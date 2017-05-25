Erik Jones Fastest in Opening Cup Practice at Charlotte

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took to Charlotte Motor Speedway May 25 for the first of three practice sessions, and rookie Erik Jones posted the fast lap in the session with a speed of 192.713 mph.

Jimmie Johnson (192.472 mph) was second quickest in the session, with Kyle Larson (192.465 mph), Denny Hamlin (192.465) and Kevin Harvick (192.150 mph) rounding out the top five.

Defending Coca-Cola 600 winner and the most recent race winner Martin Truex Jr. (191.530 mph) was 11th in practice, and All-Star Race winner Kyle Busch (191.768 mph) posted the ninth quickest lap.

Many drivers had problems exiting Turn 2. Clint Bowyer, Busch and Larson all slapped the wall in that spot at different times during the practice.

All 40 of the entries for this weekend posted a lap in the practice.

The MENCS cars will have two more practices at Charlotte, both on Saturday (May 27).

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 is Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN. The race itself will be on May 28 at 6 p.m. Coverage is on FOX and PRN.