OneMain Financial 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the OneMain Financial 200 on Saturday afternoon.
There are 40 cars entered currently, meaning all will qualify for Saturday’s race.
There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, defending race winner Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.
Jones will pilot the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Suarez gets behind the wheel of the No. 18 for JGR. Last week’s winner Blaney moves to the No. 22 for Team Penske and Larson will fill the seat of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in place of Tyler Reddick.
The OneMain Financial 200 goes green on Saturday, Jun. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with live television coverage on FS1.
|Number
|Driver
|Owner
|Sponsor
|0
|Cole Custer
|Gene Haas
|Haas Automation
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|Gary Cogswell
|Heroes Haven
|1
|Harrison Rhodes
|Johnny Davis
|Meding's Seafood
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|OneMain
|2
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress
|Rheem
|3
|Ty Dillon
|Richard Childress
|Daniel Defense
|4
|Ross Chastain
|Gary Keller
|Delaware Office of Highway Safety
|5
|Michael Annett
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|Pilot Flying J
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Jack Roush
|Cars 3
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Kelley Earnhardt-Miller
|Cessna
|7
|Ray Black Jr
|Bobby Dotter
|GlobalHBOT.org
|8
|BJ McLeod
|Jessica Smith-McLeod
|TBD
|9
|William Byron
|Rick Hendrick
|Liberty University
|11
|Blake Koch
|Matt Kaulig
|LeafFilter
|13
|Timmy Hill
|Danielle Long
|TBD
|14
|JJ Yeley
|Mark Smith
|TriStar Motorsports
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Jack Roush
|Lilly Diabetes
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|JD Gibbs
|Subway
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Joe Gibbs
|Tunity
|20
|Erik Jones
|Joe Gibbs
|Reser's
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Richard Childress
|Blue Gate Bank
|22
|Ryan Blaney
|Roger Penske
|Fitzgerald
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Maurice Gallagher
|Allegiant Airlines
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|Nut Up
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|James Whitener
|JGL Racing
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Richard Childress
|AAA
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|Rod Sieg
|RSS Racing
|40
|Carl Long
|Danielle Long
|TBD
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi
|ParkerStore
|48
|Brennan Poole
|Chip Ganassi
|DC Solar
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Tony Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|52
|Joey Gase
|Jimmy Means
|Donate Life
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|Richard Childress
|South Point
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|78
|Jeff Green
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Cindy Shepherd
|Visone RV
|90
|Brandon Brown
|Michelle Gosselin
|Coastal Carolina University
|93
|TBA
|Pam Sieg
|RSS Racing
|96
|Ben Kennedy
|Maurice Gallagher
|TBD
|99
|David Starr
|Jessica Smith-McLeod
|Striping Technologies