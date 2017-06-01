Noah Gragson Sweeps Dover Truck Practices

Rookie Noah Gragson left the rest of the competition in the dust as the rookie cruised to first place in both of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practices at Dover International Speedway on Thursday (June 1).

Gragson topped the speed charts in the first practice session with a fast lap of 156.209 mph. Ben Rhodes (155.891 mph) and rookie Austin Cindric (154.123 mph) took positions second and third.

Defending Dover winner Matt Crafton (153.945 mph) finished the session in fourth place, while his teammate, rookie Cody Coughlin (153.656 mph), rounded out the top five.

Twenty-four of the 32 entries posted a lap in the first session.

Gragson’s second-practice speed of 156.979 mph was then enough to lead the field in practice two.

His KBM teammate Christopher Bell (156.020 mph) grabbed second place and Johnny Sauter (156.020 mph) was third. Cindric (155.669 mph) and Jesse Little (155.595 mph), making his first CWTS appearance of the season, rounded out the top five.

Jordan Anderson had a spin late in the second session and made contact with the wall. No word on if his truck is salvageable.

All 32 entries participated in the second practice.

Qualifying for the Bar Harbor 200 at Dover will be on Friday (June 2) at 2:35 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The race will be later in the day on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN Radio.

Practice one results | Practice two