2017 Frontstretch Cup: Coca-Cola 600 Predictions

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Coca Cola 600

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Race Winner Amy Henderson Kyle Larson Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Ryan Blaney Corey Brewer Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson Mark Howell Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch Dustin Albino Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Clayton Caldwell Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Erik Jones Vito Pugliese Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Frank Velat Kevin Harvick Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch Michael Massie Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Jamie McMurray Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson Bryan Gable Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Brad Keselowski Joseph Wolkin Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Huston Ladner Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson Matt Kenseth Jeff Wolfe Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Tom Bowles Kevin Harvick Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Kyle Larson John Haverlin Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Jimmie Johnson

Results: Monster Energy All-Star Race

Note: Of course, last week features the All-Star race, so we’ve got a few different rules. No pick counts toward the season total, and nobody will lose points; only bonus points will be awarded. Writers will get one point for each correct pick, and an additional point if all four picks are correct .

Writer All-Star Pole Winner Open Winner Fan Vote Winner All-Star Race Winner Bonus Points Amy Henderson Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson 0 Corey Brewer Martin Truex, Jr. Clint Bowyer Chase Elliott Brad Keselowski 1 Dan Greene Martin Truex, Jr Trevor Bayne Clint Bowyer Kevin Harvick 0 Mark Howell Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer Martin Truex, Jr. 0 Dustin Albino Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Matt DiBenedetto Brad Keselowski 0 Clayton Caldwell Kyle Busch Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson 0 Vito Pugliese Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Jimmie Johnson 1 Frank Velat Matt Kenseth Ryan Blaney Danica Patrick Martin Truex, Jr. 0 Michael Massie Joey Logano Erik Jones Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Busch 1 Davey Segal Denny Hamlin Ryan Blaney Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson 0 Bryan Gable Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Matt DiBenedetto Kyle Larson 0 Jeff Wolfe Joey Logano Ryan Blaney Danica Patrick Martin Truex, Jr. 0 Michael Finley Denny Hamlin Trevor Bayne Jeffrey Earnhardt Kevin Harvick 0

