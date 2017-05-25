Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / News / Cup Series News / Erik Jones Fastest in Opening Cup Practice at Charlotte
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Erik Jones Fastest in Opening Cup Practice at Charlotte

Michael Massie May 25, 2017 Cup Series News, Michael Massie Leave a comment

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took to Charlotte Motor Speedway May 25 for the first of three practice sessions, and rookie Erik Jones posted the fast lap in the session with a speed of 192.713 mph.

Jimmie Johnson (192.472 mph) was second quickest in the session, with Kyle Larson (192.465 mph), Denny Hamlin (192.465) and Kevin Harvick (192.150 mph) rounding out the top five.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner and the most recent race winner Martin Truex Jr. (191.530 mph) was 11th in practice, and All-Star Race winner Kyle Busch (191.768 mph) posted the ninth quickest lap.

Many drivers had problems exiting Turn 2. Clint Bowyer, Busch and Larson all slapped the wall in that spot at different times during the practice.

All 40 of the entries for this weekend posted a lap in the practice.

The MENCS cars will have two more practices at Charlotte, both on Saturday (May 27).

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 is Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN. The race itself will be on May 28 at 6 p.m. Coverage is on FOX and PRN.

Tags

About Michael Massie

Michael Massie
Michael Massie is a contributor for Frontstretch and the videographer for Southside Speedway in Chesterfield, Virginia. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Check Also

NASCAR 2018 Hall of Fame Class Announced

Each year 20 legends of NASCAR are considered for induction to NASCAR’s Hall of Fame. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.