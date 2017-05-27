Justin Allgaier Takes XFINITY Pole at Charlotte

Justin Allgaier continued a strong 2017 season in the NASCAR XFINITY Series by winning the pole for Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the fifth of his career.

Allgaier ran the 1.5-mile circuit in 29.591 seconds at an average speed of 182.488 mph.

He was followed by Austin Dillon (181.519 mph), Ryan Blaney (181.378 mph), Daniel Hemric (181.324 mph) and Kevin Harvick (181.245 mph) in the top five.

After the session, Allgaier seemed very satisfied with his run, saying, “It’s huge… these guys did a great job… I knew on Thursday we had a good car, but I didn’t know we had that good of a car.”

Cole Custer led round one of qualifying, followed by William Byron, Christopher Bell, Matt Tifft and Blaney.

One notable driver that missed getting into the 24-car round two was Brad Keselowski. Keselowski’s crew was busy working on fixing an issue. When asked what the problem was, Keselowski said, “I don’t know. It’s probably a better question for the technical guys.”

Christopher Bell, making his series debut, led round two, trailed by Elliott Sadler, Blaney, Allgaier and Daniel Hemric.

The session was slowed by one incident, which took place only a couple minutes into round one. Cale Conley spun his No. 24 Toyota exiting Turn 4, sending it sliding through the grass. Conley sustained little damage but did bring out the red flag, ending runs early for Byron, among others.

Jeff Green and Jordan Anderson were the two drivers that did not make the field.

The Hisense 4K TV 300 runs on May 27 at 1 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

