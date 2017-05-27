Kyle Larson Fastest in Final Charlotte Cup Practice

Kyle Larson led the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series’ final practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway late Saturday morning (May 27) heading into Sunday’s Coca Cola 600.

The driver of the No. 42 was able to get around the North Carolina circuit in 28.970 seconds and ran an average speed of 186.400 mph.

Larson was trailed by Ryan Blaney (185.861 mph), Matt Kenseth (185.046 mph), Kurt Busch (184.856 mph) and Erik Jones (184.818 mph) in the top five.

Larson, however, will have a long way to go on Sunday. He will start 39th after problems in pre-qualifying inspection on Thursday (May 25).

Early in the session, Brad Keselowski got loose and spun in No. 2 Ford, clipping the outside wall and sliding through the grass. The only damage the car sustained was on the right rear, and it was very minor. Keselowski was able to get his car back out on the track later in the session.

The grueling 600-miler will take place on Sunday, May 28, at 5 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX.

Full Results