Bar Harbor 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entry List

Frank Velat May 30, 2017

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to action at the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday afternoon.

There are 32 entries currently, meaning all will qualify for Friday’s race.

There are no Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. Harrison Burton will be in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports as team owner Kyle Busch focuses on his Cup effort this weekend.

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that Justin Haley, driver of the GMS No. 24, will receive a waiver for the playoffs in the event that he should qualify with a victory or points. Haley missed the first two events of the season because he was not old enough to participate in the truck series.

Catch all the action of the Bar Harbor 200 on Friday, June 2nd at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

NumberDriverOwnerSponsor
1Jordan AndersonTracy LoweTBD
2Austin HillRandy YoungJRS
4Christopher BellKyle BuschJBL
6Norm BenningNorm BenningTBD
8John Hunter NemechekJoe NemechekFire Alarm Services, Inc/ACME
10Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor
12TBARick WareTBD
13Cody CoughlinDuke ThorsonJEGS
16Ryan TruexShigeaki HattoriSea Watch
18Noah GragsonKyle BuschSwitch
19Austin CindricBrad KeselowskiTBD
21Johnny SauterMaurice GallagherAllegiant Airlines
24Justin HaleyMaurice GallagherFraternal Order of Eagles
27Ben RhodesDuke ThorsonSafelite Auto Glass
29Chase BriscoeBrad KeselowskiCooper Standard
33Kaz GralaMaurice GallagherOutlaw Fasteners
36TBABeverly MittlerTBD
44Matt MillsShane LambFaith Motorsports
45TJ BellAl NieceNiece Equipment
46Todd GillilandKyle BuschPedigree
49Wendell ChavousJay RobinsonTBD
51Harrison BurtonKyle BuschDEX Imaging
52Stewart FriesenChris LarsenHalmar International\
63TBAMike MittlerTBD
66Ross ChastainJeff BolenTBD
75Parker KligermanCharles HendersonFood Country USA
83JJ YeleyDJ CoppNano Pro MT
88Matt CraftonDuke ThorsonIdeal Door/Menards
92Regan SmithRicky BentonBTS Tire & Wheel
97TBAJason LittleTBD
98Grant EnfingerMike CurbRide TV
99Brandon JonesMatthew MillerRoland

