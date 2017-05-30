OneMain Financial 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the Dover International Speedway this weekend for the OneMain Financial 200 on Saturday afternoon.

There are 40 cars entered currently, meaning all will qualify for Saturday’s race.

There are six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup drivers on the entry list. They include Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, defending race winner Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson.

Jones will pilot the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, while Suarez gets behind the wheel of the No. 18 for JGR. Last week’s winner Blaney moves to the No. 22 for Team Penske and Larson will fill the seat of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in place of Tyler Reddick.

The OneMain Financial 200 goes green on Saturday, Jun. 3 at 1 p.m. ET with live television coverage on FS1.