Kevin Harvick Wins Coca-Cola 600 Pole

Kevin Harvick won the pole award for the Coca-Cola 600 on Thursday (May 25) with a speed of 193.424 mph.

It marks Harvick’s third pole award of 2017, the most for any driver this season.

Kyle Busch (192.513 mph), who won the All-Star Race, joins Harvick on the front row of Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott (192.260 mph), Matt Kenseth (192.130 mph) and Erik Jones (191.782 mph) round out the top five. Jones was the fastest in the first practice earlier Thursday.

Busch (191.381 mph) was the quickest in the opening round of qualifying, while Harvick (193.237 mph) edged Busch (193.223 mph) by two-thousandths of a second to be the fastest in the second round.

The LIS inspection process struck again as points leader Kyle Larson and rookie Corey LaJoie did not get through inspection in time to post a qualifying lap.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will have two practices on May 27. The first starts at 9 a.m. ET and the final practice starts at 12:20 p.m. ET. Both will air on Fox Sports 1.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on May 28. FOX and PRN will broadcast the event.