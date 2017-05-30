Bar Harbor 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action at the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday afternoon.
There are 32 entries currently, meaning all will qualify for Friday’s race.
There are no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports as team owner Kyle Busch focuses on his Cup effort this weekend.
NASCAR announced on Tuesday that Justin Haley, driver of the GMS No. 24, will receive a waiver for the playoffs in the event that he should qualify with a victory or points. Haley missed the first two events of the season because he was not old enough to participate in the truck series.
Catch all the action of the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday, June 2nd at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
|Number
|Driver
|Owner
|Sponsor
|1
|Jordan Anderson
|Tracy Lowe
|TBD
|2
|Austin Hill
|Randy Young
|JRS
|4
|Christopher Bell
|Kyle Busch
|JBL
|6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning
|TBD
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Joe Nemechek
|Fire Alarm Services, Inc/ACME
|10
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|Driven2Honor
|12
|TBA
|Rick Ware
|TBD
|13
|Cody Coughlin
|Duke Thorson
|JEGS
|16
|Ryan Truex
|Shigeaki Hattori
|Sea Watch
|18
|Noah Gragson
|Kyle Busch
|Switch
|19
|Austin Cindric
|Brad Keselowski
|TBD
|21
|Johnny Sauter
|Maurice Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|24
|Justin Haley
|Maurice Gallagher
|Fraternal Order of Eagles
|27
|Ben Rhodes
|Duke Thorson
|Safelite Auto Glass
|29
|Chase Briscoe
|Brad Keselowski
|Cooper Standard
|33
|Kaz Grala
|Maurice Gallagher
|Outlaw Fasteners
|36
|TBA
|Beverly Mittler
|TBD
|44
|Matt Mills
|Shane Lamb
|Faith Motorsports
|45
|TJ Bell
|Al Niece
|Niece Equipment
|46
|Todd Gilliland
|Kyle Busch
|Pedigree
|49
|Wendell Chavous
|Jay Robinson
|TBD
|51
|Harrison Burton
|Kyle Busch
|DEX Imaging
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Chris Larsen
|Halmar International\
|63
|TBA
|Mike Mittler
|TBD
|66
|Ross Chastain
|Jeff Bolen
|TBD
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Charles Henderson
|Food Country USA
|83
|JJ Yeley
|DJ Copp
|Nano Pro MT
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Duke Thorson
|Ideal Door/Menards
|92
|Regan Smith
|Ricky Benton
|BTS Tire & Wheel
|97
|TBA
|Jason Little
|TBD
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Mike Curb
|Ride TV
|99
|Brandon Jones
|Matthew Miller
|Roland