Bar Harbor 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action at the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday afternoon.

There are 32 entries currently, meaning all will qualify for Friday’s race.

There are no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports as team owner Kyle Busch focuses on his Cup effort this weekend.

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that Justin Haley, driver of the GMS No. 24, will receive a waiver for the playoffs in the event that he should qualify with a victory or points. Haley missed the first two events of the season because he was not old enough to participate in the truck series.

Catch all the action of the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday, June 2nd at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1.