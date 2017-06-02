Austin Dillon Living in the Glory of First Career Win

Prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon has one top-10 finish in 2017, coming at Martinsville Speedway, finishing fifth. Five days after one of NASCAR’s biggest events, and it’s a whole new world.

Dillon won the Coke 600, stretching his fuel mileage to go the distance in his first race working with crew chief Justin Alexander. Leading just two laps, and nine total for the season, the 27-year-old did something that many of NASCAR stars have never done, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart and even Cale Yarborough.

Five days post-600 victory, Dillon has rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange and gave a speech to the employees at Richard Childress Racing, but overall the victory has not particularly sunk in.

“I don’t think I have slowed down enough yet to really just know that I’m a NASCAR Cup Series winner,” Dillon said on Friday. “It sunk in a couple of times like those opportunities I’ve had with my grandfather [Richard Childress] and the race team. Those are the most special times, but going through my phone and Twitter, I’m still kind of going through my phone right now and thanking people. That is cool.”

While in New York City, Dillon ran into Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato, by “fate”, where the two drivers had dinner and took pictures with their victory rings. On Thursday, it was back to business, participating in the Drive for Autism Golf Tournament that Dover International Speedway puts on every year.

However, winning for Childress and then celebrating with the NASCAR Hall of Famer was Dillon’s biggest accomplishment.

“He bought a bottle of champagne and he said ‘let’s toast to the Coca-Cola 600 champion’” he said. “That was pretty emotional and cool to hear my grandfather do that and kind of nod his head at me, it felt good.

“Then at RCR, I got to speak in front of the whole company and that was probably the most emotional I got was just thanking those guys who have always been there for me. I told them, this is what it’s all about and all the hard work and effort they have put in and the support of myself throughout all of my racing career and just seeing some of those faces it was really cool to share that with them and have victory lane there at the shop. We kind of recreated it that was awesome.”

Now that Dillon is a Cup Series victory, he expects more, especially ranking 21st in the championship standings.

“I feel like we just want to win again,” he said. “We’ve got a lot left to accomplish. That was the first one, we want more to come and to get ourselves solidly into the playoffs.”