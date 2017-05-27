Nature’s Bakery & Stewart-Haas Racing Resolve Lawsuit, Announce 4-Race Sponsorship

Stewart-Haas Racing has dropped its $31 million lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery for unpaid sponsorship, and as a result, the company will appear on the team’s cars in a slightly more limited capacity in 2017.

According to a Stewart-Haas Racing press release, the team reached an agreement with Nature’s Bakery that allows the company to be a primary sponsor for four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the team through the remainder of the year.

The four races will be split between the Nos. 10 and 14 cars of Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer, though an exact amount for each and the races they’ll sponsor were not available at press time.

“It’s gratifying to see a difficult situation get resolved in a professional manner that suits all parties,” Brett Frood, president of Stewart-Haas Racing, said in a press statement. “Together, we worked diligently to find an equitable solution to our collective challenges.”

Added Nature’s Bakery founder Dave Marson: “I am a longtime motorsports fan and, particularly, a fan of NASCAR. Our partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing began with direct, open conversations and that foundation allowed us to reach this agreement.”

The team sued the sponsor in February, alleging it had not paid its bills to sponsor Patrick in the second of a three-year sponsorship agreement. It’s unclear if the sponsorship will extend beyond 2017.

Patrick is currently 33rd in the 2017 standings, while Bowyer sits 10th. Neither has a win to qualify for the playoffs going into this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.