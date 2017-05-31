Draft Kings - Free Fantasy Racing
Home / Cup Series / 2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 13: Memorial Day Racing Hangover
(Photo: Joe Skibinski)

2017 Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings – Episode 13: Memorial Day Racing Hangover

Matt Stallknecht May 31, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, IndyCar, Matt Stallknecht Leave a comment

Episode 13: Memorial Day Racing Hangover

Frontstretch podcast with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles and John Haverlin

In this week’s episode, the gang recaps a long and exciting weekend of racing from Memorial Day, breaking down the key stories to emerge from both the Indy 500 and Coke 600. The trio also dives into NASCAR’s potential decision to bring more points to marquee events in 2018, and also offer explanations for Kyle Busch’s recent outbursts.

This week’s episode was brought to you by DraftKings, the No. 1 platform for Daily Fantasy Sports. You can jump in on all of the daily fantasy NASCAR action at Kansas this weekend by signing up here for a free entry into one of this weekend’s contests. All you have to do is make a $5 deposit to get started! 

Tags

About Matt Stallknecht

Matt Stallknecht
Promoted to editor in 2014, Matt fights off rogue commas from our writing staff after rounding himself into a “young gun” racing expert. For the past two seasons, he’s penned the popular Four Burning Questions column (Weekends) highlighting the upcoming NASCAR race weekend. As an author for our open-wheel section, Matt also contributes to Open-Wheel Wednesdays and a substantial amount of race coverage and analysis. Matt, a native of Central New York also balances his duites with a full-time college course load. He’s a Senior at Le Moyne college this Fall.

Check Also

The Frontstretch 5: Frightening NASCAR Crashes Where the Driver Walked Away

Whether or not you watched the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500, you probably still …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.