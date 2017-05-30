AAA 400 Drive For Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List

After two weeks at home in Charlotte, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Dover International Speedway for this weekend’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism.

Last year, Matt Kenseth scored the win at Dover and with the way the 2017 season has gone for Joe Gibbs Racing, it would be a welcome relief should one of the JGR Toyotas return to victory lane at the Monster Mile.

Two of the last three races have been first time winners on the Cup tour. However, Dover is not the best place to look for that to continue. Martin Truex Jr (2007) is the only driver to score his first career win at the Monster Mile since 1981. With Jimmie Johnson being a ten time winner on the one mile concrete oval, it hasn’t left a whole lot of opportunity on the table for other drivers looking to break through.

One of the surprises on the entry sheet is the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota. Corey LaJoie, who has driven that ride in each event this season, is not in the car this week. Instead, NASCAR XFINITY Series regular Ryan Sieg will make his Cup debut. The unusual aspect of this is that the team never made any formal announcement regarding the change.

Sieg won’t be the only XFINITY Series regular making his debut this weekend. Ross Chastain will drive the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports with sponsorship from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. The car will be painted in watermelon colors with the slogan “Protect Your Melon.”

The AAA 400 Drive For Autism goes green on Sunday, Jun. 4 at 1 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1.