(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

AAA 400 Drive For Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

Frank Velat May 30, 2017 Cup Series News, Frank Velat, News Leave a comment

After two weeks at home in Charlotte, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Dover International Speedway for this weekend’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism.

Last year, Matt Kenseth scored the win at Dover and with the way the 2017 season has gone for Joe Gibbs Racing, it would be a welcome relief should one of the JGR Toyotas return to victory lane at the Monster Mile.

Two of the last three races have been first time winners on the Cup tour. However, Dover is not the best place to look for that to continue. Martin Truex Jr (2007) is the only driver to score his first career win at the Monster Mile since 1981. With Jimmie Johnson being a ten time winner on the one mile concrete oval, it hasn’t left a whole lot of opportunity on the table for other drivers looking to break through.

One of the surprises on the entry sheet is the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota. Corey LaJoie, who has driven that ride in each event this season, is not in the car this week. Instead, NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Ryan Sieg will make his Cup debut. The unusual aspect of this is that the team never made any formal announcement regarding the change.

Sieg won’t be the only XFINITY Series regular making his debut this weekend.  Ross Chastain will drive the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports with sponsorship from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.  The car will be painted in watermelon colors with the slogan “Protect Your Melon.”

The AAA 400 Drive For Autism goes green on Sunday, Jun. 4 at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1.

NumberDriverOwnerSponsor
1Jamie McMurrayChip Ganassi RacingMcDonald's
2Brad KeselowskiTeam PenskeWurth
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingAAA
4Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingJimmy John's
5Kasey KahneHendrick MotorsportsGreat Clips
6Trevor BayneRoush Fenway RacingAdvoCare
10Danica PatrickStewart-Haas RacingAspen Dental
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingFedEx
13Ty DillonGermain RacingGEICO
14Clint BowyerStewart-Haas RacingHaas Automation
15Ross ChastainPremium MotorsportsDelaware Office of Highway Safety
17Ricky Stenhouse JrRoush Fenway RacingLittle Hug
18Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingPedigree Petcare
19Daniel SuarezJoe Gibbs RacingSTANLEY
20Matt KensethJoe Gibbs RacingTBD
21Ryan BlaneyWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeTBD
23Gray GauldingBK RacingTBD
24Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA
27Paul MenardRichard Childress RacingDuracell/Menards
31Ryan NewmanRichard Childress RacingCaterpillar
32Matt DiBenedettoGO FAS RacingCan-Am/Kappa
33Jeffrey EarnhardtCircle Sport/TMGTBD
34Landon CassillFront Row MotorsportsLove's Travel Stops
37Chris BuescherJTG Daugherty RacingMaxwell House
38David RaganFront Row MotorsportsOverton's
41Kurt BuschStewart-Haas RacingHaas Automation/Monster Energy
42Kyle LarsonChip Ganassi RacingTarget
43TBARichard Petty MotorsportsSmithfield
47AJ AllmendingerJTG Daugherty RacingKroger
48Jimmie JohnsonHendrick MotorsportsLowe's
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingTBD
66Carl LongMotorsports Business ManagementTBD
72Cole WhittTriStar MotorsportsTBD
77Erik JonesFurniture Row Racing5-hour ENERGRY
78Martin Truex JrFurniture Row RacingFurniture Row/Denver Mattress
83Ryan SiegBK RacingJAS Expedited Trucking
88Dale Earnhardt JrHendrick MotorsportsTBD
95Michael McDowellLeavine Family RacingWRL General Contractors

