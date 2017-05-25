Daily Fantasy Forecast powered by DraftKings: Coca-Cola 600 Preview

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday night at 6 p.m. Cars hit the track on Thursday at 2 p.m. for first practice, and then at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday for Coors Light Pole Qualifying.

Here are nine drivers to look out for during the upcoming race weekend.

ELITE TIER: $10,000 and up

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,700)

Charlotte: 23 starts, one win, three top fives (13%), seven top 10s (30.4%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 16.2

Truex put on a show last Spring at Charlotte. In one of the most dominating victories in series history, he started from the pole, led all but eight laps (392 laps led), and pulled off his first win of the season.

The expectations to replicate on Sunday are at an all time high this weekend, highlighted by his pricey salary. Truex is rock solid at 1.5-mile tracks, as he tops all drivers in laps led at the intermediates. Martin has three top-five finishes in the last four Charlotte races.

Kevin Harvick ($10,300)

Charlotte: 32 starts, three wins, seven top fives (21.9%), 14 top 10s (43.8%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 15.4

Before losing his engine in the Charlotte playoff race toward the end of last season, Harvick was riding a nice seven race top-10 streak. That streak included two wins and three second place finishes. If you dig even deeper, Harvick has only two finishes outside the top 15 since 2010.

A 2017 win has eluded the 2014 series champion to this point in the season, but he has four top-five finishes in the last five races on the schedule, most recently a third-place finish at Kansas. Harvick is hitting his stride heading into the middle part of the season.

Jimmie Johnson ($10,200)

Charlotte: 31 starts, eight wins, 15 top fives (48.4%), 19 top 10s (61.3%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 12.6

A 24th-place finish at Kansas ended Johnson’s four race run in which he averaged a fifth-place finish. That included his back-to-back wins at Bristol and Texas.

It seems as though every week we talk about how Johnson is the all-time leader at a track and Charlotte is no different. The seven-time champion has the most wins in cup history at Charlotte with eight. He led 155 laps en route to the win last fall, and is looking to do the same Sunday night.

ALL-STAR TIER: $8,000 – $9,900

Kyle Busch ($9,800)

Charlotte: 26 starts, 10 top fives (38.5%), 15 top 10s (57.7%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 15.5

Busch has yet to win a meaningful race at Charlotte, one of the few tracks where he has not seen Victory Lane. He has 10 top-five finishes at the track, including a sixth-place result last fall. He has also led laps in 18 of his 26 starts here.

He won the Camping World Truck Series race here last weekend, and followed that up with a trip to Victory Lane in the All-Star race. It’s only a matter of time before he wins a Monster Energy Series points race at the track.

Joey Logano ($9,600)

Charlotte: 16 starts, one win, five top fives (31.2%), nine top 10s (56.2%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 11.2

Logano is averaging just shy of an 11th-place finish in 16 races at Charlotte, a series best. He checked off his first win here in the 2015 playoff race in which he led 227 laps. Last season, Logano finished ninth in the spring race, and then in the fall he wrecked and finished 36th after spending half the race in the top 10.

Since winning at Richmond three races ago, Logano has crashed out of two consecutive shows, making Charlotte the ideal spot to bounce back. The Penske Fords have been fast all season on 1.5-mile tracks, and Logano is a legitimate threat to win on Sunday.

Jamie McMurray ($8,400)

Charlotte: 29 starts, two wins, seven top fives (24.1%), 11 top 10s (37.9%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 16.4

McMurray found success at Charlotte early in his career. He won in his first ever Cup start at the track back in 2002. Since then, he has gone on to win another race in 2015. His average finish of 16.4 in 29 races sits him in 11th place amongst his peers. Over the last six Charlotte races, McMurray has an average finish of 11.3, which is much more consistent with the level he has been racing in 2017.

McMurray is quietly sitting in fifth place in series standings through 11 races. He has been the definition of consistency, notching seven top 10s, four of which came in the last five races. He was the runner up at Talladega and has been running well. His salary is getting a little higher, but at this point he is still a great value play.

BARGAIN TIER: $4,500 – $7,900

Austin Dillon ($7,600)

Charlotte: Six starts, one top 10 (16.7%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 16.0

Dillon will head into Charlotte with a new crew chief, as Slugger Labbe has left Richard Childress Racing all together. A new face atop the pit box could be a welcome sign for Dillon. His 2017 campaign has not lived up to the hype following a great finish to the 2016 season. He only has one top-10 finish in 11 races.

A 12-car pile up ended Dillon’s fall Charlotte race last season, dropping his average finish from what would be 12.8 down to 16.0. Dillon’s average start at the track is the focus of this weekend. If he starts outside the top 20, he will be a driver to watch. In the three races in which he started 20th or worse, he finished 16th or better.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,500)

Charlotte: 10 starts, five top 15s (50%)

Average finish at Charlotte: 20.8

Stenhouse has not finished outside the top 15 since week five at Fontana. Ricky has been tremendous this season both on the track and on DraftKings. He has two top-five finishes in the past three races, which includes his win at Talladega.

The two driver crew at Roush Fenway Racing have been a bright spot in the series during the young season. Stenhouse will look to continue his hot run at Charlotte.

Daniel Suarez ($7,400)

Charlotte: First career start at Charlotte

Suarez will be making his first MENCS start at Charlotte Sunday night. His exciting stage win to seal his spot in the All-Star race last weekend was a reminder to many of how well Suarez ran at Charlotte in the XFINITY Series. He made four starts in his XFINITY career and his worst finish was 12th place. He finished third in his last start here in a race ultimately dominated by Kyle Larson, and won by Logano.

