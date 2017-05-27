Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
(Photo: Mike Neff)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Coca-Cola 600 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff May 27, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Coca Cola 600

WriterStage 1Stage 2Stage 3Race Winner
Amy HendersonKyle LarsonKevin HarvickKyle LarsonRyan Blaney
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle BuschKyle Busch
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Jimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson
Mark HowellKevin HarvickKyle BuschMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch
Dustin AlbinoKevin HarvickChase ElliottKyle BuschKyle Busch
Clayton CaldwellKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKyle BuschErik Jones
Vito PuglieseKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle Larson
Frank VelatKevin HarvickKyle LarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch
Michael MassieKevin HarvickKyle BuschKyle LarsonJamie McMurray
Davey SegalKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyJimmie JohnsonJimmie Johnson
Bryan GableKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyKyle BuschBrad Keselowski
Joseph WolkinKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickKevin Harvick
Huston LadnerKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiKyle LarsonMatt Kenseth
Jeff WolfeKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyKyle BuschRyan Blaney
Tom BowlesKevin HarvickChase ElliottKyle LarsonKyle Larson
John HaverlinKevin HarvickKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiJimmie Johnson

 Results: Monster Energy All-Star Race

Note: Of course, last week features the All-Star race, so we’ve got a few different rules.  No pick counts toward the season total, and nobody will lose points; only bonus points will be awarded.  Writers will get one point for each correct pick, and an additional point if all four picks are correct .

WriterAll-Star Pole WinnerOpen WinnerFan Vote WinnerAll-Star Race WinnerBonus Points
Amy HendersonBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson0
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Clint BowyerChase ElliottBrad Keselowski1
Dan GreeneMartin Truex, JrTrevor BayneClint BowyerKevin Harvick0
Mark HowellRicky Stenhouse, Jr.Ryan BlaneyClint BowyerMartin Truex, Jr.0
Dustin AlbinoKyle BuschRyan BlaneyMatt DiBenedettoBrad Keselowski0
Clayton CaldwellKyle BuschChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson0
Vito PuglieseKyle BuschRyan BlaneyChase ElliottJimmie Johnson1
Frank VelatMatt KensethRyan BlaneyDanica PatrickMartin Truex, Jr.0
Michael MassieJoey LoganoErik JonesMatt DiBenedettoKyle Busch1
Davey SegalDenny HamlinRyan BlaneyMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson0
Bryan GableBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottMatt DiBenedettoKyle Larson0
Jeff WolfeJoey LoganoRyan BlaneyDanica PatrickMartin Truex, Jr.0
Michael FinleyDenny HamlinTrevor BayneJeffrey EarnhardtKevin Harvick0

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Corey Brewer2211147
Mark Howell20-211077
Amy Henderson19-311058
Huston Ladner17-511245
Frank Velat15-711145
Dustin Albino14-811146
John Douglas14-86044
Bryan Gable14-810037
Michael Massie14-811135
Matteo Marcheschi12-104222
Jeff Wolfe11-1110234
Vito Pugliese11-118124
Davey Segal9-1310135
Clayton Caldwell9-1311125
Joseph Wolkin6-168023
John Haverlin5-171111
Dan Greene4-189024
Michael Finley3-193011
Greg Davis3-195023
Phil Allaway0-221000
Tom Bowles0-221000
Zach Catanzareti-1-232000
Danny Peters-3-251000

