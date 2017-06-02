Chase Briscoe Scores First Truck Series Pole in Dover

Chase Briscoe has won the pole for the first time in the Camping World Truck Series after posting an unbeatable speed of 156.474 mph (23.007 seconds) at Dover International Speedway.

In just his sixth career Truck start, the Brad Keselowski Racing rookie will lead the field to green for Friday’s Bar Harbor 200.

“This is pretty special,” Briscoe said. “We were struggling here in first practice today. All the guys with my Ford worked hard as they always do and we ended up getting the pole.”

It’s a fresh group who will start up front for the 200-lap race, the sixth of the 2017 season.

With a career-best effort, Ryan Truex qualified second in his No. 16. Hot off a season-best result last time out at Charlotte, Truex isn’t the only one chasing a first victory in the Truck Series up front.

Austin Cindric couldn’t match his teammate’s pace, but held tough in the fourth starting spot. Jesse Little, who makes his first start of 2017, starts a career-high fifth followed by Ben Rhodes in sixth.

One-time series winner Parker Kligerman lines up seventh with Noah Gragson, triple-duty race Ross Chastain and Harrison Burton the top 10.

Matt Crafton missed the final round of qualifying for the first time since Talladega last October.

“We didn’t do any qualifying runs yesterday and I guess it bit us today,” said Crafton.

Todd Gilliland starts one row back in 15th, starting his first career Truck start with Kyle Busch Motorsports.