Scott Dixon Escapes Breathtaking Crash in Indy 500

Scott Dixon made a lucky escape after a horrific crash in Turn 1 on lap 55 of Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Following a brush into the wall by Jay Howard, Dixon came around the corner and impacted the left side of Howard’s off-the-pace No. 77. Dixon was then launched in the air before landing into the inside wall and fencing.

Flying at least 15 feet in the air, the rear of Dixon’s No. 9 was separated and tumbled into Turn 2. Dixon took a roll in the grass after striking the catchfence.

Both drivers climbed from their machines, though a trackside photographer was taken for additional medical attention.

Dixon was calm and disappointed after the “wild ride.”

“I’m just so bummed for the team,” Dixon said. “I’m glad everyone is OK. Big thanks to everyone for the safety advances we have. It’s tough. When you make those decisions on where to go, you hope the car is going to stay against the wall. I already picked that way to go and there was nowhere else to go.”

Howard said it all happen too fast for him to avoid coming into the path of Dixon after Ryan Hunter-Reay made a late pass into Turn 1.

“Hunter-Reay gets a run on me, I lift to let him go, be a nice guy,” Howard said. “And he moves right over on me and causes a massive accident. To say I’m unhappy is an understatement.”