The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Charlotte

The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual 600 mile marathon. Historically, the Coca-Cola 600 seems to generate first time winners a bit more often than most other events. From Jeff Gordon to Matt Kenseth, from Bobby Labonte to Casey Mears, more than a few drivers have made their maiden trip to the winner’s circle in NASCAR’s longest event. On Sunday night, Austin Dillon added his name to the list, returning the No. 3 to Victory Lane for the first time in 17 years.
When it comes to grueling marathons, our contributors are all too familiar with going the distance. With the help of a little (or in some cases, a lot of) caffeine, we made it through the rain delay and stayed awake long enough to see the Richard Childress Racing team turn the infield into a slip and slide. There might have been a few snooze buttons hit on Monday morning, coupled with some folks who looked more like zombies than writers. But it’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make.
So how did the power rankings fare after the extended Memorial Day weekend classic? Well, we were able to keep our bloodshot eyes open just long enough to compile a list for you. Now it’s time for you to weigh in. Were our minds still hitting on all cylinders despite running well past the midnight hour? Or was engine reliability more of an issue for our contributors than the race cars themselves?
How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!
Rank
Change
Name
Total Votes
1
|+7
Martin Truex Jr
Vintage Truex came out to play Sunday night. You know, where he stinks up the show and still manages not to win. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 3
58
2
|+2
Kyle Busch
Right on cue, Mr. Petulant returns. It’s almost like clockwork that he gets immature every few months. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 1
53
3
|-2
Just a bump in the road for Larson, who drove from the back to the front and looked fast once again. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch
47
4
|+2
Jimmie Johnson
44
5
|-3
Brad Keselowski
37
6
-3
All things considered, an eighth-place finish at Charlotte was like a badge of honor for Happy Harvick – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish
First Place Votes: 1
29
7
|-2
Jamie McMurray
24
8
|-1
Joey Logano
Logano was in the Coca-Cola 600. The No. 22 car was out there all night. I know, I know. I didn’t believe it either. – Frank Velat
14
9
Kurt Busch
11
10
Austin Dillon
I wonder if Dillon is superstitious. If so, then he might fire his crew chief every week from now on. – Michael Massie
9
Others Receiving Votes: Erik Jones (8); Clint Bowyer (6); Denny Hamlin (2); Chase Elliott (2); Ricky Stenhouse Jr (2); Matt Kenseth (1); Daniel Suarez (1)
Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.