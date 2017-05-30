Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
OneMain Financial 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the OneMain Financial 200 on Saturday afternoon.

There are 40 cars entered currently, meaning all will qualify for Saturday’s race.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, defending race winner Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.

Jones will pilot the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Suarez gets behind the wheel of the No. 18 for JGR. Last week’s winner Blaney moves to the No. 22 for Team Penske and Larson will fill the seat of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in place of Tyler Reddick.

The OneMain Financial 200 goes green on Saturday, Jun. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with live television coverage on FS1.

NumberDriverOwnerSponsor
0Cole CusterGene HaasHaas Automation
0Garrett SmithleyGary CogswellHeroes Haven
1Harrison RhodesJohnny DavisMeding's Seafood
1Elliott SadlerDale Earnhardt JrOneMain
2Austin DillonRichard ChildressRheem
3Ty DillonRichard ChildressDaniel Defense
4Ross ChastainGary KellerDelaware Office of Highway Safety
5Michael AnnettDale Earnhardt JrPilot Flying J
6Darrell Wallace JrJack RoushCars 3
7Justin AllgaierKelley Earnhardt-MillerCessna
7Ray Black JrBobby DotterGlobalHBOT.org
8BJ McLeodJessica Smith-McLeodTBD
9William ByronRick HendrickLiberty University
11Blake KochMatt KauligLeafFilter
13Timmy HillDanielle LongTBD
14JJ YeleyMark SmithTriStar Motorsports
16Ryan ReedJack RoushLilly Diabetes
18Daniel SuarezJD GibbsSubway
19Matt TifftJoe GibbsTunity
20Erik JonesJoe GibbsReser's
21Daniel HemricRichard ChildressBlue Gate Bank
22Ryan BlaneyRoger PenskeFitzgerald
23Spencer GallagherMaurice GallagherAllegiant Airlines
24Dylan LuptonMaria Gonzalez HernandezNut Up
28Dakoda ArmstrongJames WhitenerJGL Racing
33Brandon JonesRichard ChildressAAA
39Ryan SiegRod SiegRSS Racing
40Carl LongDanielle LongTBD
42Kyle LarsonChip GanassiParkerStore
48Brennan PooleChip GanassiDC Solar
51Jeremy ClementsTony ClementsRepairableVehicles.com
52Joey GaseJimmy MeansDonate Life
62Brendan GaughanRichard ChildressSouth Point
74Mike HarmonMike HarmonVeterans Motorsports
78Jeff GreenBJ McLeodTBD
89Morgan ShepherdCindy ShepherdVisone RV
90Brandon BrownMichelle GosselinCoastal Carolina University
93TBAPam SiegRSS Racing
96Ben KennedyMaurice GallagherTBD
99David StarrJessica Smith-McLeodStriping Technologies

