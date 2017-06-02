Ben Rhodes Staying Positive Despite Coming up Short Again

At the beginning of the final stage, Ben Rhodes found himself in familiar territory as he restarted as the race leader.

Rhodes went on to leadver, Rhodes and crew chief Eddie Troconis were on a different pit strategy than half the lead lap cars. Thus, he had to pit with over 30 laps to go, while eventual race winner Johnny Sauter stayed out to try to stretch his fuel to the finish.

The plan of hoping everyone would have to pit again came to a crashing halt with 29 laps to go when Chase Briscoe lost his right front tire, bringing out the yellow flag. Rhodes was caught a lap down, but got the free pass, putting him back on the lead lap.

“It was all about track position today, but man, we had such a fast truck,” Rhodes said post-race. “I wish we could have brought it home in Victory Lane for these guys, get them their first win and my first win. We’ve had awesome performances all season long, but we seem to always come up short. We were very conservative in today’s race.”

Rhodes had to start behind all the trucks on the track and brought the No. 27 truck home fourth, tying a season-best that he also set at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Toward the end of the race, Rhodes got within one second of Sauter and Kaz Grala, who were battling for the race lead. But seeing another victory slip away, is something that stings for the 20-year-old, but he was content finishing fourth.

“We were playing it easy because we know points are going to take care of us,” he said. “We need to get back up there in the championship, especially with all these Cup guys that come into our series. It’s just a matter of time, we’ll get them [victories]. When you wreck, or mistakes that cost yourself a really good race, that’s what stings the most.”

Rhodes has two finishes of 20th or worse, coming at Martinsville Speedway and his worst finish of the season (23rd) came at Kansas Speedway, the place where he saw his first career victory slip out of his hands, blowing an engine while leading with eight laps to go. But that’s one of the mistakes that the team had no control of.

Rhodes knows that if he continues to run up front the victories will come, as he might have to take steps back in order to take two steps forward.

“I came into this race not feeling to good about it,” Rhodes said. “We came back this year and we learned. I was super conservative, more conservative than any track I’ve ever been to. I think that speaks volumes that we made ourselves super tight. We purposely made ourselves a top five truck, not hanging it sideways to go for the pole and the win here.”