahovecBMW M235iR
2 - Classic BMWJayson ClunieBMW M235iR
4 - KRUGSPEEDDennis Hanratty Jr.Lotus Exige
5 - BERG RacingJohn WeisbergMazda MX-5
7 - Shea RacingJason FichterHonda Accord Coupe
8 - Stephen Cameron RacingRodrigo SalesBMW M235iR
11 - RacerInk MotorsportsCody EllsworthPorsche Cayman
12 - Winding Road Team TFBMason FilippiBMW M235iR
17 - Hale MotorsportsRandy HaleMazda MX-5
18 - Zima MotorsportsStefan SajicBMW M235iR
19 - Stephen Cameron RacingAri BaloghBMW M235iR
20 - Stephen Cameron RacingGreg LiefoogheBMW M235iR
28 - AutoTechnic RacingRobert NimkoffBMW M235iR
29 - Classic BMWJustin RaphaelBMW M235iR
36 - Zima MotorsportsRandy PobstBMW M235iR
38 - ST RacingSamantha TanBMW M235iR
40 - Parallax RacingSteve KholiHonda Accord Coupe
54 - HooverspeedPatrick GallagherMazda MX-5
67 - Shea RacingShea HolbrookHonda Accord Coupe
69 - S.A.C. RacingAnthony GeraciAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
71 - C360RPaul HoltonAudi RS3 LMS Club Sport
72 - KRUGSPEEDCameron MagueriLotus Exige
78 - GenRacerJeff RiccaHyundai Genesis Coupe
80 - Rooster Hall RacingAnthony MagagnoliBMW M235iR
81 - Winding Road Team TFBJacob RuudBMW M235iR
87 - Stephen Cameron RacingHenry SchmittBMW M235iR
91 - ST RacingNick WittmerBMW M235iR
92 - Classic BMWChris OhmachtBMW M235iR
93 - Team HMAJoshua ForanHonda Accord Coupe
95 - Turner MotorsportWill TurnerBMW M235iR
96 - Turner MotorsportDane CameronBMW M235iR
99 - Honda Ste-Rose RacingKarl WittmerHonda Accord Coupe

Finally, there are not a lot of changes in the TCA and TCB classes.  S.A.C. Racing has entered a fourth TCA car for Richard Astacio that will carry the No. 080.  Also, Copeland Motorsports has two Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Cars entered this week.  The No. 97 of Brian Henderson returns after missing Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.  The TCB entries are effectively the same group that was at CTMP last weekend, minus the Believeland Motorsport No. 02 Mazda of Ted Sahley.

Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge TCA/TCB Classes at Lime Rock

ClassTeamDriverCar
TCB01 - Drengler RacingJasper DrenglerHonda Fit
TCA07 - Copeland MotorsportsDean CopelandMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TCA080 - S.A.C. RacingRichard AstacioMazda MX-5
TCB6 - Jake Pipal RacingJake PipalHonda Fit
TCA21 - Tech Sport RacingSteven StreimerMazda MX-5
TCA22 - Tech Sport RacingKevin AndersonScion FR-S
TCA23 - Tech Sport RacingEric PowellMazda MX-5
TCB24 - Tech Sport RacingCanaan O'ConnellChevrolet Sonic
TCB25 - Tech Sport RacingP.J. GroenkeChevrolet Sonic
TCB30 - Indian Summer RacingTravis WashayMINI Cooper
TCB37 - ISellMiataPartsBlake ThompsonMazda2
TCA50 - Lapse MotorsportEric LaporteHonda Civic Si
TCA51 - PWRPaul WhitingHonda Civic Si
TCA70 - S.A.C. RacingElivan GoulartMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TCA73 - S.A.C. RacingDaniel MoenMazda MX-5
TCA74 - S.A.C. RacingMatthew FassnachtMazda MX-5
TCB77 - Indian Summer RacingTaylor HandwerkMINI Cooper
TCA79 - Patterson RacingSpencer PattersonMazda MX-5
TCA89 - Winding Road Team TFBJeff SextonMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
TCA94 - Shea RacingTom O'GormanHonda Civic Si Turbo
TCA97 - Copeland MotorsportsBrian HendersonMazda Global MX-5 Cup Car

