The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Charlotte

The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returned to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the annual 600 mile marathon. Historically, the Coca-Cola 600 seems to generate first time winners a bit more often than most other events. From Jeff Gordon to Matt Kenseth, from Bobby Labonte to Casey Mears, more than a few drivers have made their maiden trip to the winner’s circle in NASCAR’s longest event. On Sunday night, Austin Dillon added his name to the list, returning the No. 3 to Victory Lane for the first time in 17 years.

When it comes to grueling marathons, our contributors are all too familiar with going the distance. With the help of a little (or in some cases, a lot of) caffeine, we made it through the rain delay and stayed awake long enough to see the Richard Childress Racing team turn the infield into a slip and slide. There might have been a few snooze buttons hit on Monday morning, coupled with some folks who looked more like zombies than writers. But it’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make.

So how did the power rankings fare after the extended Memorial Day weekend classic? Well, we were able to keep our bloodshot eyes open just long enough to compile a list for you. Now it’s time for you to weigh in. Were our minds still hitting on all cylinders despite running well past the midnight hour? Or was engine reliability more of an issue for our contributors than the race cars themselves?

How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!

Rank Change Name Total Votes 1 +7 Martin Truex Jr Vintage Truex came out to play Sunday night. You know, where he stinks up the show and still manages not to win. – Michael Massie, Frontstretch First Place Votes: 3 58 2 +2 Kyle Busch Right on cue, Mr. Petulant returns. It’s almost like clockwork that he gets immature every few months. – Phil Allaway, Frontstretch

First Place Votes: 1 53 3 -2 Kyle Larson Just a bump in the road for Larson, who drove from the back to the front and looked fast once again. – Bryan Gable, Frontstretch 47 4 +2 Jimmie Johnson

There once was a time when it seemed Johnson couldn’t lose a 600. Now he can’t seem to win one. – Frank Velat, Frontstretch

44 5 -3 Brad Keselowski

Just the wrong place at the wrong time for Keselowski. He should get bonus points for making it back home in time to Facebook Live from his backyard before the end of the rain delay.- Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1

37 6 -3 Kevin Harvick

All things considered, an eighth-place finish at Charlotte was like a badge of honor for Happy Harvick – Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish

First Place Votes: 1 29 7 -2 Jamie McMurray

It has taken McMurray 15 seasons, but he finally has a level of consistency that can help him challenge for a championship. – Bryan Gable

24 8 -1 Joey Logano Logano was in the Coca-Cola 600. The No. 22 car was out there all night. I know, I know. I didn’t believe it either. – Frank Velat

14 9 Kurt Busch

After a somewhat post-Daytona debacle, the 41 team is starting to hit its stride with its third top 10 since Richmond. – Rob Tiongson

11 10 Austin Dillon I wonder if Dillon is superstitious. If so, then he might fire his crew chief every week from now on. – Michael Massie

9

Others Receiving Votes: Erik Jones (8); Clint Bowyer (6); Denny Hamlin (2); Chase Elliott (2); Ricky Stenhouse Jr (2); Matt Kenseth (1); Daniel Suarez (1)

Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Phil Allaway, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Rob Tiongson, The Podium Finish.

